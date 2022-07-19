Conduit Capital : Change to the Board of Directors - Resignation of a Director

CONDUIT CAPITAL LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 1998/017351/06) Share code: CND ISIN: ZAE000073128 ("Conduit Capital" or "the Company")
CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the board of directors of Conduit Capital ("the Board") hereby notifies its shareholders that Mr Adrian John Maizey has resigned as a non-independentnon-executive director of the Company and Chairman of the Investment Committee with effect from 18 July 2022. Mr Maizey's resignation has been necessitated by his current commitments.
The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Maizey for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.
Johannesburg
19 July 2022
Sponsor
Merchantec Capital
Disclaimer
Conduit Capital Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:05 UTC.