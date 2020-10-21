Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conduent Incorporated    CNDT

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent Deepens Focus on Client Service Delivery and Utah Community with New State-of-the-Art Global Command Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Sandy, Utah facility brings more than 80 technology-focused jobs to the state, providing 24/7 monitoring and response for business and government clients globally

Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton and Conduent Global Head of Technology & Operations Mark Prout gathered virtually for the opening and video tour of the facility

For high-resolution photography, broadcast-quality B-roll footage of the facility, and interviews, click here

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and SANDY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today unveiled its state-of-the art Command Center for IT Operations in Sandy, Utah, representing a significant enhancement in service quality for clients globally and a meaningful investment in the local community. Utah Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, Conduent CEO Cliff Skelton and Conduent Global Head of Technology & Operations Mark Prout joined together virtually for the opening and video tour of the facility.

Located in the growing high-tech hub in the Salt Lake City area, the Command Center is the latest example of Conduent’s companywide transformation rooted in an increased focus on quality, efficiency and growth. The new facility, which opened earlier this year, provides proactive, real-time monitoring of applications and service performance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“As a center for growth in the technology field with an ever-growing economy and global influence, Utah is an ideal location for Conduent as a world leader in its field,” said Lieutenant Governor Cox. “Conduent’s selection of Sandy, Utah to establish its new Command Center is evidence of why we are all proud to call Utah home. We are excited for this latest example of our long and successful partnership with Conduent and the impact it will have on our state and economy – not only for the quality jobs it brings to our technology sector, but also for the elevation of Utah’s place in the world market that their presence here brings.”

Utilizing the latest in information technology, including a 30-foot video wall, associates have a comprehensive view to monitor systems and deliver more seamless and reliable service to Conduent’s global clients. These include many of the most well-known brands in the healthcare, retail, travel and transportation, insurance, and financial services sectors, among many other industries, as well as government agencies.

“Our corporate and government clients count on Conduent’s 60,000-plus expert associates, innovative technology and high-quality service delivery to help manage their essential operations successfully and cost efficiently,” said Skelton. “Conduent provides mission-critical services and solutions, such as claims processing, customer support, benefits administration and payment solutions, that millions of consumers, patients, commuters and workplace professionals rely on each day. The Sandy Command Center builds on our strong, long-standing presence in the state and allows us access to the region’s growing, highly-skilled, talented workforce.”

"Sandy, Utah has the second-highest number of tech companies of all the state’s municipalities,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. “The company’s continued expansion here shows that Conduent is confident in finding the talent to help the company grow.”

With a presence in Utah for more than 20 years, Conduent employs more than 400 associates statewide. In Utah, Conduent provides a range of transaction and data services to the Departments of Human Services and Workforce Services, as well as Salt Lake County. In addition to serving these Utah clients, the Command Center will serve as a central information and data hub for accounts around the globe.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com

Media Contacts:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com
Duane Brozek, Conduent, +1-951-288-9807, duane.brozek@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CONDUENT INCORPORATED
11:01aConduent Deepens Focus on Client Service Delivery and Utah Community with New..
GL
10/15Conduent Transportation Receives ‘Visa Ready for Transit' Certification..
GL
10/12Social Security Administration Renews Conduent's Federal Blanket Purchase Agr..
GL
09/29Los Angeles DOT Wins National Parking Innovation Award for Programs Supported..
GL
09/21Conduent and Servicing Solutions Working Together to Transform Loan Servicing
GL
09/10CONDUENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Conduent Teams Up with Buoy Health and IBM Watson Health to Help its Clients ..
GL
09/01Conduent Named a Cloud-Based HR Transformation Leader by NelsonHall
GL
08/25Conduent HR and Learning Services Recognized in 1st Everest Group PEAK Matrix..
GL
08/18CONDUENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 078 M - -
Net income 2020 -136 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Conduent Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,25 $
Last Close Price 3,68 $
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford A. Skelton President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Courtney R. Mather Chairman
Mark Prout Head-Technology & Operations
Brian Webb-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Nutter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDUENT INCORPORATED-40.65%770
VERISK ANALYTICS27.47%30 912
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-9.51%11 949
OTSUKA CORPORATION15.20%9 052
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD25.44%5 358
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD.1.55%4 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group