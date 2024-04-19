Dear Owners and Potential Investors,

We are thrilled to send you this invitation to our upcoming Company Presentation and Investor Meet, scheduled to take place on the 7th of May from 09:00 to 12:00 at Bøkkerveien 5, 0579 Oslo.

Join us for an insightful session where we will delve into the remarkable journey of our company's development over the past years and how we see the future. Get an exclusive look at our cutting- edge products and learn about the exciting advancements we've made. Additionally, gain valuable insights into the status of our customer traction, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence.

Agenda:

Introduction: Warm welcome and overview of the day's proceedings.

Tour in the Lab: Experience firsthand the state-of-the-art facilities where our groundbreaking ideas come to life.

Mingling to meet Management: Network and engage with our management team.

Company Presentation: A comprehensive overview of our company's mission, achievements, and prospects.

This event promises to be an enriching experience, offering valuable insights into our company's growth trajectory and investment opportunities.

We eagerly anticipate your presence and participation in this milestone event. Kindly RSVP by 2nd of

May to investor@condalign.no to confirm your attendance.

Kind regards,

Harald Wahl Breivik

CEO, CondAlign AS