Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Conduent Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNDT   US2067871036

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
4.000 USD   +1.01%
08:46aConduent Transportation to Showcase Fare Collection Solutions at Transport Ticketing Global 2023
GL
03/02Conduent Research Finds Companies Recognize Power of Intelligent Automation but Need Help with Transformation and Implementation
GL
03/02Conduent Research Finds Companies Recognize Power of Intelligent Automation but Need Help with Transformation and Implementation
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent Transportation to Showcase Fare Collection Solutions at Transport Ticketing Global 2023

03/06/2023 | 08:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conduent will display its advanced 3D Fare Gate Solution that enables fast and convenient access for travelers while detecting and deterring ticketing fraud

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and LONDON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions for transit, Conduent Transportation, a business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), will highlight a range of fare collection solutions at this week’s Transport Ticketing Global conference and exhibition.

Held March 7-8 at Olympia London, Transport Ticketing Global is the world’s largest public transport event for smart ticketing and mobility professionals. The event gathers an international audience of experts from 71 countries, including transport operators and industry representatives.

Technologies on display at the Conduent Transportation exhibit (Booth #D10) will include:

  • Conduent’s 3D Fare Gate Solution: Using innovative 3D detection optical sensors, the Conduent 3D Fare Gate Solution allows fast and convenient access for travelers while detecting and deterring ticketing fraud. These gates also provide transit authorities quick access to reporting and analytics, helping make enforcement decisions by knowing precisely when and where fare evasion occurs.

    The solution has been named a Ticketing Technology of the Year Finalist at the 2023 Transport Ticketing Awards.
  • VPE 430 Universal Validator: The Conduent VPE 430 Universal Validator is compatible with all ticketing technologies and is designed to integrate with both online and traditional ticketing systems. No matter what form the ticket takes — whether paper, card or digital — the validator efficiently completes the validation in precisely the same way, using a state-of-the-art check-in/check-out experience as travelers enter and exit the transport system.

  • VPE 230 Validator: Created for EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) contactless ticketing, this ticket validator enables bank card, digital wallet or wearables validation. With 4G connectivity and its own power supply, the VPE 230 validator makes it easy to deploy an open payment solution without disrupting an existing system.

“This event is a valuable opportunity for our team to showcase innovative technologies that can enhance the traveling experience, benefiting public transportation authorities and their customers,” said Lou Keyes, President of Transportation Solutions at Conduent.

Mathias Serre, Vice President of International Sales for Conduent Transportation, will be speaking at the event in Theatre 3 on March 7, at 11:35 a.m. local time, in a presentation entitled, “Improving every passenger’s experience with innovative technology.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers technology-led business process solutions for businesses and governments globally – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year, or processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:
Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-240-687-0127, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks
Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 


All news about CONDUENT INCORPORATED
08:46aConduent Transportation to Showcase Fare Collection Solutions at Transport Ticketing Gl..
GL
03/02Conduent Research Finds Companies Recognize Power of Intelligent Automation but Need He..
GL
03/02Conduent Research Finds Companies Recognize Power of Intelligent Automation but Need He..
GL
02/23Virgin Atlantic Selects Conduent to Support Customer Experience
GL
02/23Virgin Atlantic Selects Conduent to Support Customer Experience
CI
02/22CONDUENT INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/20Conduent Incorporated : February 2023 NDR Presentation
PU
02/15Conduent Incorporated : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
02/14Conduent : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14Transcript : Conduent Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONDUENT INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
Net income 2023
Net Debt 2023
P/E ratio 2023
Yield 2023
Capitalization 874 M 874 M -
EV / Sales 2023
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Conduent Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Clifford A. Skelton President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Stephen Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Scott Letier Chairman
Mark Prout Chief Technology & Information Officer
Patrick Rainey Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONDUENT INCORPORATED-1.23%874
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.5.95%28 916
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.14.35%14 925
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.0.49%7 348
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.27.59%7 319
OTSUKA CORPORATION11.79%6 465