    CDOR   US20676Y4035

CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC.

(CDOR)
Condor Hospitality Trust : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)

08/12/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Condor Hospitality Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

﻿

BETHESDA, MD, August 12, 2021 - Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the 'Company') today announced results of operations for the second quarter 2021.

﻿

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

·

Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in the second quarter 2021 increased 161.7% to $77.22 compared to the second quarter 2020. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased 22.5% to $106.62 and Same-Store occupancy increased 113.7% to 72.43% in the second quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. June 2021 RevPAR was $82.85 based on an occupancy of 75.0% and a $110.42 ADR.

·

Net Loss: Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was ($9.9) million or ($0.82) per diluted share in the second quarter 2021 compared to ($6.3) million or ($0.53) per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

·

Adjusted EBITDAre*: Adjusted EBITDAre increased in the second quarter 2021 588.5% to $6.2 million from ($1.3) million for the same period in 2020.

·

Adjusted Funds from Operations*: Adjusted Funds from Operations increased $6.9 million in the second quarter 2021 to $3.7 million or $0.25 per diluted share a 218.8% increase when compared to ($3.2) million or ($0.26) per diluted share in the same period in 2020.

·

Same-Store Hotel EBITDA*: Same-Store Hotel EBITDA was $5.0 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of 3,432% from the same period in 2020. Margin grew 3,830 bps to 35.2% in the second quarter 2021 compared to (3.1%) in the same period in 2020.

﻿

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

﻿

Bill Blackham, Condor's Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Condor's investment strategy of investing in premium branded newer high-quality hotels located primarily in secondary markets in locations attractive to both leisure and business transient customers has been the driver for outstanding performance in the second quarter of 2021, similar to prior periods. Strong leisure demand combined with the modest return of business transient demand enabled the Condor portfolio to achieve occupancy of over 72% with an ADR of almost $107 resulting in a $77 RevPAR. Our cost savings initiatives, combined with the improving market conditions that allowed aggressive ADR pricing, resulted in significantly improved bottom line results. Hotel EBITDA was approximately $5 million for the quarter with margins exceeding 35% and while a very good result, more importantly, while this is an extremely large improvement to the second quarter in 2020, it represents 64.3% of the 2019 second quarter Hotel EBITDA, and in June 2021 80.7% of June 2019 and compared to 39.9% margins in the second quarter of 2019.

﻿

While net income is not a widely followed metric in the REIT space, it is important to point out that the $(9.7) million net income (loss) in the quarter is as a result of a $10.2 million charge for derivative valuations linked to our $10.0 million loan with conversion rights to common stock. On a profoma basis, if this non-cash continuously adjusting charge was eliminated, adjusted net income would be $0.5 million compared to the $(6.2) million in the same quarter in the prior year and $(0.8) million in the same period in 2019. Additionally noteworthy is that the sequential monthly portfolio improvement that began 14 months ago in May 2020, and accelerated in the second quarter, is continuing to improve with our July 2021 portfolio occupancy of 75% with a $120 ADR and RevPAR in excess of $90. Those metrics compare to the July 2019 occupancy of 81.6%, ADR of $117.14 and RevPAR of $95.60.

﻿

On June 21, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value and that a marketing process is being led by Hodges Ward Elliott. The Company does not intend to discuss or disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by regulation or law. No formalized timetable has been established for the completion of the strategic review.'

1

﻿

﻿

﻿

Condor Hospitality Trust

Selected Statistical and Financial Data

As of and for the six months ended June 30,

(in thousands except statistical and per share amounts)

﻿

﻿

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

Net Loss

$

(9,704)

$

(6,198)

$

(1,270)

$

(11,891)

$

(9,223)

$

(1,255)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(0.82)

$

(0.53)

$

(0.12)

$

(1.02)

$

(0.80)

$

(0.13)

Adjusted EBITDAre*

$

6,194

$

(1,268)

$

6,277

$

7,040

$

1,457

$

12,389

Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store*

$

4,965

$

(149)

$

7,727

$

6,961

$

3,918

$

15,517

Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store*

35.2%

-3.1%

39.9% 29.3% 20.0% 39.9%

Adjusted FFO*

$

3,743

$

(3,151)

$

3,384

$

2,417

$

(2,102)

$

6,873

Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share*

$

0.25

$

(0.26)

$

0.28

$

0.19

$

(0.18)

$

0.57

Same-Store RevPAR*

$

77.22

$

29.50

$

104.63

$

65.26

$

56.18

$

105.47

Same-Store Occupancy*

72.43% 33.89% 82.64% 65.98% 49.94% 81.24%

Same-Store ADR*

$

106.62

$

87.05

$

126.62

$

98.91

$

112.49

$

129.83

﻿

The following table summarizes key hotel statistics during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 2019:

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

April 2021

May 2021

June 2021

Three Months ended June 30, 2021

April 2020

May 2020

June 2020

Three Months ended June 30, 2020

April 2019

May 2019

June 2019

Three Months ended June 30, 2019

Same-Store ADR*

$

104.27

$

105.02

$

110.42

$

106.62

$

87.78

$

84.35

$

88.80

$

87.05

$

131.76

$

123.19

$

124.84

$

126.62

Same-Store Occupancy*

70.80% 71.49% 75.02% 72.43% 17.75% 35.55% 48.76% 33.89% 83.81% 81.39% 82.76% 82.64%

Same-Store RevPAR*

$

73.82

$

75.08

$

82.85

$

77.22

$

15.58

$

29.99

$

43.30

$

29.50

$

110.43

$

100.27

$

103.35

$

104.63

Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store*

$

1,397

$

1,610

$

1,958

$

4,965

$

(601)

$

14

$

438

$

(149)

$

2,834

$

2,467

$

2,426

$

7,727

Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store*

31.4% 34.5% 39.2% 35.2%

-72.8%

0.8% 19.2%

-3.1%

42.1% 39.0% 38.5% 39.9%

﻿

*Please see the Reg. G reconciliation tables at the end of this release. Financial data presented above includes results from prior to our 100% ownership of Atlanta Aloft.

