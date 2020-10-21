Conduent Deepens Focus on Client Service Delivery and Utah Community with New State-of-the-Art Global Command Center

Sandy, Utah facility brings more than 80 technology-focused jobs to the state, providing 24/7 monitoring and response for business and government clients globally



Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton and Conduent Global Head of Technology & Operations Mark Prout gathered virtually for the opening and video tour of the facility

For high-resolution photography, broadcast-quality B-roll footage of the facility, and interviews, click here

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and SANDY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today unveiled its state-of-the art Command Center for IT Operations in Sandy, Utah, representing a significant enhancement in service quality for clients globally and a meaningful investment in the local community. Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton and Conduent Global Head of Technology & Operations Mark Prout joined together virtually for the opening and video tour of the facility.

Located in the growing high-tech hub in the Salt Lake City area, the Command Center is the latest example of Conduent’s companywide transformation rooted in an increased focus on quality, efficiency and growth. The new facility, which opened earlier this year, provides proactive, real-time monitoring of applications and service performance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“As a center for growth in the technology field with an ever-growing economy and global influence, Utah is an ideal location for Conduent as a world leader in its field,” said Lieutenant Governor Cox. “Conduent’s selection of Sandy, Utah to establish its new Command Center is evidence of why we are all proud to call Utah home. We are excited for this latest example of our long and successful partnership with Conduent and the impact it will have on our state and economy – not only for the quality jobs it brings to our technology sector, but also for the elevation of Utah’s place in the world market that their presence here brings.”

Utilizing the latest in information technology, including a 30-foot video wall, associates have a comprehensive view to monitor systems and deliver more seamless and reliable service to Conduent’s global clients. These include many of the most well-known brands in the healthcare, retail, travel and transportation, insurance, and financial services sectors, among many other industries, as well as government agencies.

“Our corporate and government clients count on Conduent’s 60,000-plus expert associates, innovative technology and high-quality service delivery to help manage their essential operations successfully and cost efficiently,” said Skelton. “Conduent provides mission-critical services and solutions, such as claims processing, customer support, benefits administration and payment solutions, that millions of consumers, patients, commuters and workplace professionals rely on each day. The Sandy Command Center builds on our strong, long-standing presence in the state and allows us access to the region’s growing, highly-skilled, talented workforce.”

"Sandy, Utah has the second-highest number of tech companies of all the state’s municipalities,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. “The company’s continued expansion here shows that Conduent is confident in finding the talent to help the company grow.”

With a presence in Utah for more than 20 years, Conduent employs more than 400 associates statewide. In Utah, Conduent provides a range of transaction and data services to the Departments of Human Services and Workforce Services, as well as Salt Lake County. In addition to serving these Utah clients, the Command Center will serve as a central information and data hub for accounts around the globe.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Duane Brozek, Conduent, +1-951-288-9807, duane.brozek@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.