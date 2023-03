Conduit Holdings Ltd - Bermuda-based reinsurer - Chief Executive Trevor Carvey buys 10,000 shares across five transactions in London on Tuesday. Carvey pays on average GBP5.07 each. Purchase totals GBP50,700. Carvey is now interested in 305,630 shares.

Current stock price: 507.00 pence

12-month change: up 41%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

