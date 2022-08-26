CondAlign : Financial Statements Q2 2022 (unaudited)

Operational update

Reducing time to market for our customers

Due to strong market interest and specific requests from customers, CondAlign is qualifying internal and third-party manufacturing capability for direct product sales. This will enable access to new market segments and faster scaling of product delivery and revenues. The internal manufacturing is based on CondAlign's existing roll-to-roll manufacturing equipment.

Announcing product line

The first product "E-Align" is available and has been approved for use by the first customer, revolutionizing electronic assembly. E- Align is based on the CondAlign technology. First application areas include connection of flexible batteries and smart tags, addressing the IoT (Internet of Things) market. A long-term delivery agreement has been signed, and the first purchase order is executed. CondAlign is working with several other selected customers for product qualification in order to build order-book and revenues.

Securing delivery capacity

CondAlign has an internal capacity to deliver limited volumes of products to customers. To allow customers scaling beyond the initial volumes, CondAlign has signed a letter of intent with a large volume roll-to-roll contract manufacturer (CMO). This allows CondAlign to leverage existing manufacturing capacity, QA/QC competency and infrastructure for supply chain and delivery. This strategy reduces the required investments and shortens the time to market for CondAlign and our customers.