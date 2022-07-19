Conduit Capital : Change to the Board of Directors - Resignation of a Director

CONDUIT CAPITAL LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1998/017351/06) Share code: CND ISIN: ZAE000073128 ("Conduit Capital" or "the Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the board of directors of Conduit Capital ("the Board") hereby notifies its shareholders that Mr Adrian John Maizey has resigned as a non-independentnon-executive director of the Company and Chairman of the Investment Committee with effect from 18 July 2022. Mr Maizey's resignation has been necessitated by his current commitments.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr Maizey for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

Johannesburg

19 July 2022