﻿

OPERATIONS UPDATE

·

All Hotels Open: All of Condor's hotels remain open with expanded and repetitive health and sanitation measures in place. The Company in 2020 had closed 2 of its hotels in April but resumed full operations in July 2020.

·

Enhanced Asset Management Efforts: The Company working together with its third-party management companies has expanded sales efforts to capture demand related to medical, hospital and university services and for the numerous disaster recovery and infrastructure improvement and reconstruction projects that create demand in our hotel markets. We continue to aggressively pursue leisure, government, athletic and local and regional business related to travel in our hotel markets. Since March 2020, the Company, working with our third-party management companies, have implemented cost elimination/cost reduction initiatives at our hotels through a variety of measures involving labor, services, amenities, contracts, and taxes. As a result of these initiatives, Hotel EBITDA has been positive generally increasing each month from May 2020 through the end of June 2021 and our hotel EBITDA margins have generally improved each month from negative in April 2020 to 39.2% in June 2021.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

May 2020

June 2020

July 2020

August 2020

September 2020

October 2020

November 2020

December 2020

January 2021

February 2021

March 2021

April 2021

May 2021

June 2021

Hotel EBITDA

$

14

$

438

$

385

$

772

$

405

$

701

$

180

$

164

$

299

$

532

$

1,165

$

1,397

$

1,610

$

1,958

Hotel EBITDA Margin

0.8% 19.2% 13.8% 25.2% 13.5% 21.8% 7.0% 6.5% 11.0% 18.9% 28.4% 31.4% 34.5% 39.2%

﻿

2

CASH FLOW BEFORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company's results from hotel operations significantly exceeded the amount required to cover debt service costs for the second quarter of 2021 and resulted in positive cash flow of 1.4 million.

﻿

﻿

(in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

One month ended June 30, 2021

Hotel EBITDA

$

4,965

$

1,958

Less: recurring general and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense

(1,039) (351)

Less: unallocated hotel and property operations expense

(89) (37)

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA

$

3,837

$

1,570

Less: debt service costs

(2,479) (920)

Cash flow

$

1,358

$

650

﻿

CORPORATE LOAN FACILITY

On November 19, 2020 the Company amended the credit agreement for its $130 million revolving credit facility. The key modifications and enhancements include:

·

Loan maturity was extended to January 2, 2023

·

Financial covenant compliance was suspended until September 30, 2021

·

Debt yield and leverage ratio covenants were eliminated and replaced with a borrowing base debt service coverage ratio

·

The debt service and fixed charge covenants, when applicable on September 30, 2021, were eased from 1.5X to 1.0X and ramp up to 1.5X on September 30, 2022. Importantly, beginning with the September 30, 2021 calculations, quarterly figures are annualized until the quarter ending June 30, 2022 which will use the trailing 12 months figures

·

Borrowing availability was increased to $13.4 million

·

Dividends suspension was modified to allow the payment of common and preferred dividends when defined financial conditions are achieved.

﻿

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $11.8 million and available revolver borrowing capacity of $8.3 million. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total outstanding long-term debt of $169.2 million associated with assets held for use with a weighted average maturity of 1.6 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.34%.

﻿

CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

The Company invested $0.2 million in capital improvements throughout the portfolio in the three months ended June 30, 2021 to upgrade its properties and maintain brand standards.

﻿

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

The Company has suspended guidance until further notice.

﻿

﻿

DIVIDENDS

On November 19, 2020, the Company amended its credit facility to permit payment of cash dividends to common and preferred shareholder when defined financial conditions are achieved. The Company has not currently met the financial conditions permitting payment of cash dividends.

﻿

EARNINGS CALL

The Company will not be conducting a second quarter earnings conference call.

﻿

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas ('MSAs') with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor's hotels are franchised by a number of the industry's most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

﻿

3

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'believe', 'continue', 'project', 'plan', the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

﻿

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

﻿

The forward-looking statements represent Condor's views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

﻿

Additional factors that may affect the Company's business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

4

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

﻿

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

As of

﻿

June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

December 31, 2020

﻿

Assets

Investment in hotel properties, net

$

261,036

$

265,831

Cash and cash equivalents

6,419 3,686

Restricted cash, property escrows

5,342 3,794

Accounts receivable, net

1,175 652

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,765 1,230

Total Assets

$

275,737

$

275,193

﻿

Liabilities and Equity

﻿

Liabilities

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

$

8,096

$

5,372

Dividends and distributions payable

1,091 762

Land option liability

8,497 8,497

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

632 880

Convertible debt, at fair value

25,369 16,875

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

167,795 166,526

Total Liabilities

211,480 198,912

﻿

Equity

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, 40,000,000 shares authorized:

6.25% Series E, 925,000 shares authorized, $.01 par value, 925,000 shares outstanding, liquidation preference of $10,341 and $10,012

10,050 10,050

Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 12,026,108 and 12,014,743 shares outstanding

120 120

Additional paid-in capital

233,529 233,332

Accumulated deficit

(179,480) (167,263)

Total Shareholders' Equity

64,219 76,239

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated partnership (Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership), redemption value of $26 and $17

38 42

Total Equity

64,257 76,281

﻿

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

275,737

$

275,193

5

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

Revenue

Room rentals and other hotel services

$

14,108

$

4,811

$

16,177

$

23,752

$

18,038

$

32,080

Operating Expenses

Hotel and property operations

9,232 5,089 9,755 16,911 14,904 19,548

Depreciation and amortization

2,648 2,777 2,394 5,291 5,487 4,756

General and administrative

1,151 1,014 1,572 2,411 2,207 3,235

Acquisition and terminated transactions

-

-

7

-

-

14

Strategic alternatives, net

383 80 834 423 224 834

Total operating expenses

13,414 8,960 14,562 25,036 22,822 28,387

Operating income (loss)

694 (4,149) 1,615 (1,284) (4,784) 3,693

Net loss on disposition of assets

(10) (1) (16) (13) (10) 23

Equity in earnings of joint venture

-

-

166

-

80 679

Net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt

(10,234) 19 (456) (8,246) (740) (693)

Other income (expense), net

2,357 (58) (24) 2,399 (86) (53)

Interest expense

(2,484) (2,070) (2,094) (4,693) (4,050) (4,257)

Loss before income taxes

(9,677) (6,259) (809) (11,837) (9,590) (608)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(27) 61 (461) (54) 367 (647)

Net loss

(9,704) (6,198) (1,270) (11,891) (9,223) (1,255)

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

4 2 6 4 3 7

Net loss attributable to controlling interests

(9,700) (6,196) (1,264) (11,887) (9,220) (1,248)

Dividends undeclared on preferred stock

(166) (144) (144) (329) (289) (289)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(9,866)

$

(6,340)

$

(1,408)

$

(12,216)

$

(9,509)

$

(1,537)

﻿

Earnings (Loss) per Share

Total - Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(0.82)

$

(0.53)

$

(0.12)

$

(1.02)

$

(0.80)

$

(0.13)

Total - Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(0.82)

$

(0.53)

$

(0.12)

$

(1.02)

$

(0.80)

$

(0.13)

﻿

6

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical financial performance that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We report Funds from Operations ('FFO'), Adjusted FFO ('AFFO'), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ('EBITDA'), EBITDA for real estate ('EBITDAre'), Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA as non-GAAP measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating results and which management uses to facilitate a periodic evaluation of our operating results relative to those of our peers. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP net earnings as an indication of financial performance or to U.S. GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, these measures are not indicative of funds available to fund cash needs or our ability to make cash distributions as they have not been adjusted to consider cash requirements for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations, or other commitments.

﻿

FFO and AFFO

﻿

The following table reconciles net loss to FFO and AFFO for the threeand six monthsendedJune 30, 2021 and 2020. (in thousands). All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Reconciliation of Net loss to FFO and AFFO

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(9,704)

$

(6,198)

$

(1,270)

$

(11,891)

$

(9,223)

$

(1,255)

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,648 2,777 2,394 5,291 5,487 4,756

Depreciation and amortization expense from JV

-

-

299

-

145 596

Net loss on disposition of assets

10 1 16 13 10 (23)

FFO

(7,046) (3,420) 1,439 (6,587) (3,581) 4,074

Dividends undeclared on preferred stock

(166) (144) (144) (329) (289) (289)

FFO attributable to common shares and common units

(7,212) (3,564) 1,295 (6,916) (3,870) 3,785

Net (gain) loss on derivatives and convertible debt

10,234 (19) 456 8,246 740 693

Net loss on derivatives from JV

-

-

-

-

-

1

Acquisition and terminated transactions expense

-

-

7

-

-

14

Strategic alternatives, net

383 80 834 423 224 834

Stock-based compensation expense

112 82 424 211 166 760

Amortization of deferred financing fees

226 270 322 453 545 695

Amortization of deferred financing fees from JV

-

-

46

-

93 91

AFFO attributable to common shares and common units

$

3,743

$

(3,151)

$

3,384

$

2,417

$

(2,102)

$

6,873

﻿

FFO attributable to common shares and common units - Basic and Diluted

$

(7,212)

$

(3,564)

$

1,295

$

(6,916)

$

(3,870)

$

3,785

Preferred dividends and fair value adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

180

FFO attributable to common shares and common units - Diluted

$

(7,212)

$

(3,564)

$

1,295

$

(6,916)

$

(3,870)

$

3,965

﻿

FFO per common share and common unit - Basic

$

(0.60)

$

(0.30)

$

0.11

$

(0.58)

$

(0.32)

$

0.32

FFO per common share and common unit - Diluted

$

(0.60)

$

(0.30)

$

0.11

$

(0.58)

$

(0.32)

