Condor Hospitality Trust : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K) 08/12/2021 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Condor Hospitality Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results ﻿ BETHESDA, MD, August 12, 2021 - Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the 'Company') today announced results of operations for the second quarter 2021. ﻿ SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS · Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in the second quarter 2021 increased 161.7% to $77.22 compared to the second quarter 2020. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased 22.5% to $106.62 and Same-Store occupancy increased 113.7% to 72.43% in the second quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. June 2021 RevPAR was $82.85 based on an occupancy of 75.0% and a $110.42 ADR. · Net Loss: Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was ($9.9) million or ($0.82) per diluted share in the second quarter 2021 compared to ($6.3) million or ($0.53) per diluted share for the same period in 2020. · Adjusted EBITDAre*: Adjusted EBITDAre increased in the second quarter 2021 588.5% to $6.2 million from ($1.3) million for the same period in 2020. · Adjusted Funds from Operations*: Adjusted Funds from Operations increased $6.9 million in the second quarter 2021 to $3.7 million or $0.25 per diluted share a 218.8% increase when compared to ($3.2) million or ($0.26) per diluted share in the same period in 2020. · Same-Store Hotel EBITDA*: Same-Store Hotel EBITDA was $5.0 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of 3,432% from the same period in 2020. Margin grew 3,830 bps to 35.2% in the second quarter 2021 compared to (3.1%) in the same period in 2020. ﻿ MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY ﻿ Bill Blackham, Condor's Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Condor's investment strategy of investing in premium branded newer high-quality hotels located primarily in secondary markets in locations attractive to both leisure and business transient customers has been the driver for outstanding performance in the second quarter of 2021, similar to prior periods. Strong leisure demand combined with the modest return of business transient demand enabled the Condor portfolio to achieve occupancy of over 72% with an ADR of almost $107 resulting in a $77 RevPAR. Our cost savings initiatives, combined with the improving market conditions that allowed aggressive ADR pricing, resulted in significantly improved bottom line results. Hotel EBITDA was approximately $5 million for the quarter with margins exceeding 35% and while a very good result, more importantly, while this is an extremely large improvement to the second quarter in 2020, it represents 64.3% of the 2019 second quarter Hotel EBITDA, and in June 2021 80.7% of June 2019 and compared to 39.9% margins in the second quarter of 2019. ﻿ While net income is not a widely followed metric in the REIT space, it is important to point out that the $(9.7) million net income (loss) in the quarter is as a result of a $10.2 million charge for derivative valuations linked to our $10.0 million loan with conversion rights to common stock. On a profoma basis, if this non-cash continuously adjusting charge was eliminated, adjusted net income would be $0.5 million compared to the $(6.2) million in the same quarter in the prior year and $(0.8) million in the same period in 2019. Additionally noteworthy is that the sequential monthly portfolio improvement that began 14 months ago in May 2020, and accelerated in the second quarter, is continuing to improve with our July 2021 portfolio occupancy of 75% with a $120 ADR and RevPAR in excess of $90. Those metrics compare to the July 2019 occupancy of 81.6%, ADR of $117.14 and RevPAR of $95.60. ﻿ On June 21, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value and that a marketing process is being led by Hodges Ward Elliott. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by regulation or law. No formalized timetable has been established for the completion of the strategic review.' 1 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Condor Hospitality Trust Selected Statistical and Financial Data As of and for the six months ended June 30, (in thousands except statistical and per share amounts) ﻿ ﻿ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ﻿ Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Net Loss $ (9,704) $ (6,198) $ (1,270) $ (11,891) $ (9,223) $ (1,255) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.82) $ (0.53) $ (0.12) $ (1.02) $ (0.80) $ (0.13) Adjusted EBITDAre* $ 6,194 $ (1,268) $ 6,277 $ 7,040 $ 1,457 $ 12,389 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store* $ 4,965 $ (149) $ 7,727 $ 6,961 $ 3,918 $ 15,517 Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store* 35.2% -3.1% 39.9% 29.3% 20.0% 39.9% Adjusted FFO* $ 3,743 $ (3,151) $ 3,384 $ 2,417 $ (2,102) $ 6,873 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share* $ 0.25 $ (0.26) $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ (0.18) $ 0.57 Same-Store RevPAR* $ 77.22 $ 29.50 $ 104.63 $ 65.26 $ 56.18 $ 105.47 Same-Store Occupancy* 72.43% 33.89% 82.64% 65.98% 49.94% 