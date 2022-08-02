Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Conduent Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNDT   US2067871036

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
4.660 USD    0.00%
08:46aConduent Recognized Among Comparably's 2022 Best CEOs for Women
GL
07/28Helsinki Region Transport Authority Selects Conduent to Implement Next Generation Fare Collection System
GL
07/21Conduent Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent Recognized Among Comparably's 2022 Best CEOs for Women

08/02/2022 | 08:46am EDT
Award based on CEO ratings among Conduent female associates

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced that President and CEO Cliff Skelton has been recognized by Comparably on its 2022 list of Best CEOs for Women.

Comparably’s Best CEOs for Women 2022 is determined by anonymous feedback from women employees about their CEOs over the past 12 months. Derived from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies, Conduent is ranked among the Top 75 CEOs of large companies with more than 500 employees.

“We are very proud to be recognized for the inclusive culture we are building at Conduent," said Walter Frye, Global Head, D&I and Corporate Responsibility. “The commitment and engagement of our CEO and leadership team have been key factors in our progress to date and this recognition from Comparably.”

“At Conduent, we are building an employee experience where every associate feels valued for being themselves, that they can grow and thrive and they can make a difference every day,” said Tracy Yelencsics, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Sponsor of Conduent Women’s Impact Network. “One way we support that is through encouraging participation in our eight employee impact groups. With the Conduent Women's Impact Network (WIN), we have a forum to address challenges that are specific to women and advance our journey to make Conduent a great place to work for all.”

Conduent’s WIN has grown to nearly 2,000 members and hosts a robust calendar of activities bringing together women for professional development and growth, including a formal mentoring program. Its members have an opportunity to network, learn and grow by participating in discussions, events, and programs spanning a range of topics – from healthcare to inclusive leadership to addressing workplace bias.

“The CEOs on the 2022 list have nurtured company cultures that embrace diversity and inclusion, as shown by the feedback from their female employees," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Chief executives like Cliff Skelton from Conduent create environments that support and encourage women, and we hope other leaders will be motivated to do the same within their own organizations.”

This recognition is in addition to several other culture awards. In 2021, Conduent was recognized as a Best Company for Women and Diversity by Comparably. Recently, the company earned a top score in the Disability Equality Index and was also recognized by Forbes for placing among America’s Best 500 Employers for Diversity 2022. In January, the company scored 100 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

About Comparably
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit: www.comparably.com/news.


Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1- 310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Investor Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e13d64bc-a9e6-4b28-97b8-784380c97ce9


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 894 M - -
Net income 2022 163 M - -
Net Debt 2022 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 005 M 1 005 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 58 000
Free-Float 95,0%
