Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Conduent Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNDT   US2067871036

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
4.290 USD   -0.69%
06/16Toyota Financial Services Recognizes Conduent with Supplier Excellence Award for the Second Consecutive Year
GL
06/16Toyota Financial Services Recognizes Conduent with Supplier Excellence Award for the Second Consecutive Year
GL
06/14Conduent Transportation Implements Electronic Ticketing System for Italy's Navigazione Laghi on Lakes Maggiore, Garda and Como
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Wood Stephen Henry
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CONDUENT Inc [CNDT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
100 CAMPUS DRIVE , SUITE 200E
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
FLORHAM PARK NJ 07932
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Wood Stephen Henry
100 CAMPUS DRIVE
SUITE 200E
FLORHAM PARK, NJ07932

EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Kevin Ciaglo, attorney-in-fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares withheld to pay for taxes on Restricted Stock Units that have vested.
(2) Performance based restricted stock awarded on June 30, 2021 for which the board of directors certified the achievement of certain revenue and Adjusted EBITDA criteria and the time-based vesting requirement was met.
(3) Shares withheld to pay for taxes on Performance Restricted Stock Units that have vested.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Conduent Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONDUENT INCORPORATED
06/16Toyota Financial Services Recognizes Conduent with Supplier Excellence Award for the Se..
GL
06/16Toyota Financial Services Recognizes Conduent with Supplier Excellence Award for the Se..
GL
06/14Conduent Transportation Implements Electronic Ticketing System for Italy's Navigazione ..
GL
06/14Conduent Transportation Implements Electronic Ticketing System for Italy's Navigazione ..
GL
06/14Conduent Transportation Announces Conduent Transportation Implements Electronic Ticketi..
CI
06/02Conduent Publishes 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report and Broadens ESG Initiat..
GL
05/31CONDUENT INCORPORATED : ALL RECORD HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE COMMON STOCK OF CO..
PU
05/31CONDUENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Conduent Incorporated - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/24Conduent Presents Lending Solutions that Drive Efficiency at LendIt Fintech 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONDUENT INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 895 M - -
Net income 2022 163 M - -
Net Debt 2022 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 931 M 931 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Conduent Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,32 $
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifford A. Skelton President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Stephen Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Scott Letier Chairman
Mark Prout Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Patrick Rainey Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONDUENT INCORPORATED-19.10%931
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-24.33%27 331
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-17.57%7 761
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.7.86%7 346
OTSUKA CORPORATION-26.68%5 616
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-59.75%4 730