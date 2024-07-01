Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") has established October 2, 2024, as the date for the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Board also established August 20, 2024, as the record date for the Annual Meeting. Due to the fact that the Company did not hold an annual meeting of stockholders in 2023, the Company is providing the due date for submission of any qualified stockholder proposal or director nominations.

In accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company's bylaws (the "Bylaws"), the deadline for receipt of stockholder proposals or nominations for inclusion in the Company's proxy statement for the Annual Meeting pursuant to Rule 14a-8 will be no later than July 11, 2024. Stockholder proposals must comply with all of the applicable requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act and the Bylaws.