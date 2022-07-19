Log in
    CND   ZAE000073128

CONDUIT CAPITAL LIMITED

(CND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
0.4100 ZAR   +2.50%
06:24aCONDUIT CAPITAL : Change to the Board of Directors - Resignation of a Director
PU
06/21INVESTMENT IN CONDUIT CAPITAL THROUGH AN ISSUE OF PREFERENCE SHARES : Update and Cautionary Announcement
PU
05/23CONDUIT CAPITAL : Constantia Business Update
PU
Conduit Capital : Change to the Board of Directors - Resignation of a Director

07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT
CONDUIT CAPITAL LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1998/017351/06) Share code: CND ISIN: ZAE000073128 ("Conduit Capital" or "the Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the board of directors of Conduit Capital ("the Board") hereby notifies its shareholders that Mr Adrian John Maizey has resigned as a non-independentnon-executive director of the Company and Chairman of the Investment Committee with effect from 18 July 2022. Mr Maizey's resignation has been necessitated by his current commitments.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Maizey for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

Johannesburg

19 July 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

Conduit Capital Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 054 M - -
Net income 2021 -146 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 282 M 16,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart CONDUIT CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Conduit Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Michael Riskowitz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bianca Yan Finance Director
Ronald Stuart Napier Chairman
Nonzukiso Zukie Siyotula Lead Independent Director
Melvyn Lubega Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONDUIT CAPITAL LIMITED-48.75%17
CHUBB LIMITED-4.72%77 184
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-13.14%74 576
ALLIANZ SE-16.36%71 296
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.25%62 758
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-27.83%24 373