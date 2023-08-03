AUGUST 02, 2023 / 1:00PM, CNDT.OQ - Q2 2023 Conduent Inc Earnings Call

Clifford A. Skelton - Conduent Incorporated - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Giles. Welcome, everyone, to Conduent's Q2 Earnings Call.

I'm joined by our CFO, Steve Wood, who will follow me with the financial and sales details. Today, I'm going to focus on 4 key messages. First, and importantly, will be a Q2 "flyby", if you will. Q2 was a good quarter for us with puts and takes, but generally exceeding expectations.

Second, these days, no one can get through a discussion without touching on those 2 popular and sometimes hyped-up letters, AI. And more specifically, Generative AI. We'll discuss how we are approaching this new opportunity since we've been using traditional AI capabilities for many years.

Third, you'll recall, we discussed back in late March, 3 important pillars critical for our medium to long-range journey. Portfolio rationalization, payments or specifically real-time or instant payments, we talked about several key growth areas with a specific call out in Government Healthcare and a particular focus on our Medicaid platform, we call CMDS or Conduent Medicaid Suite, a production-ready application portfolio supporting states migration from large legacy MMIS systems to a digital cloud-hosted SaaS platform.

And fourth, I'll discuss what we're seeing in the marketplace and the impact on our clients and our associates. So let's start with an intro into Steve's reports. In the second quarter, Conduent delivered healthy financial results as we continue to meet or in this case, exceed, what we previously positioned for you.

Despite a somewhat challenging macroeconomic situation, which I'll talk about in a minute, we posted $915 million in revenue with a 10.2% adjusted EBITDA margin or $93 million versus $87 million in Q2 2022, otherwise stated, an 80 basis point lift year-on-year. There are a lot of moving parts in those numbers, certainly aided by a strong quarter for Government and our BenefitWallet business.

Sales and Net ARR also came in strong, enhanced by a large Transportation deal, which Steve will discuss in a minute. Like others, we're excited about the advances in Generative AI. Certainly, the benefits and the risks are being discussed and debated on a global scale.

Now I don't want to add to the hype as there is enough of that to go around. That said, we know that over time, meaning months and years, it will become increasingly clear regarding cost, benefit, risks and opportunity. Our early read is that Gen AI, while different in terms of the ability to generate content by using large amounts of data and compute power is largely a continuation of work underway, despite claims to a new product-oriented approach, at least with respect to our Business Process as a Service industry. There is no question, however, that Gen AI will enhance productivity in our industry. It will drive better answers faster and it will create better outcomes for our clients.

Our view thus far, although we continue to learn is that Gen AI will enhance our already AI-enabled platforms, such as our Vehicle Passenger Detection System in Tolling and Public Safety and our Fraud Detection System in Payments or our Patient Re-enrollment predictive analytics in Pharma through our IntelliHealth platform. Among many others.

We have a team of strategy, technology and operations experts evaluating and instituting pilots and developing a white paper, which in conjunction with several of our large clients will determine investment needs and impacts. We don't see this as a revenue substitute, but more as a way to expand into value chain adjacencies. And since most of our services are delivered in BPaaS environments, where clients are paying for outcomes, not labor substitution, there should be upside, but there's so much more to come that is undiscovered.

You should know that we're approaching this in a very thoughtful, outcome-based manner, where clients' needs are met most efficiently and as a continuum of service versus a new value stream, which frankly has not been perfected for many obvious reasons like privacy and regulations. Now also in late spring, Steve and I detailed our "March for Growth and Value Enhancement" and how several key elements come to play.

We said we believed our portfolio was too wide. We're not deep enough or nimble enough and sometimes brought with it assets that were either not core or would not grow over time without too much focus or investment. We are well into that journey to solve that situation through a series of thoughtful potential divestitures.

