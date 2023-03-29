Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Conduent Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNDT   US2067871036

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
3.150 USD   -0.63%
08:46aConduent Implements Advanced, Cloud-Based System for Child Support Payment Processing in New Hampshire
GL
08:46aConduent Implements Advanced, Cloud-Based System for Child Support Payment Processing in New Hampshire
GL
03/19Conduent Incorporated(NasdaqGS:CNDT) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent Implements Advanced, Cloud-Based System for Child Support Payment Processing in New Hampshire

03/29/2023 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disbursements are now made more quickly and efficiently to support children and families across the state

The project is part of a recent contract renewal extending Conduent’s 25-year relationship with the state’s child support program

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced the implementation of an advanced cloud-based system to process child support payments for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The new system, which supports more than 31,000 families in New Hampshire, adds automated processes for the department’s State Disbursement Unit (SDU) and makes disbursements more quickly and efficiently. The SDU securely receives and distributes child support payments via various methods like debit cards, electronic deposits or checks.

Conduent transitioned New Hampshire’s SDU system from a data center to a cloud-based solution, providing improved performance and reliability. The system provides an improved user interface and includes features that enable payments via PayPal while laying the foundation for digital payment options such as Venmo, Google Pay and Apple Pay. The project is part of a 10-year contract renewal. Conduent has supported the state’s child support program since 1998.

“Child support payments contribute to the financial stability of thousands of children and families across New Hampshire,” said Karen Hebert, Director of the DHHS Division of Economic Stability. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Conduent as we seek out new technologies to provide our families more seamless access to this critical source of support.”

As part of the implementation, Conduent leveraged its solution that allows staff to view disbursement information and quickly process child support transactions. With comprehensive dashboards, the technology helps state representatives quickly and accurately match high volumes of payments to their respective cases.

“We’re honored to continue our 25-year partnership with New Hampshire to support children and families,” said Mark E. King, President of Conduent Government Solutions. “Our team remains focused on providing excellent and dependable services for the state and new innovations that offer more convenient digital payment options. Our comprehensive, full-service solutions lead the industry in accuracy, efficiency and reliability to quickly get funds to the people who need them.”

For more than 30 years, Conduent has been a trusted operations partner to child support agencies across the country, helping them improve technology and services for children and families. The company processes more than $11 billion yearly, or approximately one-third of all child support payments in the United States.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-240-687-0127, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives, and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 


All news about CONDUENT INCORPORATED
08:46aConduent Implements Advanced, Cloud-Based System for Child Support Payment Processing i..
GL
08:46aConduent Implements Advanced, Cloud-Based System for Child Support Payment Processing i..
GL
03/19Conduent Incorporated(NasdaqGS:CNDT) dropped from S&P Sof..
CI
03/17Conduent Showcases Global Legal & Compliance Solutions at Legalweek
GL
03/10Conduent to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on March 30, 2023
GL
03/10Conduent to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on March 30, 2023
GL
03/06Conduent Transportation to Showcase Fare Collection Solutions at Transport Ticketing Gl..
GL
03/02Conduent Research Finds Companies Recognize Power of Intelligent Automation but Need He..
GL
03/02Conduent Research Finds Companies Recognize Power of Intelligent Automation but Need He..
GL
02/23Virgin Atlantic Selects Conduent to Support Customer Experience
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONDUENT INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 800 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 688 M 688 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Conduent Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifford A. Skelton President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Stephen Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Scott Letier Chairman
Mark Prout Chief Technology & Information Officer
Patrick Rainey Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONDUENT INCORPORATED-22.22%688
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.6.39%29 035
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.4.51%13 642
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-2.44%7 120
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.17.66%6 789
OTSUKA CORPORATION9.87%6 608
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer