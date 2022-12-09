Advanced search
Condor Resources : Announces Grant of Stock Options

12/09/2022 | 03:13pm EST
Vancouver, B.C., December 9, 2022 -Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) announces that subject to regulatory approval and vesting provisions, and pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, Condor has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 4,575,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 until December 5, 2027.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

