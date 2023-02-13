Conduent Presents Solutions to Drive Banking Efficiencies and Improve Customer Experience at MBA Expo

BlitzDocs, a secure cloud-based Document Management Platform, makes it easy for clients to quickly and securely process mortgage documents faster and gives borrowers the ability to stay informed throughout the process. The volume, velocity and density of mortgage-related information exceeds the ability to keep pace using manual processing methods. Lenders need to leverage the benefits of machine learning and AI for mortgage data to create digital connectedness in operations, drive efficiencies and improve customer experiences.
“Challenges such as complex processes, legacy technology systems, back-office processing demands, and high-volume customer service calls can be daunting in the highly regulated lending industry,” said Jeff Weiner, Vice President and General Manager at Conduent. “Conduent has the unique expertise and solutions to help financial institutions deliver the experience borrowers expect with the security, quality and operational efficiencies a business needs. Our teams and technologies can meet the challenges head-on and clear a new path to business growth and digital transformation.”
Conduent subject matter experts for customer experience, lending solutions and document automation will be at booth 225 to talk with MBA attendees about their operations and customer service challenges.
About Conduent Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.