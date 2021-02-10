Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conduent Incorporated    CNDT

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report

02/10/2021 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that global analyst firm NelsonHall has recognized the company as a market leader in Health & Welfare (H&W) Administration in its Next Generation H&W Administration NEAT vendor evaluation report. The report assesses 10 H&W administration service and technology providers across several categories.

According to the report, NelsonHall cited Conduent as an overall leader in the H&W space, as well as in the cost focus and digital focus categories. In achieving this ranking, NelsonHall points to some key areas of strength for Conduent, including:

  • Its combination of benefits administration services with health navigation and wellness offerings to help clients take a holistic approach to H&W solutions
  • Ongoing investments in analytics to uncover health claim insights and support health program decisions
  • Innovation in its Life@Work® portal by leveraging smart automation and human-centered design principles to drive employee engagement
  • Continuing emphasis on driving down health care costs with oversight of cost and financials.

Liz Rennie, Principal Research Analyst with NelsonHall’s HR Technology & Services practice, said, “Conduent is a Leader in the Overall H&W Administration market, being an innovative player and having one of the broadest and most mature service offerings in the market. It is specifically recognized for its strong service culture and its ability to leverage partnerships from across the H&W ecosystems to deliver comprehensive H&W solutions.”

The array of Conduent’s H&W Administration Services and strong suite of wellness partners are designed to help companies and employees navigate the complexities of health care. Conduent H&W services utilize Life@work Portal, a proprietary technology platform that provides a single view of all benefit related information, which includes RightOpt®, a H&W digital marketplace solution, and BenefitWallet®, a consumer-directed health account solution.

“The past year has highlighted the importance of employee health and wellness and underscored the need for best-in-class services and technologies to meet the diverse needs of employees, no matter where they are – while still containing costs or recognizing cost savings,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President, General Manager for Conduent’s HR, Payroll, Health & Wellness, and RightOpt businesses. “This recognition affirms our position as a market leader and highlights our commitment to our clients to be a valued partner that delivers innovative solutions and services that also improve the bottom line.”

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation.

To read a custom version of the report, click here.

About Conduent  
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three-quarters of all insured patients in the U.S., 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:
Duane Brozek, Conduent, +1-951-288-9807, duane.brozek@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e328fca-f102-4d3a-abfc-148f7e16b199


Primary Logo

NelsonHall Health and Welfare Overall Chart

NelsonHall places Conduent among top providers of Health and Welfare Solutions

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CONDUENT INCORPORATED
02:45aConduent Named a Leader in NelsonHall Health & Welfare Administration Report
GL
02/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Conduent Receives Stock Award, Does not Sell, Slowin..
MT
02/05CONDUENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04Conduent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Feb..
GL
02/01Conduent Issues Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Disclosure F..
GL
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Conduent Insider Granted Stock Award, Slowing 90-Day Selling Tr..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Conduent Receives Stock Award, Does not Sell, Slowin..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Conduent Insider Receives Stock Award Retains Shares, Interrupt..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Conduent Insider Gets Stock Award, Slowing 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Conduent Insider Granted Stock Award Retains Shares, Interrupts..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 137 M - -
Net income 2020 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 141 M 1 141 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Conduent Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,67 $
Last Close Price 5,45 $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifford A. Skelton President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Brian Webb-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Courtney R. Mather Chairman
Mark Prout Head-Technology & Operations
Brian Clayton Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDUENT INCORPORATED13.54%1 141
VERISK ANALYTICS-8.23%30 975
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.9.80%13 631
OTSUKA CORPORATION-0.73%9 801
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.27.40%7 241
REPLY S.P.A.11.12%4 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