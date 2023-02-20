Advanced search
Conduent Incorporated : February 2023 NDR Presentation
PU
02/15Conduent Incorporated : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
02/14Conduent : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Conduent Incorporated : February 2023 NDR Presentation

02/20/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Conduent Investor Deck

February 2023

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "should," "could," "forecast," "target," "may," "continue to," "if," "growing," "projected," "potential," "likely," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial results, condition and outlook; changes in our operating results; general market and economic conditions; our plans to separate the Transportation business to unlock additional value; expectations regarding our clients continuing to seek business process outsourcing capabilities to increase efficiency, enhance customer experience and improve performance; our belief that we are strongly positioned as a partner of choice; our expectations regarding segment growth in 2022, including all statements made under the section captioned "Commercial & Transportation positioned for growth in 2022"; and our projected financial performance for the full year 2022, including all statements made under the section captioned "FY 2022 Outlook" within this presentation. In addition, all statements regarding the proposed separation of the Transportation business, anticipated effects of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the responses thereto, including the pandemic's impact on general economic and market conditions, as well as on our business, customers, and markets, results of operations and financial condition and anticipated actions to be taken by management to sustain our business during the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and related governmental and business actions, as well as other statements that are not strictly historical in nature, are forward looking. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended or using other similar expressions.

In accordance with the provisions of the Litigation Reform Act, we are making investors aware that such forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, any exhibits to this presentation and other public statements we make. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Important factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the significant continuing effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial results and financial condition, which is dependent on developments which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted; government appropriations and termination rights contained in our government contracts; our ability to renew commercial and government contracts, including contracts awarded through competitive bidding processes; our ability to recover capital and other investments in connection with our contracts; our reliance on third-party providers; our ability to deliver on our contractual obligations properly and on time; changes in interest in outsourced business process services; risk and impact of geopolitical events, natural disasters and other factors (such as pandemics, including coronavirus) in a particular country or region on our workforce, customers and vendors; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; our ability to estimate the scope of work or the costs of performance in our contracts; the loss of key senior management and our ability to attract and retain necessary technical personnel and qualified subcontractors; increases in the cost of telephone and data services or significant interruptions in such services; our failure to develop new service offerings and protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to modernize our information technology infrastructure and consolidate data centers; the failure to comply with laws relating to individually identifiable information and personal health information; the failure to comply with laws relating to processing certain financial transactions, including payment card transactions and debit or credit card transactions; breaches of our information systems or security systems or any service interruptions; our ability to comply with data security standards; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; risk and impact of potential goodwill and other asset impairments; our significant indebtedness; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our services and to improve our cost structure; our ability to collect our receivables, including those for unbilled services; a decline in revenues from, or a loss of, or a reduction in business from or failure of significant clients; fluctuations in our non-recurring revenue; our failure to maintain a satisfactory credit rating; our ability to receive dividends or other payments from our subsidiaries; developments in various contingent liabilities that are not reflected on our balance sheet, including those arising as a result of being involved in a variety of claims, lawsuits, investigations and proceedings; conditions abroad, including local economics, political environments, fluctuating foreign currencies and shifting regulatory schemes; changes in government regulation and economic, strategic, political and social conditions; volatility of our stock price; uncertainty regarding whether the proposed separation of the Transportation business will be commenced or completed and the timing and value of such transaction; and the risk of litigation following a decline in the price of our stock; and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section and other sections in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as because of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Cautionary Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related tax effects. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the results of the current period against the corresponding prior period. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and providing such non-GAAP financial measures to investors allows for a further level of transparency as to how management reviews and evaluates our business results and trends. These non- GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on certain of these non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this document for a discussion of these non-GAAP measures and their reconciliation to the reported U.S. GAAP measures.

Conduent At-a-Glance

We drive Experience, Performance and Value for our clients and their end users

Commercial

Customer Experience Management

Enhancing customer

Human Capital Solutions

experience and business

Healthcare and Casualty Claims

process efficiency across the

Business Operations Solutions

enterprise

% of Revenue | ~52%

1.3B

3.6B

50M

customer service

documents captured,

supplier invoices

interactions

indexed and classified

processed annually

managed annually

annually

Government

Payments

Streamlining delivery of

Child Support

government services to

Eligibility and Enrollment

constituents in need

Government Healthcare Solutions

% of Revenue | ~30%

46

119M

43%

states utilize our

U.S. residents

of SNAP payments

government

supported with

processed on behalf

solutions

government services and

of government

healthcare programs

entities

Transportation

• Road Usage Charging

Creating safe, seamless

• Public Safety

journeys across the

• Transit

transportation ecosystem

• Curbside Management

% of Revenue | ~18%

11.8M

48%

$750M

tolling transactions

of the transactions of

collected annually for

processed every day

the Top 10 U.S. tolling

citations and delinquent

agencies

revenue collections

4

Total 2022 Revenue of $3.85B

A Resilient Company on a Path to Growth

Industry Leader

Improved Fundamentals

Resilient Business

Leading provider in

Improved client retention,

Strong balance sheet, 1.8x

various commercial,

client delivery and

net leverage, $598M

government and

associate engagement

cash(1)

transportation services

Improved new business

Diverse portfolio allowing

Scale and marquee

signings and account

for stability in varying

customers across

management

market conditions

industries

Standardization, process

Nimble and responsive

Relationships with majority

improvement and

business continuity and

of Fortune 100 companies

efficiency programs

risk team

established

Significant improvement in

technology uptime and

operational effectiveness

Attractive

Business Model

  • Mission-criticalservices and solutions in support of millions of end-users
  • Significant portion of contracted and recurring revenue
  • Long, multi-year client relationships with high switching costs
  • Expected increase in FCF conversion over time

(1) Leverage and cash figure as of 12/31/22.

5

Disclaimer

Conduent Inc. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 22:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
