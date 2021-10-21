Log in
Conduent Incorporated : to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

10/21/2021 | 08:46am EDT
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) plans to report its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audio webcast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 877-407-4019 toll-free. If requested, the conference ID is 13723815.

The international dial-in is 1-201-689-8337. The international conference ID is also 13723815.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-660-6853 one hour after the conference call concludes. The replay ID is 13723815.

The telephone recording will be available until November 18, 2021.

We look forward to your participation.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients, including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.


