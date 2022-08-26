CondAlign : Financial Statements Q2 2022 (unaudited)

Operational update
Advancing customer development projects
Through a signed Frame Cooperation Agreement with Tactotek, CondAlign and Tactotek will work together to develop, test, and qualify the CondAlign film for use in Tactotek products. Tactotek is addressing both the consumable electronics market and automotive electronics market with their technology.
In the fast-growing electric vehicles market, CondAlign is positive about the joint development of a cost-efficient thermal interface material (TIM) with a major global supplier.
Expanding the Organization
To strengthen the company's technology industrialization, Arve Austad has been employed as CTO to drive the development of the CondAlign products. Arve will take over the role from Rita Glenne who will continue as Senior Advisor and remain a Board member in CondAlign.
Arve Austad has held multiple leadership roles in international technology companies, leading large engineering organizations and industrializing high-technology products for global markets. Arve's R&D leadership experience spans from FLIR unmanned aerial systems, US semiconductor giant Texas instruments and Chipcon in both R&D Management and Leadership roles. Arve Austad holds a Master from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) specializing in Robotics.