Condor Resources : Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, B.C., December 9, 2022 -Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) announces that subject to regulatory approval and vesting provisions, and pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, Condor has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 4,575,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.11 until December 5, 2027.