81.24% Same-Store ADR* $ 106.62 $ 87.05 $ 126.62 $ 98.91 $ 112.49 $ 129.83 ﻿ The following table summarizes key hotel statistics during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 2019: ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 Three Months ended June 30, 2021 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 Three Months ended June 30, 2020 April 2019 May 2019 June 2019 Three Months ended June 30, 2019 Same-Store ADR* $ 104.27 $ 105.02 $ 110.42 $ 106.62 $ 87.78 $ 84.35 $ 88.80 $ 87.05 $ 131.76 $ 123.19 $ 124.84 $ 126.62 Same-Store Occupancy* 70.80% 71.49% 75.02% 72.43% 17.75% 35.55% 48.76% 33.89% 83.81% 81.39% 82.76% 82.64% Same-Store RevPAR* $ 73.82 $ 75.08 $ 82.85 $ 77.22 $ 15.58 $ 29.99 $ 43.30 $ 29.50 $ 110.43 $ 100.27 $ 103.35 $ 104.63 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store* $ 1,397 $ 1,610 $ 1,958 $ 4,965 $ (601) $ 14 $ 438 $ (149) $ 2,834 $ 2,467 $ 2,426 $ 7,727 Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store* 31.4% 34.5% 39.2% 35.2% -72.8% 0.8% 19.2% -3.1% 42.1% 39.0% 38.5% 39.9% ﻿ *Please see the Reg. G reconciliation tables at the end of this release. Financial data presented above includes results from prior to our 100% ownership of Atlanta Aloft. ﻿ OPERATIONS UPDATE · All Hotels Open: All of Condor's hotels remain open with expanded and repetitive health and sanitation measures in place. The Company in 2020 had closed 2 of its hotels in April but resumed full operations in July 2020. · Enhanced Asset Management Efforts: The Company working together with its third-party management companies has expanded sales efforts to capture demand related to medical, hospital and university services and for the numerous disaster recovery and infrastructure improvement and reconstruction projects that create demand in our hotel markets. We continue to aggressively pursue leisure, government, athletic and local and regional business related to travel in our hotel markets. Since March 2020, the Company, working with our third-party management companies, have implemented cost elimination/cost reduction initiatives at our hotels through a variety of measures involving labor, services, amenities, contracts, and taxes. As a result of these initiatives, Hotel EBITDA has been positive generally increasing each month from May 2020 through the end of June 2021 and our hotel EBITDA margins have generally improved each month from negative in April 2020 to 39.2% in June 2021. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020 November 2020 December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 Hotel EBITDA $ 14 $ 438 $ 385 $ 772 $ 405 $ 701 $ 180 $ 164 $ 299 $ 532 $ 1,165 $ 1,397 $ 1,610 $ 1,958 Hotel EBITDA Margin 0.8% 19.2% 13.8% 25.2% 13.5% 21.8% 7.0% 6.5% 11.0% 18.9% 28.4% 31.4% 34.5% 39.2% ﻿ 2 CASH FLOW BEFORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES The Company's results from hotel operations significantly exceeded the amount required to cover debt service costs for the second quarter of 2021 and resulted in positive cash flow of 1.4 million. ﻿ ﻿ (in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 One month ended June 30, 2021 Hotel EBITDA $ 4,965 $ 1,958 Less: recurring general and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense (1,039) (351) Less: unallocated hotel and property operations expense (89) (37) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 3,837 $ 1,570 Less: debt service costs (2,479) (920) Cash flow $ 1,358 $ 650 ﻿ CORPORATE LOAN FACILITY On November 19, 2020 the Company amended the credit agreement for its $130 million revolving credit facility. The key modifications and enhancements include: · Loan maturity was extended to January 2, 2023 · Financial covenant compliance was suspended until September 30, 2021 · Debt yield and leverage ratio covenants were eliminated and replaced with a borrowing base debt service coverage ratio · The debt service and fixed charge covenants, when applicable on September 30, 2021, were eased from 1.5X to 1.0X and ramp up to 1.5X on September 30, 2022. Importantly, beginning with the September 30, 2021 calculations, quarterly figures are annualized until the quarter ending June 30, 2022 which will use the trailing 12 months figures · Borrowing availability was increased to $13.4 million · Dividends suspension was modified to allow the payment of common and preferred dividends when defined financial conditions are achieved. ﻿ BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $11.8 million and available revolver borrowing capacity of $8.3 million. