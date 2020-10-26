Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conduent Incorporated    CNDT

CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conduent to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) plans to report its third-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audio webcast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-883-0383 (international dial-in 1-412-902-6506). The entry number for this call is 7428394.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 one hour after the conference call concludes. The replay ID is 10147983.

For international calls, please select a dial-in number from:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html.

The telephone recording will be available until November 12, 2020.

We look forward to your participation.

About Conduent  
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CONDUENT INCORPORATED
04:06pConduent to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
GL
10/21Conduent Deepens Focus on Client Service Delivery and Utah Community with New..
GL
10/15Conduent Transportation Receives ‘Visa Ready for Transit' Certification..
GL
10/12Social Security Administration Renews Conduent's Federal Blanket Purchase Agr..
GL
09/29Los Angeles DOT Wins National Parking Innovation Award for Programs Supported..
GL
09/21Conduent and Servicing Solutions Working Together to Transform Loan Servicing
GL
09/10CONDUENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09Conduent Teams Up with Buoy Health and IBM Watson Health to Help its Clients ..
GL
09/01Conduent Named a Cloud-Based HR Transformation Leader by NelsonHall
GL
08/25Conduent HR and Learning Services Recognized in 1st Everest Group PEAK Matrix..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 084 M - -
Net income 2020 -136 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 783 M 783 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Conduent Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONDUENT INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,25 $
Last Close Price 3,74 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford A. Skelton President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Courtney R. Mather Chairman
Mark Prout Head-Technology & Operations
Brian Webb-Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Nutter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONDUENT INCORPORATED-39.68%783
VERISK ANALYTICS26.72%30 732
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-6.43%11 806
OTSUKA CORPORATION12.23%9 039
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD21.95%5 270
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.2.81%4 758
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group