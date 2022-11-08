Conduent Incorporated : November 2022 NDR Presentation
11/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Conduent Investor Deck
November 2022
A Bit About Our Company…
"We are a diversified Business Process Services, Customer Experience
and Transportation Company offering products, services and solutions across thousands of clients in the commercial and government space. We have clients in virtually every industry from Healthcare to Travel to Aerospace. We bring these offerings to our clients and their end-users through state-of-the-art technologies and 60,000 professional associates
both domestic and international. Over the course of the last two years, we've made tremendous progress in improving top-line revenue, new business signings, quality and efficiency… and we are clearly on a growth trajectory."
Cliff Skelton, President & CEO
3 out of 4
Nearly 9 million
3.5 billion+
U.S. insured lives are touched by
tolling transactions processed daily
Documents captured, indexed
Conduent
in our Transportation business,
and classified annually
representing >40% of US tolling
45%
Over 1.3 billion
10 million
of U.S. SNAP payments
Customer service
Employees supported through HR
processed by Conduent
interactions per year
services worldwide
across multiple industries
4
A Resilient Company on a Path to Growth
INDUSTRY
IMPROVED
RESILIENT
LEADER
FUNDAMENTALS
BUSINESS
✓
Leading provider in
✓
Improved client retention,
✓ Strong balance sheet, 2.0x
various commercial,
client delivery and
net leverage, $420M
government and
associate engagement
cash(1)
transportation services
✓
Improved new business
✓
Diverse portfolio allowing
✓
Scale and marquee
signings and account
for stability in varying
customers across
management
market conditions
industries
✓
Standardization, process
✓
Nimble and responsive
✓
Relationships with majority
improvement and
business continuity and
of Fortune 100 companies
efficiency programs
risk team
established
✓
Significant improvement in
technology uptime and
operational effectiveness
ATTRACTIVE BUSINESS
MODEL
Mission-criticalservices and solutions in support of millions of end-users
Significant portion of contracted and recurring revenue
Long, multi-year client relationships with high switching costs
Expected increase in FCF conversion over time
(1) Leverage and cash figure as of 12/31/21.
5
