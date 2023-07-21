Condor Gold PLC - Gold exploration company with operations focusing on Nicaragua - Says it has received five non-binding offers for the purchase of its assets, with three site visits having been completed. Adds that there are eight companies under non-disclosure agreements. Says additional enquiries have been received over the past two weeks.

Chief Executive Mark Child says: "There remains substantial interest from gold producers to acquire the company's assets. Wholly owned, fully permitted, construction ready gold mines with potential production of 150,000 oz gold per annum, in major gold districts, with the land and a new SAG mill package purchased and a construction period of only 18 months are rare.

"While the sales process is taking longer than anticipated, new enquires continue to be received, the board is confident that a binding agreement will be reached."

