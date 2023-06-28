Report highlights company’s use of automation and advanced analytics to enhance member services, claims administration and provider network management

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced it has been named a Leader across all categories in the NelsonHall 2023 NEAT Report for Healthcare Payer Operational Transformation. Conduent achieved the Leader designation by exhibiting a high capability to both deliver immediate benefit and to meet future client requirements, relative to its peers. The NelsonHall vendor assessment evaluated the company’s capabilities in healthcare payer process transformation and operations across member services, claims administration, and provider network management.



The NelsonHall report identifies Conduent as a Leader for its introduction of omnichannel capabilities into member engagement, enhancements to e-payments capabilities and other strengths complemented by the company’s CX and document management solutions and services. The report also acknowledges Conduent’s particular emphasis on digital transformation and the use of advanced analytics to bring process efficiency and more customized solutions that support strategic growth and enable better service to members.

John Willmott, CEO, NelsonHall said, “Conduent is at the forefront of operations transformation in the healthcare payer sector. It has strong offerings for all of the major healthcare lines of business, each backed up by particularly strong and comprehensive tools and IP. In the private sector, the company’s BPaaS services are increasingly being adopted by mid-tier healthcare payers to streamline their operations, while in the public sector, the Conduent Medicaid Suite is a highly appropriate replacement for legacy state MMIS systems.”

According to NelsonHall, automation based on RPA and machine learning continues to be a key driver of healthcare payer operational transformation, and advanced analytics and machine learning are especially important in enhancing the member experience, satisfaction and engagement. The report also notes that the global healthcare payer business process services market is forecast to grow 5% annually from 2023 to 2026.

“Conduent’s broad portfolio of healthcare payer offerings support Commercial, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Managed Care and ACA plans. We are executing on significant strategic investments in automation that strengthen our ability to drive healthcare payer operations transformation. We deliver member engagement and care management solutions that help improve health outcomes and member experiences which are key priorities for our clients,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent.

From member enrollment to claims management, the company’s solutions and services have helped health insurance companies engage members, meet compliance requirements, optimize cost of care and improve overall operational performance for more than 40 years. Conduent partners with 17 of the top 20 U.S. health plans and processes more than one billion healthcare claims a year. Visit the company’s Healthcare Payer site to learn more.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical services. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Sharon Lakes, Conduent, +1-469-750-5403, sharon.lakes2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

