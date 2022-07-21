Conduent Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Conduent earns a top score in the 2022 Disability Equality Index

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN recognized Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” Participating in the Disability Equality Index (DEI) for the first time, Conduent scored 90 out of 100. The DEI evaluated Conduent’s culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment policies, community engagement, and supplier diversity practices for inclusion and equality for those with disabilities.



“Conduent is committed to a strong, inclusive culture and by participating in the DEI we are able to benchmark our progress and continue to improve inclusion for all associates,” said Walter Frye, Global Head, Diversity & Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility, at Conduent. “This award acknowledges the teamwork of leaders, our DisAbility Impact Group, and associates across the company who strive to improve policies and practices for an accessible and inclusive workplace for all.”

The DisAbility Impact Group, one of eight employee impact groups at Conduent, empowers associates, raises awareness, builds community and fosters collaboration through company-wide activities.

"There is no single best way to practice disability inclusion, however, the companies taking the DEI share the desire to create a workplace that fosters the concept of bringing your whole self to the office," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD. "We look forward to working with all of the participants to help identify meaningful ways to build upon their current practices as we continue on the disability inclusion journey together."

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities. Today the DEI is acknowledged as the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. In 2022, 415 corporations, including 69 Fortune 100, 188 Fortune 500, and 227 Fortune 1000 used the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

In addition to earning a top score in the DEI, Conduent was recently recognized by Forbes for placing among America’s Best 500 Employers for Diversity 2022. The company also scored a perfect 100 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Equality Index in January, and was recognized as a Best Company for Women and Diversity by Comparably in 2021.

To learn more about Conduent’s approach to diversity and inclusion, visit https://www.conduent.com/diversity-and-inclusion/.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com .

Media Contact:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies.