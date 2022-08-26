Log in
CondAlign : Financial Statements Q2 2022 (unaudited)

08/26/2022
Financial Statements Q2 2022

Oslo

Operational update

26.08.2022

Income statement

Balance sheet

(Unaudited)

Operational update

Reducing time to market for our customers

Due to strong market interest and specific requests from customers, CondAlign is qualifying internal and third-party manufacturing capability for direct product sales. This will enable access to new market segments and faster scaling of product delivery and revenues. The internal manufacturing is based on CondAlign's existing roll-to-roll manufacturing equipment.

Announcing product line

The first product "E-Align" is available and has been approved for use by the first customer, revolutionizing electronic assembly. E- Align is based on the CondAlign technology. First application areas include connection of flexible batteries and smart tags, addressing the IoT (Internet of Things) market. A long-term delivery agreement has been signed, and the first purchase order is executed. CondAlign is working with several other selected customers for product qualification in order to build order-book and revenues.

Securing delivery capacity

CondAlign has an internal capacity to deliver limited volumes of products to customers. To allow customers scaling beyond the initial volumes, CondAlign has signed a letter of intent with a large volume roll-to-roll contract manufacturer (CMO). This allows CondAlign to leverage existing manufacturing capacity, QA/QC competency and infrastructure for supply chain and delivery. This strategy reduces the required investments and shortens the time to market for CondAlign and our customers.

2

Operational update

Advancing customer development projects

Through a signed Frame Cooperation Agreement with Tactotek, CondAlign and Tactotek will work together to develop, test, and qualify the CondAlign film for use in Tactotek products. Tactotek is addressing both the consumable electronics market and automotive electronics market with their technology.

In the fast-growing electric vehicles market, CondAlign is positive about the joint development of a cost-efficient thermal interface material (TIM) with a major global supplier.

Expanding the Organization

To strengthen the company's technology industrialization, Arve Austad has been employed as CTO to drive the development of the CondAlign products. Arve will take over the role from Rita Glenne who will continue as Senior Advisor and remain a Board member in CondAlign.

Arve Austad has held multiple leadership roles in international technology companies, leading large engineering organizations and industrializing high-technology products for global markets. Arve's R&D leadership experience spans from FLIR unmanned aerial systems, US semiconductor giant Texas instruments and Chipcon in both R&D Management and Leadership roles. Arve Austad holds a Master from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) specializing in Robotics.

3

Financial summary

The accounts for 2Q 2022 show a negative net profit of NOK 4.0m, compared to negative net profit of NOK 5.7m in 2Q 2021.

Year-to-date net profit is negative NOK 9.2m compared to negative NOK 9.7m for the same period 2021. Capitalized internal costs were NOK 2.9m in Q2 2022 up from NOK 2.0m in the same period in 2021.

The Company has a comfortable cash position of NOK 28.3m at the end of 2Q 2022. The Company has an undrawn credit facility of NOK 5.0m. Total liabilities at the end of the period equals NOK 11.1m including accrued interest and leasing obligations.

The total equity is NOK 44.4m with an equity ratio of 80.0%.

4

Revenue statement (Unaudited)

Income statement

Q2´22

Q2 '21 YTD '22 YTD 21 FY '2021

(Figures in NOK thousands)

Revenue

223

42

327

143

467

Total operating income

223

42

327

143

467

Capitalized internal

-2 906

-1 961

-5 398

-3 312

-6 468

Personnel expenses

2 711

3 303

6 642

5 632

13 322

Depreciations and

1 430

1 662

2 853

2 601

5 571

Other operating expenses

2 852

2 510

5 204

4 345

8 555

Total operating expenses

4 087

5 514

9 301

9 266

20 980

Operating profit

-3 864

-5 472

-8 973

-9 123

-20 513

Fin. income and expenses

Other interest income

0

-55

0

-55

108

Other financial income

-3

-13

-4

-14

29

Other interest expenses

131

264

273

626

1 153

Other financial expenses

4

18

6

20

537

Net finance

-132

-214

-275

-577

-1 552

Result before taxes

-3 996

-5 686

-9 248

-9 701

-22 065

Tax on ordinary result

0

0

0

0

0

Annual net profit

-3 996

-5 686

-9 248

-9 701

-22 065

Brought forward

Brought forward

-3 996

-5 686

-9 248

-9 701

-22 065

Net brought forward

-3 996

-5 686

-9 248

-9 701

-22 065

5