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total outstanding long-term debt of $169.2 million associated with assets held for use with a weighted average maturity of 1.6 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.34%. ﻿ CAPITAL INVESTMENTS The Company invested $0.2 million in capital improvements throughout the portfolio in the three months ended June 30, 2021 to upgrade its properties and maintain brand standards. ﻿ OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE The Company has suspended guidance until further notice. ﻿ ﻿ DIVIDENDS On November 19, 2020, the Company amended its credit facility to permit payment of cash dividends to common and preferred shareholder when defined financial conditions are achieved. The Company has not currently met the financial conditions permitting payment of cash dividends. ﻿ EARNINGS CALL The Company will not be conducting a second quarter earnings conference call. ﻿ About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas ('MSAs') with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels. ﻿ 3 Forward-Looking Statement This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'believe', 'continue', 'project', 'plan', the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. ﻿ All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements. ﻿ The forward-looking statements represent Condor's views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences. ﻿ Additional factors that may affect the Company's business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. 4 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: ﻿ Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ As of ﻿ June 30, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 ﻿ Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 261,036 $ 265,831 Cash and cash equivalents 6,419 3,686 Restricted cash, property escrows 5,342 3,794 Accounts receivable, net 1,175 652 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,765 1,230 Total Assets $ 275,737 $ 275,193 ﻿ Liabilities and Equity ﻿ Liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities $ 8,096 $ 5,372 Dividends and distributions payable 1,091 762 Land option liability 8,497 8,497 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 632 880 Convertible debt, at fair value 25,369 16,875 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 167,795 166,526 Total Liabilities 211,480 198,912 ﻿ Equity Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, 40,000,000 shares authorized: 6.25% Series E, 925,000 shares authorized, $.01 par value, 925,000 shares outstanding, liquidation preference of $10,341 and $10,012 10,050 10,050 Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 12,026,108 and 12,014,743 shares outstanding 120 120 Additional paid-in capital 233,529 233,332 Accumulated deficit (179,480) (167,263) Total Shareholders' Equity 64,219 76,239 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated partnership (Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership), redemption value of $26 and $17 38 42 Total Equity 64,257 76,281 ﻿ Total Liabilities and Equity $ 275,737 $ 275,193 5 Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Revenue Room rentals and other hotel services $ 14,108 $ 4,811 $ 16,177 $ 23,752 $ 18,038 $ 32,080 Operating Expenses Hotel and property operations 9,232 5,089 9,755 16,911 14,904 19,548 Depreciation and amortization 2,648 2,777 2,394 5,291 5,487 4,756 General and administrative 1,151 1,014 1,572 2,411 2,207 3,235 Acquisition and terminated transactions - - 7 - - 14 Strategic alternatives, net 383 80 834 423 224 834 Total operating expenses 13,414 8,960 14,562 25,036 22,822 28,387 Operating income (loss) 694 (4,149) 1,615 (1,284) (4,784) 3,693 Net loss on disposition of assets (10) (1) (16) (13) (10) 23 Equity in earnings of joint venture - - 166 - 80 679 Net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt (10,234) 19 (456) (8,246) (740) (693) Other income (expense), net 2,357 (58) (24) 2,399 (86) (53) Interest expense (2,484) (2,070) (2,094) (4,693) (4,050) (4,257) Loss before income taxes (9,677) (6,259) (809) (11,837) (9,590) (608) Income tax benefit (expense) (27) 61 (461) (54) 367 (647) Net loss (9,704) (6,198) (1,270) (11,891) (9,223) (1,255) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 2 6 4 3 7 Net loss attributable to controlling interests (9,700) (6,196) (1,264) (11,887) (9,220) (1,248) Dividends undeclared on preferred stock (166) (144) (144) (329) (289) (289) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (9,866) $ (6,340) $ (1,408) $ (12,216) $ (9,509) $ (1,537) ﻿ Earnings (Loss) per Share Total - Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.82) $ (0.53) $ (0.12) $ (1.02) $ (0.80) $ (0.13) Total - Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.82) $ (0.53) $ (0.12) $ (1.02) $ (0.80) $ (0.13) ﻿ 6 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical financial performance that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We report Funds from Operations ('FFO'), Adjusted FFO ('AFFO'), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ('EBITDA'), EBITDA for real estate ('EBITDAre'), Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA as non-GAAP measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating results and which management uses to facilitate a periodic evaluation of our operating results relative to those of our peers. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP net earnings as an indication of financial performance or to U.S. GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, these measures are not indicative of funds available to fund cash needs or our ability to make cash distributions as they have not been adjusted to consider cash requirements for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations, or other commitments. ﻿ FFO and AFFO ﻿ The following table reconciles net loss to FFO and AFFO for the threeand six monthsendedJune 30, 2021 and 2020. (in thousands). All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of Net loss to FFO and AFFO 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Net loss $ (9,704) $ (6,198) $ (1,270) $ (11,891) $ (9,223) $ (1,255) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,648 2,777 2,394 5,291 5,487 4,756 Depreciation and amortization expense from JV - - 299 - 145 596 Net loss on disposition of assets 10 1 16 13 10 (23) FFO (7,046) (3,420) 1,439 (6,587) (3,581) 4,074 Dividends undeclared on preferred stock (166) (144) (144) (329) (289) (289) FFO attributable to common shares and common units (7,212) (3,564) 1,295 (6,916) (3,870) 3,785 Net (gain) loss on derivatives and convertible debt 10,234 (19) 456 8,246 740 693 Net loss on derivatives from JV - - - - - 1 Acquisition and terminated transactions expense - - 7 - - 14 Strategic alternatives, net 383 80 834 423 224 834 Stock-based compensation expense 112 82 424 211 166 760 Amortization of deferred financing fees 226 270 322 453 545 695 Amortization of deferred financing fees from JV - - 46 - 93 91 AFFO attributable to common shares and common units $ 3,743 $ (3,151) $ 3,384 $ 2,417 $ (2,102) $ 6,873 ﻿ FFO attributable to common shares and common units - Basic and Diluted $ (7,212) $ (3,564) $ 1,295 $ (6,916) $ (3,870) $ 3,785 Preferred dividends and fair value adjustments - - - - - 180 FFO attributable to common shares and common units - Diluted $ (7,212) $ (3,564) $ 1,295 $ (6,916) $ (3,870) $ 3,965 ﻿ FFO per common share and common unit - Basic $ (0.60) $ (0.30) $ 0.11 $ (0.58) $ (0.32) $ 0.32 FFO per common share and common unit - Diluted $ (0.60) $ (0.30) $ 0.11 $ (0.58) $ (0.32) $ 0.32 ﻿ Weighted average common shares and common units - Basic FFO 12,007,954 11,965,998 11,905,973 12,002,290 11,960,813 11,892,782 Weighted average common shares and common units - Diluted FFO 12,007,954 11,965,998 11,922,198 12,002,290 11,960,813 12,587,456 ﻿ AFFO attributable to common shares and common units - Basic $ 3,743 $ (3,151) $ 3,384 $ 2,417 $ (2,102) $ 6,873 2020 Note interest 247 - - 621 - - 2016 Note interest 17 - 16 - - 32 Series E Preferred Stock dividends 166 - 144 - - 289 AFFO attributable to common shares and common units - Diluted $ 4,173 $ (3,151) $ 3,544 $ 3,038 $ (2,102) $ 7,194 ﻿ AFFO per common share and common unit - Basic $ 0.31 $ (0.26) $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ (0.18) $ 0.58 AFFO per common share and common unit - Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.26) $ 0.28 $ 0.19 $ (0.18) $ 0.57 ﻿ Weighted average common shares and common units - Basic AFFO 12,007,954 11,965,998 11,905,973 12,002,290 11,960,813 11,892,782 7 Weighted average common shares and common units - Diluted AFFO 32,923,721 11,965,998 12,687,578 16,055,818 11,960,816 12,684,725 ﻿ We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT'), which defines FFO as net earnings or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate assets, impairment, and the depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. FFO is calculated both for the Company in total and as FFO attributable to common shares and common units, which is FFO reduced by preferred stock dividends. AFFO is FFO attributable to common shares and common units adjusted to exclude items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations, including non-cash gains or losses on derivatives and convertible debt, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain fees, losses on debt extinguishment, and in-kind dividends above stated rates, and cash charges for acquisition and equity transaction and strategic alternatives costs. All REITs do not calculate FFO and AFFO in the same manner; therefore, our calculation may not be the same as the calculation of FFO and AFFO for similar REITs. ﻿ We consider FFO to be a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that FFO provides a meaningful indication of our performance. We believe that AFFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of our operating performance.We present FFO and AFFO per common share and common unit because our common units are redeemable for common shares. We believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO and AFFO applicable to common shares and common units. ﻿ EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Proforma ﻿ The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA for the three and six monthsended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands). All amounts present our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Net loss $ (9,704) $ (6,198) $ (1,270) $ (11,891) $ (9,223) $ (1,255) Interest expense 2,484 2,070 2,094 4,693 4,050 4,257 Interest expense from JV - - 562 - 225 1,109 Income tax expense (benefit) 27 (61) 461 54 (367) 647 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,648 2,777 2,394 5,291 5,487 4,756 Depreciation and amortization expense from JV - - 299 - 145 596 EBITDA (4,545) (1,412) 4,540 (1,853) 317 10,110 Net loss on disposition of assets 10 1 16 13 10 (23) EBITDAre (4,535) (1,411) 4,556 (1,840) 327 10,087 Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt 10,234 (19) 456 8,246 740 693 Net loss on derivative from JV - - - - - 1 Stock-based compensation expense 112 82 424 211 166 760 Acquisition and terminated transactions expense - - 7 - - 14 Strategic alternatives, net 383 80 834 423 224 834 Adjusted EBITDAre 6,194 (1,268) 6,277 7,040 1,457 12,389 General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense 1,039 932 1,148 2,200 2,041 2,475 Other (income) expense, net (2,357) 58 24 (2,399) 86 53 Unallocated hotel and property operations expense 89 129 22 120 223 67 Hotel EBITDA $ 4,965 $ (149) $ 7,471 $ 6,961 $ 3,807 $ 14,984 ﻿ Revenue $ 14,108 $ 4,811 $ 16,177 $ 23,752 $ 18,038 $ 32,080 JV revenue - - 2,546 - 1,218 5,646 Condor and JV revenue $ 14,108 $ 4,811 $ 18,723 $ 23,752 $ 19,256 $ 37,726 Hotel EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 35.2% -3.1% 39.9% 29.3% 19.8% 39.7% ﻿ We calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre by adding back to net earnings or loss certain non-operating expenses and certain non-cash charges which are based on historical cost accounting that we believe may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance. We believe these adjustments can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and amortization and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods. 8 In calculating EBITDA, we add back to net earnings or loss interest expense, loss on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. NAREIT adopted EBITDAre in order to promote an industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. We adjust EBITDA by adding back net gain/loss on disposition of assets and impairment charges to calculate EBITDAre. To calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, we adjust EBITDAre to add back acquisition and terminated transactions expense and equity transactions and strategic alternatives expense, which are cash charges. We also add back stock -based compensation expense and gain/loss on derivatives and convertible debt, which are non-cash charges. EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. ﻿ We believe EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre to be useful additional measures of our operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense), and other items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations. ﻿ The Company further excludes general and administrative expenses, other non-operating income or expense, and certain hotel and property operations expenses that are not allocated to individual properties in assessing hotel performance (primarily certain general liability and other insurance costs, land lease costs, and office and banking fees) from Adjusted EBITDAre to calculate Hotel EBITDA. Hotel EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. ﻿ Hotel EBITDA is intended to isolate property level operational performance over which the Company's hotel operators have direct control. We believe Hotel EBITDA is helpful to investors as it better communicates the comparability of our hotels' operating results for all of the Company's hotel properties and is used by management to measure the performance of the Company's hotels and the effectiveness of the operators of the hotels. ﻿ Same-Store Revenue and Hotel EBITDA ﻿ The following tables present our same-store revenue, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA margin broken down by property type for the three and six monthsended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) and reconcile these same-store measures to total revenue and Hotel EBITDA as presented above. Same-store results include all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta Aloft JV. Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership have not been included in the Company's actual consolidated financial statements and are included here only for comparison purposes. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Revenue - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store ﻿ Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Condor and JV Revenue - Actual $ 14,108 $ 4,811 $ 18,723 $ 23,752 $ 19,256 $ 37,726 Revenue earned on properties disposed of prior to June 30, 2021 during the period of ownership - - - - - (272) Revenue earned related to joint venture interest in the Atlanta JV prior to acquisition of this interest on February 14, 2020 - - 637 - 304 1,412 Total Revenue - Same-Store $ 14,108 $ 4,811 $ 19,360 $ 23,752 $ 19,560 $ 38,866 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Hotel EBITDA - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store ﻿ Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 2020 Condor and JV Hotel EBITDA - Actual $ 4,965 $ (149) $ 7,471 $ 6,961 $ 3,807 $ 14,984 Hotel EBITDA earned on properties disposed of prior to June 30, 2021 during the period of ownership - - - - - (63) Hotel EBITDA earned related to joint venture interest in the Atlanta JV prior to acquisition of this interest on February 14, 2020 - - 256 - 111 596 Total Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store $ 4,965 $ (149) $ 7,727 $ 6,961 $ 3,918 $ 15,517 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Hotel EBITDA Margin Same-Store ﻿ Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Total Hotel EBITDA Margin 35.2% -3.1% 39.9% 29.3% 20.0% 39.9% ﻿ The following tables present our monthly results presented reconciling net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA, as well as Hotel EBITDA Same-Store and Hotel EBITDA Same-Store margins. ﻿ 9 ﻿ Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA Month ending July 31, 2020 Month ending Aug 31, 2020 Month ending Sept 30, 2020 Month ending Oct 31, 2020 Month ending Nov 30, 2020 Month ending Dec 31, 2020 Month ending January 30, 2021 Month ending February 28, 2021 Month ending March 31, 2021 Month ending April 30, 2021 Month ending May 31, 2021 Month ending June 30, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (1,670) $ (1,816) $ (1,321) $ 4,365 $ (1,826) $ (7,578) $ (1,662) $ (1,529) $ 1,004 $ (451) $ (361) $ (8,892) Interest expense 707 708 688 743 794 791 755 693 761 764 797 923 Income tax expense (benefit) 9 9 9 9 9 (53) 9 9 9 9 9 9 Depreciation and amortization expense 926 926 927 903 904 882 880 881 882 881 883 884 EBITDA $ (28) $ (173) $ 303 $ 6,020 $ (119) $ (5,958) $ (18) $ 54 $ 2,656 $ 1,203 $ 1,328 $ (7,076) Net loss (gain) on disposition of assets - 1 1 1 2 2 1 2 - 3 5 2 EBITDAre $ (28) $ (172) $ 304 $ 6,021 $ (117) $ (5,956) $ (17) $ 56 $ 2,656 $ 1,206 $ 1,333 $ (7,074) Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt (3) (3) (126) (3) (3) 5,728 - - (1,988) (4) (4) 10,242 Stock-based compensation expense 10 23 37 (123) 17 43 17 17 65 25 34 53 Strategic alternatives, net 40 494 602 (5,577) - 11 - - 40 196 119 68 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 19 $ 342 $ 817 $ 318 $ (103) $ (174) $ - $ 73 $ 773 $ 1,423 $ 1,482 $ 3,289 General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense 337 405 81 324 318 326 278 456 427 346 341 352 Other expense (income), net 2 1 (499) 34 (61) 2 (2) (1) (39) (394) (242) (1,721) Unallocated hotel and property operations expense 27 24 6 25 26 10 23 4 4 22 29 38 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store $ 385 $ 772 $ 405 $ 701 $ 180 $ 164 $ 299 $ 532 $ 1,165 $ 1,397 $ 1,610 $ 1,958 ﻿ Revenue $ 2,782 $ 3,058 $ 3,001 $ 3,215 $ 2,560 $ 2,534 $ 2,729 $ 2,817 $ 4,098 $ 4,451 $ 4,664 $ 4,993 JV Revenue - - - - - - - - - - - - Condor and JV Revenue 2,782 3,058 3,001 3,215 2,560 2,534 2,729 2,817 4,098 4,451 4,664 4,993 Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership - - - - - - - - - - - - Total Revenue - Same-Store $ 2,782 $ 3,058 $ 3,001 $ 3,215 $ 2,560 $ 2,534 $ 2,729 $ 2,817 $ 4,098 $ 4,451 $ 4,664 $ 4,993 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue 13.8% 25.2% 13.5% 21.8% 7.0% 6.5% 11.0% 18.9% 28.4% 31.4% 34.5% 39.2% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA Month ending April 30, 2020 Month ending May 31, 2020 Month ending June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) $ (2,628) $ (1,999) $ (1,571) Interest expense 696 698 676 Interest expense from JV - - - Income tax expense (benefit) 9 9 (79) Depreciation and amortization expense 925 926 926 Depreciation and amortization expense from JV - - - EBITDA $ (998) $ (366) $ (48) Net loss on disposition of assets 1 - - EBITDAre $ (997) $ (366) $ (48) Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt (1) - (18) Stock-based compensation expense 18 18 46 Strategic alternatives, net 11 17 52 Adjusted EBITDAre $ (969) $ (331) $ 32 General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense 343 313 276 Other expense, net 2 (2) 58 Unallocated hotel and property operations expense 23 34 72 Hotel EBITDA $ (601) $ 14 $ 438 ﻿ Revenue $ 825 $ 1,706 $ 2,280 JV Revenue - - - Condor and JV Revenue 825 1,706 2,280 Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership - - Total Revenue - Same-Store $ 825 $ 1,706 $ 2,280 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue -72.8% 0.8% 19.2% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA Month ending April 30, 2019 Month ending May 31, 2019 Month ending June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 347 $ (163) $ (1,454) Interest expense 715 699 680 Interest expense from JV 262 182 118 Income tax expense (benefit) 12 5 444 Depreciation and amortization expense 796 799 799 Depreciation and amortization expense from JV 100 99 100 EBITDA $ 2,232 $ 1,621 $ 687 Net loss (gain) on disposition of assets 5 4 7 10 EBITDAre $ 2,237 $ 1,625 $ 694 Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt - - 456 Stock-based compensation expense 142 141 141 Acquisition and terminated transactions expense 7 - - Strategic alternatives, net - - 834 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 2,386 $ 1,766 $ 2,125 General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense 312 603 233 Other expense (income), net 10 5 9 Unallocated hotel and property operations expense 36 23 (37) Hotel EBITDA $ 2,744 $ 2,397 $ 2,330 ﻿ Hotel EBITDA earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership 90 70 96 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store $ 2,834 $ 2,467 $ 2,426 ﻿ Revenue $ 5,664 $ 5,331 $ 5,182 JV Revenue 849 800 897 Condor and JV Revenue 6,513 6,131 6,079 Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership 212 201 224 Total Revenue - Same-Store $ 6,725 $ 6,332 $ 6,303 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue 42.1% 39.0% 38.5% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Three months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2019 Net loss $ (9,704) $ (6,198) $ (1,270) Less: Net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt (10,234) 19 (456) Proforma Net gain (loss) excluding net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt $ 530 $ (6,217) $ (814) ﻿ 11 Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.Operating Statistics ﻿ The following tables present our same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR for all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR reflect the performance of hotels during the entire period, regardless of our ownership during the period presented. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The performance metrics for the hotel acquired through our Atlanta JV, also presented below, reflect 100% of the operating results of the property, including our interest and the interest of our partner. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Three months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2019 ﻿ Occupancy ADR RevPAR Occupancy ADR RevPAR Occupancy ADR RevPAR Solomons Hilton Garden Inn 60.59% $ 108.12 $ 65.51 2.00% $ 69.50 $ 1.39 79.63% $ 122.54 $ 97.58 Atlanta Hotel Indigo 56.45% $ 95.50 $ 53.91 39.91% $ 83.55 $ 33.34 80.41% $ 103.57 $ 83.29 Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott 70.66% $ 113.07 $ 79.90 42.40% $ 85.17 $ 36.11 77.59% $ 121.99 $ 94.65 San Antonio SpringHill Suites 67.11% $ 114.68 $ 76.96 17.13% $ 74.68 $ 12.79 83.09% $ 131.15 $ 108.97 Leawood Aloft 56.50% $ 97.24 $ 54.94 3.37% $ 74.45 $ 2.51 76.59% $ 136.63 $ 104.65 Lexington Home2 Suites 74.83% $ 109.35 $ 81.82 31.27% $ 86.81 $ 27.15 82.94% $ 126.55 $ 104.96 Round Rock Home2 Suites 77.64% $ 93.40 $ 72.51 34.45% $ 69.47 $ 23.93 85.09% $ 119.48 $ 101.66 Tallahassee Home2 Suites 77.33% $ 113.19 $ 87.53 39.94% $ 94.07 $ 37.57 92.61% $ 121.54 $ 112.55 South Haven Home2 Suites 92.88% $ 115.36 $ 107.15 43.45% $ 88.53 $ 38.47 93.94% $ 122.93 $ 115.48 Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites 68.98% $ 111.46 $ 76.89 21.67% $ 94.70 $ 20.52 79.95% $ 131.65 $ 105.25 Austin Residence Inn 87.90% $ 97.01 $ 85.28 54.84% $ 97.94 $ 53.72 87.66% $ 136.99 $ 120.09 El Paso Fairfield Inn 90.64% $ 102.28 $ 92.71 25.66% $ 83.76 $ 21.50 84.89% $ 104.95 $ 89.09 Austin TownePlace Suites 94.82% $ 91.40 $ 86.67 35.39% $ 82.04 $ 29.03 76.86% $ 115.84 $ 89.03 Summerville Home2 Suites 96.04% $ 113.56 $ 109.07 51.94% $ 94.47 $ 49.07 85.28% $ 138.39 $ 118.02 Atlanta Aloft 51.37% $ 120.93 $ 62.12 22.77% $ 81.78 $ 18.62 79.81% $ 146.54 $ 116.95 Total Same-Store Portfolio 72.43% $ 106.62 $ 77.22 33.89% $ 87.05 $ 29.50 82.64% $ 126.62 $ 104.63 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Six months ended June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2019 ﻿ Occupancy ADR RevPAR Occupancy ADR RevPAR Occupancy ADR RevPAR Solomons Hilton Garden Inn 57.72% $ 101.04 $ 58.32 58.50% $ 123.06 $ 71.99 76.34% $ 124.37 $ 94.95 Atlanta Hotel Indigo 53.07% $ 89.61 $ 47.56 53.69% $ 95.35 $ 51.19 77.42% $ 110.78 $ 85.76 Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott 69.97% $ 99.18 $ 69.39 56.30% $ 107.67 $ 60.62 79.06% $ 123.47 $ 97.61 San Antonio SpringHill Suites 55.92% $ 103.74 $ 58.01 39.58% $ 119.70 $ 47.38 83.40% $ 135.42 $ 112.95 Leawood Aloft 46.08% $ 89.66 $ 41.32 47.63% $ 123.11 $ 58.64 69.03% $ 133.38 $ 92.08 Lexington Home2 Suites 69.08% $ 96.78 $ 66.85 45.79% $ 97.02 $ 44.42 78.09% $ 115.40 $ 90.11 Round Rock Home2 Suites 72.18% $ 84.50 $ 60.99 46.96% $ 94.54 $ 44.40 84.59% $ 119.77 $ 101.31 Tallahassee Home2 Suites 78.56% $ 107.40 $ 84.38 54.13% $ 120.50 $ 65.23 93.76% $ 127.77 $ 119.79 South Haven Home2 Suites 89.63% $ 105.04 $ 94.14 59.70% $ 103.23 $ 61.63 91.37% $ 117.42 $ 107.28 Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites 68.03% $ 107.87 $ 73.38 45.23% $ 136.66 $ 61.81 84.36% $ 143.96 $ 121.45 Austin Residence Inn 79.63% $ 89.67 $ 71.40 61.74% $ 115.30 $ 71.18 84.17% $ 140.11 $ 117.93 El Paso Fairfield Inn 78.52% $ 90.84 $ 71.32 49.94% $ 102.84 $ 51.36 84.69% $ 104.72 $ 88.69 Austin TownePlace Suites 82.83% $ 86.18 $ 71.39 48.66% $ 98.91 $ 48.13 74.43% $ 114.93 $ 85.54 Summerville Home2 Suites 78.91% $ 108.26 $ 85.43 59.60% $ 108.69 $ 64.78 83.52% $ 131.56 $ 109.88 Atlanta Aloft 45.13% $ 116.55 $ 52.60 39.08% $ 133.19 $ 52.05 79.98% $ 163.51 $ 130.78 Total Same-Store Portfolio 65.98% $ 98.91 $ 65.26 49.94% $ 112.49 $ 56.18 81.24% $ 129.83 $ 105.47 12 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Property List | As of June 30, 2021 ﻿ New Investment Platform | Acquired from January 1, 2012 - June 30, 2021 ﻿ Hotel Name City State Rooms Acquisition Date Purchase Price (in millions) 1 Hilton Garden Inn Dowell/Solomons MD 100 05/25/2012 $11.5 2 SpringHill Suites San Antonio TX 116 10/01/2015 $17.5 3 Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville FL 120 10/02/2015 $14.0 4 Hotel Indigo College Park GA 142 10/02/2015 $11.0 5 Aloft1 Atlanta GA 254 08/22/2016 $43.6 6 Aloft Leawood KS 156 12/14/2016 $22.5 7 Home2 Suites Lexington KY 103 03/24/2017 $16.5 8 Home2 Suites Round Rock TX 91 03/24/2017 $16.8 9 Home2 Suites Tallahassee FL 132 03/24/2017 $21.5 10 Home2 Suites Southaven MS 105 04/14/2017 $19.0 11 Hampton Inn & Suites Lake Mary FL 130 06/19/2017 $19.3 12 Fairfield Inn & Suites El Paso TX 124 08/31/2017 $16.4 13 Residence Inn Austin TX 120 08/31/2017 $22.4 14 TownePlace Suites Austin TX 122 01/18/2018 $19.8 15 Home2 Suites Summerville SC 93 02/21/2018 $16.3 ﻿ Total Portfolio | June 30, 2021 1,908 $288.1 ﻿ 1 |Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million. ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ 55 Dispositions | For Period January 1, 2015 - June 30, 2021 ﻿ Hotel Name City State Rooms Disposition Date Gross Proceeds

