MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Condor Resources Inc.    CN   CA20676U1049

CONDOR RESOURCES INC.

(CN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Condor Resources : and Chakana Amend Soledad Agreement

11/27/2020 | 08:03am EST
Vancouver, B.C., November 27, 2020 - Condor Resources Inc. - ('Condor' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that Condor and Chakana Copper Corp. ('Chakana') have agreed to a four month extension to the April 2017 agreement between their respective Peruvian subsidiaries.

Under the original agreement, the final payment of US$4.625m by Chakana to Condor is due December 23, 2021. By mutual agreement, US$200,000 will be due by December 23, 2021, with the balance of US$4.425m due on or before April 23, 2022. Interim payments of US$150,000 (due December 2020) and US$200,000 (due June 2021) remain unchanged. In addition, Chakana has agreed that COVID-19 will not constitute a force majeure condition under the April 2017 agreement.

Commented Lyle Davis, Condor President, 'Our Soledad concessions are part of a larger mineralized complex, and it is important that Chakana complete their assessment on Condor's concessions as well as the surrounding concessions. We remain confident that Chakana's work will result in a decision to complete the 100% purchase of our concessions within the next seventeen months.' If Chakana complete the purchase of Condor's Soledad concessions, Condor will retain a 1% NSR on these concessions, and on a two kilometer area of influence. Condor is a significant shareholder of Chakana.

As reported in our September 30, 2020 news release, Chakana resumed drilling in August on the concessions immediately south of, and contiguous to Condor's concessions, and within the area of influence of Condor's agreement with Chakana. Since resumption of drilling Chakana has released results from the Paloma East and Paloma West breccia complexes, and is now drilling on the Huancarama breccia.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Condor Resources Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 13:02:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,12 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net cash 2020 0,22 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,3 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart CONDOR RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Condor Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lyle Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan L. Younie Chief Financial Officer
Graham Howard Scott Secretary & Director
Paul Anthony Larkin Independent Director
Robert T. Boyd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDOR RESOURCES INC.388.89%21
BHP GROUP0.75%133 676
RIO TINTO PLC8.85%109 524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.30%37 291
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.41.98%28 610
FRESNILLO PLC70.03%10 694