$

0.32

﻿

Weighted average common shares and common units - Basic FFO

12,007,954 11,965,998 11,905,973 12,002,290 11,960,813 11,892,782

Weighted average common shares and common units - Diluted FFO

12,007,954 11,965,998 11,922,198 12,002,290 11,960,813 12,587,456

﻿

AFFO attributable to common shares and common units - Basic

$

3,743

$

(3,151)

$

3,384

$

2,417

$

(2,102)

$

6,873

2020 Note interest

247

-

-

621

-

-

2016 Note interest

17

-

16

-

-

32

Series E Preferred Stock dividends

166

-

144

-

-

289

AFFO attributable to common shares and common units - Diluted

$

4,173

$

(3,151)

$

3,544

$

3,038

$

(2,102)

$

7,194

﻿

AFFO per common share and common unit - Basic

$

0.31

$

(0.26)

$

0.28

$

0.20

$

(0.18)

$

0.58

AFFO per common share and common unit - Diluted

$

0.25

$

(0.26)

$

0.28

$

0.19

$

(0.18)

$

0.57

﻿

Weighted average common shares and common units - Basic AFFO

12,007,954 11,965,998 11,905,973 12,002,290 11,960,813 11,892,782

7

Weighted average common shares and common units - Diluted AFFO

32,923,721 11,965,998 12,687,578 16,055,818 11,960,816 12,684,725

﻿

We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ('NAREIT'), which defines FFO as net earnings or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate assets, impairment, and the depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. FFO is calculated both for the Company in total and as FFO attributable to common shares and common units, which is FFO reduced by preferred stock dividends. AFFO is FFO attributable to common shares and common units adjusted to exclude items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations, including non-cash gains or losses on derivatives and convertible debt, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain fees, losses on debt extinguishment, and in-kind dividends above stated rates, and cash charges for acquisition and equity transaction and strategic alternatives costs. All REITs do not calculate FFO and AFFO in the same manner; therefore, our calculation may not be the same as the calculation of FFO and AFFO for similar REITs.

﻿

We consider FFO to be a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that FFO provides a meaningful indication of our performance. We believe that AFFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of our operating performance.We present FFO and AFFO per common share and common unit because our common units are redeemable for common shares. We believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO and AFFO applicable to common shares and common units.

﻿

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Proforma

﻿

The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA for the three and six monthsended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands). All amounts present our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(9,704)

$

(6,198)

$

(1,270)

$

(11,891)

$

(9,223)

$

(1,255)

Interest expense

2,484 2,070 2,094 4,693 4,050 4,257

Interest expense from JV

-

-

562

-

225 1,109

Income tax expense (benefit)

27 (61) 461 54 (367) 647

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,648 2,777 2,394 5,291 5,487 4,756

Depreciation and amortization expense from JV

-

-

299

-

145 596

EBITDA

(4,545) (1,412) 4,540 (1,853) 317 10,110

Net loss on disposition of assets

10 1 16 13 10 (23)

EBITDAre

(4,535) (1,411) 4,556 (1,840) 327 10,087

Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt

10,234 (19) 456 8,246 740 693

Net loss on derivative from JV

-

-

-

-

-

1

Stock-based compensation expense

112 82 424 211 166 760

Acquisition and terminated transactions expense

-

-

7

-

-

14

Strategic alternatives, net

383 80 834 423 224 834

Adjusted EBITDAre

6,194 (1,268) 6,277 7,040 1,457 12,389

General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense

1,039 932 1,148 2,200 2,041 2,475

Other (income) expense, net

(2,357) 58 24 (2,399) 86 53

Unallocated hotel and property operations expense

89 129 22 120 223 67

Hotel EBITDA

$

4,965

$

(149)

$

7,471

$

6,961

$

3,807

$

14,984

﻿

Revenue

$

14,108

$

4,811

$

16,177

$

23,752

$

18,038

$

32,080

JV revenue

-

-

2,546

-

1,218 5,646

Condor and JV revenue

$

14,108

$

4,811

$

18,723

$

23,752

$

19,256

$

37,726

Hotel EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

35.2%

-3.1%

39.9% 29.3% 19.8% 39.7%

﻿

We calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre by adding back to net earnings or loss certain non-operating expenses and certain non-cash charges which are based on historical cost accounting that we believe may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance. We believe these adjustments can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and amortization and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods.

8

In calculating EBITDA, we add back to net earnings or loss interest expense, loss on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. NAREIT adopted EBITDAre in order to promote an industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. We adjust EBITDA by adding back net gain/loss on disposition of assets and impairment charges to calculate EBITDAre. To calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, we adjust EBITDAre to add back acquisition and terminated transactions expense and equity transactions and strategic alternatives expense, which are cash charges. We also add back stock -based compensation expense and gain/loss on derivatives and convertible debt, which are non-cash charges. EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

﻿

We believe EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre to be useful additional measures of our operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense), and other items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations.

﻿

The Company further excludes general and administrative expenses, other non-operating income or expense, and certain hotel and property operations expenses that are not allocated to individual properties in assessing hotel performance (primarily certain general liability and other insurance costs, land lease costs, and office and banking fees) from Adjusted EBITDAre to calculate Hotel EBITDA. Hotel EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

﻿

Hotel EBITDA is intended to isolate property level operational performance over which the Company's hotel operators have direct control. We believe Hotel EBITDA is helpful to investors as it better communicates the comparability of our hotels' operating results for all of the Company's hotel properties and is used by management to measure the performance of the Company's hotels and the effectiveness of the operators of the hotels.

﻿

Same-Store Revenue and Hotel EBITDA

﻿

The following tables present our same-store revenue, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA margin broken down by property type for the three and six monthsended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) and reconcile these same-store measures to total revenue and Hotel EBITDA as presented above. Same-store results include all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta Aloft JV. Results for periods prior to the Company's ownership have not been included in the Company's actual consolidated financial statements and are included here only for comparison purposes.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Revenue - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

Condor and JV Revenue - Actual

$

14,108

$

4,811

$

18,723

$

23,752

$

19,256

$

37,726

Revenue earned on properties disposed of prior to June 30, 2021 during the period of ownership

-

-

-

-

-

(272)

Revenue earned related to joint venture interest in the Atlanta JV prior to acquisition of this interest on February 14, 2020

-

-

637

-

304 1,412

Total Revenue - Same-Store

$

14,108

$

4,811

$

19,360

$

23,752

$

19,560

$

38,866

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Hotel EBITDA - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

2020

Condor and JV Hotel EBITDA - Actual

$

4,965

$

(149)

$

7,471

$

6,961

$

3,807

$

14,984

Hotel EBITDA earned on properties disposed of prior to June 30, 2021 during the period of ownership

-

-

-

-

-

(63)

Hotel EBITDA earned related to joint venture interest in the Atlanta JV prior to acquisition of this interest on February 14, 2020

-

-

256

-

111 596

Total Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store

$

4,965

$

(149)

$

7,727

$

6,961

$

3,918

$

15,517

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Hotel EBITDA Margin Same-Store

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

Total Hotel EBITDA Margin

35.2%

-3.1%

39.9% 29.3% 20.0% 39.9%

﻿

The following tables present our monthly results presented reconciling net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA, as well as Hotel EBITDA Same-Store and Hotel EBITDA Same-Store margins.

﻿

9

﻿

Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

Month ending July 31, 2020

Month ending Aug 31, 2020

Month ending Sept 30, 2020

Month ending Oct 31, 2020

Month ending Nov 30, 2020

Month ending Dec 31, 2020

Month ending January 30, 2021

Month ending February 28, 2021

Month ending March 31, 2021

Month ending April 30, 2021

Month ending May 31, 2021

Month ending June 30, 2021

Net income (loss)

$

(1,670)

$

(1,816)

$

(1,321)

$

4,365

$

(1,826)

$

(7,578)

$

(1,662)

$

(1,529)

$

1,004

$

(451)

$

(361)

$

(8,892)

Interest expense

707 708 688 743 794 791 755 693 761 764 797 923

Income tax expense (benefit)

9 9 9 9 9 (53) 9 9 9 9 9 9

Depreciation and amortization expense

926 926 927 903 904 882 880 881 882 881 883 884

EBITDA

$

(28)

$

(173)

$

303

$

6,020

$

(119)

$

(5,958)

$

(18)

$

54

$

2,656

$

1,203

$

1,328

$

(7,076)

Net loss (gain) on disposition of assets

-

1 1 1 2 2 1 2

-

3 5 2

EBITDAre

$

(28)

$

(172)

$

304

$

6,021

$

(117)

$

(5,956)

$

(17)

$

56

$

2,656

$

1,206

$

1,333

$

(7,074)

Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt

(3) (3) (126) (3) (3) 5,728

-

-

(1,988) (4) (4) 10,242

Stock-based compensation expense

10 23 37 (123) 17 43 17 17 65 25 34 53

Strategic alternatives, net

40 494 602 (5,577)

-

11

-

-

40 196 119 68

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

19

$

342

$

817

$

318

$

(103)

$

(174)

$

-

$

73

$

773

$

1,423

$

1,482

$

3,289

General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense

337 405 81 324 318 326 278 456 427 346 341 352

Other expense (income), net

2 1 (499) 34 (61) 2 (2) (1) (39) (394) (242) (1,721)

Unallocated hotel and property operations expense

27 24 6 25 26 10 23 4 4 22 29 38

Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store

$

385

$

772

$

405

$

701

$

180

$

164

$

299

$

532

$

1,165

$

1,397

$

1,610

$

1,958

﻿

Revenue

$

2,782

$

3,058

$

3,001

$

3,215

$

2,560

$

2,534

$

2,729

$

2,817

$

4,098

$

4,451

$

4,664

$

4,993

JV Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Condor and JV Revenue

2,782 3,058 3,001 3,215 2,560 2,534 2,729 2,817 4,098 4,451 4,664 4,993

Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Revenue - Same-Store

$

2,782

$

3,058

$

3,001

$

3,215

$

2,560

$

2,534

$

2,729

$

2,817

$

4,098

$

4,451

$

4,664

$

4,993

Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue

13.8% 25.2% 13.5% 21.8% 7.0% 6.5% 11.0% 18.9% 28.4% 31.4% 34.5% 39.2%

﻿

﻿

﻿

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

Month ending April 30, 2020

Month ending May 31, 2020

Month ending June 30, 2020

Net income (loss)

$

(2,628)

$

(1,999)

$

(1,571)

Interest expense

696 698 676

Interest expense from JV

-

-

-

Income tax expense (benefit)

9 9 (79)

