Conduent Incorporated : to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) plans to report its third-quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.



The call will be available by live audio webcast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 877-407-4019 toll-free. If requested, the conference ID is 13723815.

The international dial-in is 1-201-689-8337. The international conference ID is also 13723815.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-660-6853 one hour after the conference call concludes. The replay ID is 13723815.

The telephone recording will be available until November 18, 2021.

