Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Conduent Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNDT

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent Transportation Implements Innovative Passenger Counting System on Buses and Trams in Italy

04/19/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Italy, and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the implementation of a new system in Bergamo, Italy, to monitor the maximum number of passengers on buses managed by Azienda Trasporti Bergamo (ATB) and trams managed by its associated company, Tramvie Elettriche Bergamasche (TEB). The system will enable ATB and TEB to easily comply with government regulations in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regulations, issued by the Italian Ministry of Transport in response to the pandemic, limit the number of bus and tram passengers to 50 percent of the maximum capacity, as determined by the vehicle’s registration certificate. The automatic passenger counting system allows ATB and TEB to monitor the load, or “load factor”, of each individual vehicle in real time.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

ATB Bergamo Bus: ATB Bergamo Bus

“After the impact of the COVID-19 emergency on the area, the Bergamo community wants to return to normalcy. Public transport is an essential part of this restart," said Gianni Scarfone, General Manager of ATB and CEO of TEB. “The maximum limit of passengers on board, currently set at 50 percent, allows citizens to travel in compliance with required health regulations. Conduent’s system is essential in order to allow us to monitor the load factor in real time and communicate appropriately with our customers.”

How the System Works
Conduent Transportation has installed automated, infrared-camera passenger counting devices on all ATB buses and TEB trams operating in Bergamo and the 29 surrounding municipalities, serving a population of approximately 380,000 residents. The infrared cameras count passengers boarding and disembarking buses and trams and feed this data into new, Conduent-developed software that reports, in real time, on the number of available seats to the driver’s onboard console and on bus external displays. The number of seats also displays on ATB and TEB operations center terminals, which show the location of each vehicle on each line, and at passenger stops. The data will also be exported to the ATB mobile app, making the information easily available to citizens.

“At Conduent, we recognized the importance and urgency of implementing this important system for the city of Bergamo. ATB and TEB are the first public transport operators in Italy to have a complete solution for the management of passenger counting and related information for citizens,” said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public Transit at Conduent Transportation. “Working with ATB and TEB, we have developed a powerful tool that provides passengers with essential information to use the public transport service safely.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning road usage charging, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

About Conduent  
Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:
Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CONDUENT INCORPORATED
08:45aConduent Transportation Implements Innovative Passenger Counting System on Bu..
GL
04/15Conduent Ranked Among Top Global Companies for Best Culture by Comparably
GL
04/12Conduent Forms Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Policy Committee
GL
04/08Conduent Named a Leader in 2021 NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Learnin..
GL
04/06Conduent Transportation and Hayden AI Announce Technology Partnership to Impr..
GL
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Conduent Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Buy Trend
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Conduent Insider Receives Stock Award, Trend of Buys Extended
MT
04/05INSIDER TRENDS : Conduent Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
04/02CONDUENT INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16Conduent Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Response Solutions for Public Health Agen..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 073 M - -
Net income 2021 -63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 497 M 1 497 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Conduent Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 7,05 $
Spread / Highest target -0,71%
Spread / Average Target -7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clifford A. Skelton President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Brian Webb-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Scott Letier Chairman
Mark Prout Chief Information Officer
Brian Clayton Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDUENT INCORPORATED46.88%1 497
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-10.66%30 111
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.7.56%13 316
OTSUKA CORPORATION-2.75%9 234
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.22.31%6 952
REPLY S.P.A.18.36%5 055
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