Depreciation and amortization expense

925 926 926

Depreciation and amortization expense from JV

-

-

-

EBITDA

$

(998)

$

(366)

$

(48)

Net loss on disposition of assets

1

-

-

EBITDAre

$

(997)

$

(366)

$

(48)

Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt

(1)

-

(18)

Stock-based compensation expense

18 18 46

Strategic alternatives, net

11 17 52

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

(969)

$

(331)

$

32

General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense

343 313 276

Other expense, net

2 (2) 58

Unallocated hotel and property operations expense

23 34 72

Hotel EBITDA

$

(601)

$

14

$

438

﻿

Revenue

$

825

$

1,706

$

2,280

JV Revenue

-

-

-

Condor and JV Revenue

825 1,706 2,280

Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership

-

-

Total Revenue - Same-Store

$

825

$

1,706

$

2,280

Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue

-72.8%

0.8% 19.2%

﻿

﻿

﻿

Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

Month ending April 30, 2019

Month ending May 31, 2019

Month ending June 30, 2019

Net income (loss)

$

347

$

(163)

$

(1,454)

Interest expense

715 699 680

Interest expense from JV

262 182 118

Income tax expense (benefit)

12 5 444

Depreciation and amortization expense

796 799 799

Depreciation and amortization expense from JV

100 99 100

EBITDA

$

2,232

$

1,621

$

687

Net loss (gain) on disposition of assets

5 4 7

10

EBITDAre

$

2,237

$

1,625

$

694

Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt

-

-

456

Stock-based compensation expense

142 141 141

Acquisition and terminated transactions expense

7

-

-

Strategic alternatives, net

-

-

834

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

2,386

$

1,766

$

2,125

General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense

312 603 233

Other expense (income), net

10 5 9

Unallocated hotel and property operations expense

36 23 (37)

Hotel EBITDA

$

2,744

$

2,397

$

2,330

﻿

Hotel EBITDA earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership

90 70 96

Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store

$

2,834

$

2,467

$

2,426

﻿

Revenue

$

5,664

$

5,331

$

5,182

JV Revenue

849 800 897

Condor and JV Revenue

6,513 6,131 6,079

Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership

212 201 224

Total Revenue - Same-Store

$

6,725

$

6,332

$

6,303

Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue

42.1% 39.0% 38.5%

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(9,704)

$

(6,198)

$

(1,270)

Less: Net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt

(10,234) 19 (456)

Proforma Net gain (loss) excluding net gain (loss) on derivatives and convertible debt

$

530

$

(6,217)

$

(814)

﻿

11

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.Operating Statistics

﻿

The following tables present our same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR for all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR reflect the performance of hotels during the entire period, regardless of our ownership during the period presented. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The performance metrics for the hotel acquired through our Atlanta JV, also presented below, reflect 100% of the operating results of the property, including our interest and the interest of our partner.

