Environmental Policy Region/Country: Global Number: FAC 501 Effective Date: April 1, 2024 Supersedes: FAC 501 Dated: April 1, 2021

Scope

Conduent Incorporated, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Conduent" or the "Company") provide this policy as a guide for associates. This policy applies to Conduent Incorporated, including its Operating Units, Global Real Estate, Environmental Health & Safety teams.

Summary

This policy establishes and describes Conduent's commitment to the environment, customers, suppliers, associates and the communities where we do business. It outlines energy management and conservation and establishes functional responsibilities, including maintaining operations in the event of an energy shortage and ongoing efforts to reduce energy costs wherever feasible. All Conduent Operating Units will continuously ensure that energy resources are effectively and efficiently utilized.

Definitions

Operating Units: All revenue generating businesses and corporate functions across the company, globally.

Conduent Safety Standards: Set of requirements and performance criteria for Conduent workplaces and services in fulfillment of this Environmental Policy. Standards are available through ConduentConnect>Resources.

GRE: The Global Real Estate Department.

GSP: The Global Sourcing and Procurement Department.

ESG Team: Responsible parties within Conduent that manage the strategy, implementation and reporting of company- wide Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices and programs.

EH&S Team: The Environment, Health & Safety Team.

Environmental Assessment: A standard assessment completed by GRE and/or a defined third-party facility partner intended to determine any risks and/or impacts a real estate transaction will have on Conduent or within the community proximity.

ESG Matters: A collective term referring to the Company's ongoing commitment to environmental, diversity and inclusion, health and safety, corporate governance, other non-financial risks and opportunities, and other public policy matters relevant to the Company.

Policy

It is the policy of Conduent to:

Comply with applicable environmental rules, regulations, and established Conduent Safety Standards

Take appropriate measures to minimize environmental risk of our operations, solutions and services.