(in millions) 1 Super 8 West Plains MO 49 01/15/2015 $1.5 2 Super 8 Green Bay WI 83 01/29/2015 $2.2 3 Super 8 Columbus GA 74 03/16/2015 $0.9 4 Sleep Inn & Suites Omaha NE 90 03/19/2015 $2.9 5 Savannah Suites Chamblee GA 120 04/01/2015 $4.4 6 Savannah Suites Augusta GA 172 04/01/2015 $3.4 7 Super 8 Batesville AR 49 04/30/2015 $1.5 8 Days Inn Ashland KY 63 07/01/2015 $2.2 9 Comfort Inn Alexandria VA 150 07/13/2015 $12.0 10 Days Inn Alexandria VA 200 07/13/2015 $6.5 11 Super 8 Manhattan KS 85 08/28/2015 $3.2 12 Quality Inn Sheboygan WI 59 10/06/2015 $2.3 13 Super 8 Hays KS 76 10/14/2015 $1.9 14 Days Inn Glasgow KY 58 10/16/2015 $1.8 15 Super 8 Tomah WI 65 10/21/2015 $1.4 16 Rodeway Inn Fayetteville NC 120 11/03/2015 $2.6 17 Savannah Suites Savannah GA 160 12/22/2015 $4.0 ﻿ Total 2015 1,673 $54.7 18 Super 8 Kirksville MO 61 01/04/2016 $1.5 19 Super 8 Lincoln NE 133 01/07/2016 $2.8 20 Savannah Suites Greenville SC 170 01/08/2016 $2.7 21 Super 8 Portage WI 61 03/30/2016 $2.4 22 Super 8 O'Neill NE 72 04/25/2016 $1.7 23 Quality Inn Culpeper VA 49 05/10/2016 $2.2 24 Super 8 Storm Lake IA 59 05/19/2016 $2.8 25 Clarion Inn Cleveland TN 59 05/24/2016 $2.2 26 Super 8 Coralville IA 84 05/26/2016 $3.4 27 Super 8 Keokuk IA 61 05/27/2016 $2.2 28 Comfort Inn Chambersburg PA 63 06/06/2016 $2.1 29 Super 8 Pittsburg KS 64 08/08/2016 $1.6 13 30 Super 8 Mount Pleasant IA 54 09/09/2016 $1.9 31 Quality Inn Danville KY 63 09/19/2016 $2.3 32 Super 8 Menomonie WI 81 09/26/2016 $3.0 33 Comfort Inn Glasgow KY 60 10/14/2016 $2.4 34 Days Inn Sioux Falls SD 86 11/04/2016 $2.1 35 Comfort Inn Shelby NC 76 11/07/2016 $4.1 36 Comfort Inn Rocky Mount VA 61 11/17/2016 $2.2 37 Days Inn Farmville VA 59 11/17/2016 $2.4 38 Comfort Suites Marion IN 62 11/18/2016 $3.0 39 Comfort Inn Farmville VA 50 11/30/2016 $2.6 40 Quality Inn Princeton WV 50 12/05/2016 $2.1 41 Super 8 Burlington IA 62 12/21/2016 $2.8 42 Savannah Suites Atlanta GA 164 12/22/2016 $2.9 ﻿ Total 2016 1,864 $61.4 43 Comfort Inn New Castle PA 79 03/27/2017 $2.5 44 Super 8 Billings MT 106 03/28/2017 $4.2 45 Comfort Inn Harlan KY 61 04/03/2017 $1.9 46 Comfort Suites Lafayette IN 62 04/18/2017 $3.9 47 Key West Inn Key Largo FL 40 05/17/2017 $7.6 48 Quality Inn Morgantown WV 81 08/30/2017 $2.6 49 Days Inn Bossier City LA 176 09/13/2017 $1.4 50 Comfort Inn & Suites Warsaw IN 71 12/20/2017 $5.0 ﻿ Total 2017 676 $29.1 51 Supertel Inn/Conference Center Creston IA 41 01/25/2018 $2.1 52 Comfort Suites South Bend IN 135 03/15/2018 $6.1 53 Comfort Suites Ft. Wayne IN 127 05/30/2018 $7.1 54 Super 8 Creston IA 121 08/30/2018 $5.1 ﻿ Total 2018 424 $20.4 55 Quality Inn Solomons MD 59 03/22/2019 $4.3 ﻿ Total 2019 59 $4.3 ﻿ ﻿ Total Dispositions 4,696 $169.9 ﻿ ﻿ Acquisitions | For Period January 1, 2015 -June 30, 2021 ﻿ Hotel Name City State Rooms Acquisition Date Purchase Price (in millions) 1 SpringHill Suites San Antonio TX 116 10/01/2015 $17.5 2 Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville FL 120 10/02/2015 $14.0 3 Hotel Indigo College Park GA 142 10/02/2015 $11.0 4 Aloft1 Atlanta GA 254 08/22/2016 $43.6 5 Aloft Leawood KS 156 12/14/2016 $22.5 6 Home2 Suites Lexington KY 103 03/24/2017 $16.5 7 Home2 Suites Round Rock TX 91 03/24/2017 $16.8 8 Home2 Suites Tallahassee FL 132 03/24/2017 $21.5 9 Home2 Suites Southaven MS 105 04/14/2017 $19.0 10 Hampton Inn & Suites Lake Mary FL 130 06/19/2017 $19.3 11 Fairfield Inn & Suites El Paso TX 124 08/31/2017 $16.4 12 Residence Inn Austin TX 120 08/31/2017 $22.4 13 TownePlace Suites Austin TX 122 01/18/2018 $19.8 14 Home2 Suites Summerville SC 93 02/21/2018 $16.3 ﻿ Total Acquisitions 1,808 $276.6 ﻿ ﻿ 1 | Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million. 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:29:13 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. 05:31p CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K) PU 05:31p CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON.. AQ 05:24p CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, .. AQ 07/29 CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-.. AQ 07/06 CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other E.. AQ 06/27 Condor Hospitality Highlights Strategic Alternatives CI 06/22 Condor Hospitality Trust to Evaluate Strategic Options CI 06/21 CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST : Conducts Strategic Review MT 06/21 CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits.. AQ 06/21 CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST : Evaluates Strategic Alternatives (Form 8-K) PU Analyst Recommendations on CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. 01/06 Janney Adjusts Lodging REITs' Fair Value Estimates On Bullish Outlook MT