﻿

﻿

﻿

Three months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2019

﻿

Occupancy

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

ADR

RevPAR

Solomons Hilton Garden Inn

60.59%

$

108.12

$

65.51 2.00%

$

69.50

$

1.39 79.63%

$

122.54

$

97.58

Atlanta Hotel Indigo

56.45%

$

95.50

$

53.91 39.91%

$

83.55

$

33.34 80.41%

$

103.57

$

83.29

Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott

70.66%

$

113.07

$

79.90 42.40%

$

85.17

$

36.11 77.59%

$

121.99

$

94.65

San Antonio SpringHill Suites

67.11%

$

114.68

$

76.96 17.13%

$

74.68

$

12.79 83.09%

$

131.15

$

108.97

Leawood Aloft

56.50%

$

97.24

$

54.94 3.37%

$

74.45

$

2.51 76.59%

$

136.63

$

104.65

Lexington Home2 Suites

74.83%

$

109.35

$

81.82 31.27%

$

86.81

$

27.15 82.94%

$

126.55

$

104.96

Round Rock Home2 Suites

77.64%

$

93.40

$

72.51 34.45%

$

69.47

$

23.93 85.09%

$

119.48

$

101.66

Tallahassee Home2 Suites

77.33%

$

113.19

$

87.53 39.94%

$

94.07

$

37.57 92.61%

$

121.54

$

112.55

South Haven Home2 Suites

92.88%

$

115.36

$

107.15 43.45%

$

88.53

$

38.47 93.94%

$

122.93

$

115.48

Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites

68.98%

$

111.46

$

76.89 21.67%

$

94.70

$

20.52 79.95%

$

131.65

$

105.25

Austin Residence Inn

87.90%

$

97.01

$

85.28 54.84%

$

97.94

$

53.72 87.66%

$

136.99

$

120.09

El Paso Fairfield Inn

90.64%

$

102.28

$

92.71 25.66%

$

83.76

$

21.50 84.89%

$

104.95

$

89.09

Austin TownePlace Suites

94.82%

$

91.40

$

86.67 35.39%

$

82.04

$

29.03 76.86%

$

115.84

$

89.03

Summerville Home2 Suites

96.04%

$

113.56

$

109.07 51.94%

$

94.47

$

49.07 85.28%

$

138.39

$

118.02

Atlanta Aloft

51.37%

$

120.93

$

62.12 22.77%

$

81.78

$

18.62 79.81%

$

146.54

$

116.95

Total Same-Store Portfolio

72.43%

$

106.62

$

77.22 33.89%

$

87.05

$

29.50 82.64%

$

126.62

$

104.63

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

Six months ended June 30,

﻿

2021

2020

2019

﻿

Occupancy

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

ADR

RevPAR

Occupancy

ADR

RevPAR

Solomons Hilton Garden Inn

57.72%

$

101.04

$

58.32 58.50%

$

123.06

$

71.99 76.34%

$

124.37

$

94.95

Atlanta Hotel Indigo

53.07%

$

89.61

$

47.56 53.69%

$

95.35

$

51.19 77.42%

$

110.78

$

85.76

Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott

69.97%

$

99.18

$

69.39 56.30%

$

107.67

$

60.62 79.06%

$

123.47

$

97.61

San Antonio SpringHill Suites

55.92%

$

103.74

$

58.01 39.58%

$

119.70

$

47.38 83.40%

$

135.42

$

112.95

Leawood Aloft

46.08%

$

89.66

$

41.32 47.63%

$

123.11

$

58.64 69.03%

$

133.38

$

92.08

Lexington Home2 Suites

69.08%

$

96.78

$

66.85 45.79%

$

97.02

$

44.42 78.09%

$

115.40

$

90.11

Round Rock Home2 Suites

72.18%

$

84.50

$

60.99 46.96%

$

94.54

$

44.40 84.59%

$

119.77

$

101.31

Tallahassee Home2 Suites

78.56%

$

107.40

$

84.38 54.13%

$

120.50

$

65.23 93.76%

$

127.77

$

119.79

South Haven Home2 Suites

89.63%

$

105.04

$

94.14 59.70%

$

103.23

$

61.63 91.37%

$

117.42

$

107.28

Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites

68.03%

$

107.87

$

73.38 45.23%

$

136.66

$

61.81 84.36%

$

143.96

$

121.45

Austin Residence Inn

79.63%

$

89.67

$

71.40 61.74%

$

115.30

$

71.18 84.17%

$

140.11

$

117.93

El Paso Fairfield Inn

78.52%

$

90.84

$

71.32 49.94%

$

102.84

$

51.36 84.69%

$

104.72

$

88.69

Austin TownePlace Suites

82.83%

$

86.18

$

71.39 48.66%

$

98.91

$

48.13 74.43%

$

114.93

$

85.54

Summerville Home2 Suites

78.91%

$

108.26

$

85.43 59.60%

$

108.69

$

64.78 83.52%

$

131.56

$

109.88

Atlanta Aloft

45.13%

$

116.55

$

52.60 39.08%

$

133.19

$

52.05 79.98%

$

163.51

$

130.78

Total Same-Store Portfolio

65.98%

$

98.91

$

65.26 49.94%

$

112.49

$

56.18 81.24%

$

129.83

$

105.47

12

﻿

﻿

﻿

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Property List | As of June 30, 2021

﻿

New Investment Platform | Acquired from January 1, 2012 - June 30, 2021

﻿

Hotel Name

City

State

Rooms

Acquisition Date

Purchase Price (in millions)

1

Hilton Garden Inn

Dowell/Solomons

MD

100

05/25/2012

$11.5

2

SpringHill Suites

San Antonio

TX

116

10/01/2015

$17.5

3

Courtyard by Marriott

Jacksonville

FL

120

10/02/2015

$14.0

4

Hotel Indigo

College Park

GA

142

10/02/2015

$11.0

5

Aloft1

Atlanta

GA

254

08/22/2016

$43.6

6

Aloft

Leawood

KS

156

12/14/2016

$22.5

7

Home2 Suites

Lexington

KY

103

03/24/2017

$16.5

8

Home2 Suites

Round Rock

TX

91

03/24/2017

$16.8

9

Home2 Suites

Tallahassee

FL

132

03/24/2017

$21.5

10

Home2 Suites

Southaven

MS

105

04/14/2017

$19.0

11

Hampton Inn & Suites

Lake Mary

FL

130

06/19/2017

$19.3

12

Fairfield Inn & Suites

El Paso

TX

124

08/31/2017

$16.4

13

Residence Inn

Austin

TX

120

08/31/2017

$22.4

14

TownePlace Suites

Austin

TX

122

01/18/2018

$19.8

15

Home2 Suites

Summerville

SC

93

02/21/2018

$16.3

﻿

Total Portfolio | June 30, 2021

1,908 $288.1

﻿

1 |Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

55 Dispositions | For Period January 1, 2015 - June 30, 2021

﻿

Hotel Name

City

State

Rooms

Disposition Date

Gross Proceeds
(in millions)

