Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced that NelsonHall, a global analyst firm, has named the company a market leader in the 2024 NelsonHall Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Multi-Process HR Transformation Services for Large Enterprises. This year’s NelsonHall NEAT evaluates participants across a range of criteria and business situations in specific areas of capability, company focus, and geographic coverage.

“Conduent has proven capabilities and well-established HR operational expertise in the Large Enterprise market segment, where 80% of its business supports organizations with over 15,000 employees,” said Liz Rennie, HR Technology and Services Research Director at NelsonHall. “It delivers digital transformations with AI, automation, optimization, engagement, and accuracy, and brings ongoing operational refinements in areas such as employee experience and omni-channel digital solutions. Conduent’s partnership approach and delivery expertise are well-suited to supporting the transformation of complex and large organizations.”

For Large Enterprise Focus, this year’s NEAT report recognizes Conduent for:

The breadth of its Human Capital Solutions , including HR administration, global payroll data management services, benefits administration, and learning services;

, including HR administration, global payroll data management services, benefits administration, and learning services; Ability to drive global processes and support products such as HRO-in-a-Box, with more than 120 globally configurable and digitally enabled processes spanning the HR lifecycle (from recruitment to retirement);

Investment in front-end proprietary technology with a design approach that uses personas to drive personalization. Proprietary applications include Life@Work Connect , chat automation and real-time dashboards with program analytics and service levels;

, chat automation and real-time dashboards with program analytics and service levels; Capability to serve clients on leading Cloud HCM platforms, including Oracle Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and Workday; and

CX approach to employee experience supported by an employee-centric delivery model.

“As NelsonHall noted, Conduent remains committed to providing our HR clients with solutions that are grounded in leading digital HR technology so that HR functions can perform better, while also increasing employee engagement and satisfaction,” said Jeff Weiner, Vice President and General Manager of Human Capital Solutions at Conduent. “NelsonHall’s recognition is a great affirmation that the work and investments we are putting into our offerings and delivering to our clients is positively impacting the employee’s experience and is a differentiator when HR teams need to select a partner.”

NelsonHall defines leaders as providers that exhibit a high capability relative to their peers to deliver both immediate benefit and future client requirements. In addition to Large Enterprise Focus, Conduent was also a “Leader” in Overall, Efficiency Focus, Europe Focus, Multi-Country Focus and North America Focus in this year’s NelsonHall NEAT Report. Earlier this year NelsonHall named Conduent a leader in HR Benefits Administration.

To read the custom report of Conduent’s evaluation in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT Report, visit https://insights.conduent.com/reports/mphr-transformation-neat-report.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s analysis is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $100 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more atwww.conduent.com.

