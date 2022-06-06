Conexio : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

CONEXIO Corporation (9422)

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

１．Overview of operating results, etc.

Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

(i) Operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

During the current business year, despite the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery, as the challenging conditions began to gradually ease. As for its outlook, although expectations are high for economic recovery, we will need to closely watch the resurgence of the infection due to COVID-19 variants and the economic impact of the situation surrounding Ukraine, etc.

In the mobile phone market in which the Company conducts its business activities, we continued operations while taking measures to prevent the spread of infection due to the pandemic and maintaining an environment where customers could visit stores and employees could come to work with peace of mind. The market was revitalized as telecom carriers revamped their pricing plans, promoting price competition among telecom carriers. As a result, handsets compliant with the new telecommunication standard 5G (the 5th generation mobile telecommunication system) have also been gaining popularity. Meanwhile, as information gaps become greater with the progress of digitalization, we have commenced support toward creating a society where all of society can enjoy the benefits of digitalization by taking part in the government's "Project on Digital Utilization Support."

In such a business environment, although our handset sales showed a recovery trend from the previous fiscal year, when we voluntarily restrained business operations amid the spread of COVID-19, sales volume decreased 0.1% from the previous fiscal year to 1.8 million units, mainly due to inventory shortages of our mainstay handset models. Although revenue from our unique services (smartphone coating, "nexi" service packages, managed mobile services, etc.) increased, the industry environment became more severe, and the decline in carrier agency business revenue was greater than expected. With respect to selling, general and administrative expenses, in addition to an increase in personnel expenses due to an increase in operations in reaction to the previous year's voluntary sales restraints due to COVID-19 and a decrease in support grants from telecom carriers, sales promotion expenses also grew due to the strengthening of external sales and marketing.

As a result, for the fiscal year under review, the Company reported net sales of 193,247 million yen (up 2.4% year-on-year), operating profit of 8,072 million yen (down 24.4% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 8,202 million yen (down 25.9% year-on-year), and net income of 5,618 million yen (down 25.4% year-on-year). While the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereafter referred to as the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"), etc. decreased net sales by 1,165 million yen, this had no impact on operating profit, ordinary profit and net income.

◆Financial results