1

Super 8

West Plains

MO

49

01/15/2015

$1.5

2

Super 8

Green Bay

WI

83

01/29/2015

$2.2

3

Super 8

Columbus

GA

74

03/16/2015

$0.9

4

Sleep Inn & Suites

Omaha

NE

90

03/19/2015

$2.9

5

Savannah Suites

Chamblee

GA

120

04/01/2015

$4.4

6

Savannah Suites

Augusta

GA

172

04/01/2015

$3.4

7

Super 8

Batesville

AR

49

04/30/2015

$1.5

8

Days Inn

Ashland

KY

63

07/01/2015

$2.2

9

Comfort Inn

Alexandria

VA

150

07/13/2015

$12.0

10

Days Inn

Alexandria

VA

200

07/13/2015

$6.5

11

Super 8

Manhattan

KS

85

08/28/2015

$3.2

12

Quality Inn

Sheboygan

WI

59

10/06/2015

$2.3

13

Super 8

Hays

KS

76

10/14/2015

$1.9

14

Days Inn

Glasgow

KY

58

10/16/2015

$1.8

15

Super 8

Tomah

WI

65

10/21/2015

$1.4

16

Rodeway Inn

Fayetteville

NC

120

11/03/2015

$2.6

17

Savannah Suites

Savannah

GA

160

12/22/2015

$4.0

﻿

Total 2015

1,673 $54.7

18

Super 8

Kirksville

MO

61

01/04/2016

$1.5

19

Super 8

Lincoln

NE

133

01/07/2016

$2.8

20

Savannah Suites

Greenville

SC

170

01/08/2016

$2.7

21

Super 8

Portage

WI

61

03/30/2016

$2.4

22

Super 8

O'Neill

NE

72

04/25/2016

$1.7

23

Quality Inn

Culpeper

VA

49

05/10/2016

$2.2

24

Super 8

Storm Lake

IA

59

05/19/2016

$2.8

25

Clarion Inn

Cleveland

TN

59

05/24/2016

$2.2

26

Super 8

Coralville

IA

84

05/26/2016

$3.4

27

Super 8

Keokuk

IA

61

05/27/2016

$2.2

28

Comfort Inn

Chambersburg

PA

63

06/06/2016

$2.1

29

Super 8

Pittsburg

KS

64

08/08/2016

$1.6

13

30

Super 8

Mount Pleasant

IA

54

09/09/2016

$1.9

31

Quality Inn

Danville

KY

63

09/19/2016

$2.3

32

Super 8

Menomonie

WI

81

09/26/2016

$3.0

33

Comfort Inn

Glasgow

KY

60

10/14/2016

$2.4

34

Days Inn

Sioux Falls

SD

86

11/04/2016

$2.1

35

Comfort Inn

Shelby

NC

76

11/07/2016

$4.1

36

Comfort Inn

Rocky Mount

VA

61

11/17/2016

$2.2

37

Days Inn

Farmville

VA

59

11/17/2016

$2.4

38

Comfort Suites

Marion

IN

62

11/18/2016

$3.0

39

Comfort Inn

Farmville

VA

50

11/30/2016

$2.6

40

Quality Inn

Princeton

WV

50

12/05/2016

$2.1

41

Super 8

Burlington

IA

62

12/21/2016

$2.8

42

Savannah Suites

Atlanta

GA

164

12/22/2016

$2.9

﻿

Total 2016

1,864 $61.4

43

Comfort Inn

New Castle

PA

79

03/27/2017

$2.5

44

Super 8

Billings

MT

106

03/28/2017

$4.2

45

Comfort Inn

Harlan

KY

61

04/03/2017

$1.9

46

Comfort Suites

Lafayette

IN

62

04/18/2017

$3.9

47

Key West Inn

Key Largo

FL

40

05/17/2017

$7.6

48

Quality Inn

Morgantown

WV

81

08/30/2017

$2.6

49

Days Inn

Bossier City

LA

176

09/13/2017

$1.4

50

Comfort Inn & Suites

Warsaw

IN

71

12/20/2017

$5.0

﻿

Total 2017

676 $29.1

51

Supertel Inn/Conference Center

Creston

IA

41

01/25/2018

$2.1

52

Comfort Suites

South Bend

IN

135

03/15/2018

$6.1

53

Comfort Suites

Ft. Wayne

IN

127

05/30/2018

$7.1

54

Super 8

Creston

IA

121

08/30/2018

$5.1

﻿

Total 2018

424 $20.4

55

Quality Inn

Solomons

MD

59

03/22/2019

$4.3

﻿

Total 2019

59 $4.3

﻿

﻿

Total Dispositions

4,696 $169.9

﻿

﻿

Acquisitions | For Period January 1, 2015 -June 30, 2021

﻿

Hotel Name

City

State

Rooms

Acquisition Date

Purchase Price (in millions)

1

SpringHill Suites

San Antonio

TX

116

10/01/2015

$17.5

2

Courtyard by Marriott

Jacksonville

FL

120

10/02/2015

$14.0

3

Hotel Indigo

College Park

GA

142

10/02/2015

$11.0

4

Aloft1

Atlanta

GA

254

08/22/2016

$43.6

5

Aloft

Leawood

KS

156

12/14/2016

$22.5

6

Home2 Suites

Lexington

KY

103

03/24/2017

$16.5

7

Home2 Suites

Round Rock

TX

91

03/24/2017

$16.8

8

Home2 Suites

Tallahassee

FL

132

03/24/2017

$21.5

9

Home2 Suites

Southaven

MS

105

04/14/2017

$19.0

10

Hampton Inn & Suites

Lake Mary

FL

130

06/19/2017

$19.3

11

Fairfield Inn & Suites

El Paso

TX

124

08/31/2017

$16.4

12

Residence Inn

Austin

TX

120

08/31/2017

$22.4

13

TownePlace Suites

Austin

TX

122

01/18/2018

$19.8

14

Home2 Suites

Summerville

SC

93

02/21/2018

$16.3

﻿

Total Acquisitions

1,808 $276.6

﻿

﻿

1 | Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.

14

Disclaimer

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:29:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
