Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Conexio Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9422   JP3104870005

CONEXIO CORPORATION

(9422)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/06 02:00:00 am EDT
1346.00 JPY   -0.30%
02:52aCONEXIO : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/27Conexio Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27Conexio Corporation Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021, Payable on June 23, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conexio : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022

06/06/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONEXIO Corporation (9422)

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2022[Japanese GAAP]

April 27, 2022

Company name:

CONEXIO Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Code number:

9422

URL:

https://www.conexio.co.jp

Representative:

Hiroshi Suguta

President

Contact:

Shinya Nakada

Deputy

Chief

Operating

Officer, Financial Accounting

Corporate Planning Digital Transformation Division

Phone: 03-5408-3105

Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 22, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

June 23, 2022

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

June 22, 2022

Availability of supplementary briefing material on annual financial results:

Yes

Schedule of annual financial results briefing session:

Yes

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 (April 01, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2022

193,247

2.4

8,072

(24.4)

8,202

(25.9)

5,618

(25.4)

March 31, 2021

188,795

(9.7)

10,676

3.3

11,075

5.3

7,536

7.6

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

Rate of return on

Ordinary profit to

Operating profit to

share

share

equity

total assets ratio

net sales ratio

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2022

125.58

-

10.7

8.0

4.2

March 31, 2021

168.45

-

15.5

11.0

5.7

(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliated companies: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

  • - million
  • - million

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2022

100,965

53,625

53.1

1,198.66

March 31, 2021

105,315

51,140

48.6

1,143.13

(Reference) Equity: As of

March 31, 2022:

¥

53,625 million

As of

March 31, 2021:

¥

51,140 million

(3) Non-consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at the end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

March 31, 2022

5,086

(2,078)

(3,132)

21,542

March 31, 2021

5,329

(1,473)

(2,687)

21,665

―1―

CONEXIO Corporation (9422)

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Total

Payout

Dividends

to net

1st

2nd

3rd

dividends

ratio

Year-end

Total

assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

March 31, 2021

-

30.00

-

35.00

65.00

2,907

38.6

6.0

March 31, 2022

-

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

3,131

55.7

6.0

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

-

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

54.9

(Forecast)

3. Non-consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income

Basic earnings per

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

200,000

3.5

8,600

6.5

8,700

6.1

5,700

1.5

127.41

* Notes:

(1) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:

Yes

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Yes

4)

Retrospective restatement:

No

(2) Total number of issued shares (common shares)

1)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

March 31, 2022:

44,737,938

shares

March 31, 2021:

44,737,938

shares

2)

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

March 31, 2022:

194

shares

March 31, 2021:

153

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022:

44,737,766

shares

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2021:

44,737,788

shares

  • This Financial Results is not subject to audit procedures.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
    • Financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as at the time of preparing this report. The Company does not guarantee that any forecasts would be met. Actual results may vary significantly from the forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For information on assumptions of the financial forecasts and matters to be heeded upon using the financial forecasts, please refer to "1.Overview of operating results, etc.
      (3) Outlook" on page8-9 of the Appendix.

―2―

CONEXIO Corporation (9422)

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

１．Overview of operating results, etc.

  1. Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

(i) Operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

During the current business year, despite the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery, as the challenging conditions began to gradually ease. As for its outlook, although expectations are high for economic recovery, we will need to closely watch the resurgence of the infection due to COVID-19 variants and the economic impact of the situation surrounding Ukraine, etc.

In the mobile phone market in which the Company conducts its business activities, we continued operations while taking measures to prevent the spread of infection due to the pandemic and maintaining an environment where customers could visit stores and employees could come to work with peace of mind. The market was revitalized as telecom carriers revamped their pricing plans, promoting price competition among telecom carriers. As a result, handsets compliant with the new telecommunication standard 5G (the 5th generation mobile telecommunication system) have also been gaining popularity. Meanwhile, as information gaps become greater with the progress of digitalization, we have commenced support toward creating a society where all of society can enjoy the benefits of digitalization by taking part in the government's "Project on Digital Utilization Support."

In such a business environment, although our handset sales showed a recovery trend from the previous fiscal year, when we voluntarily restrained business operations amid the spread of COVID-19, sales volume decreased 0.1% from the previous fiscal year to 1.8 million units, mainly due to inventory shortages of our mainstay handset models. Although revenue from our unique services (smartphone coating, "nexi" service packages, managed mobile services, etc.) increased, the industry environment became more severe, and the decline in carrier agency business revenue was greater than expected. With respect to selling, general and administrative expenses, in addition to an increase in personnel expenses due to an increase in operations in reaction to the previous year's voluntary sales restraints due to COVID-19 and a decrease in support grants from telecom carriers, sales promotion expenses also grew due to the strengthening of external sales and marketing.

As a result, for the fiscal year under review, the Company reported net sales of 193,247 million yen (up 2.4% year-on-year), operating profit of 8,072 million yen (down 24.4% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 8,202 million yen (down 25.9% year-on-year), and net income of 5,618 million yen (down 25.4% year-on-year). While the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereafter referred to as the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"), etc. decreased net sales by 1,165 million yen, this had no impact on operating profit, ordinary profit and net income.

Financial results

(Million yen)

Account title

FY2020

FY2021

Year-on-year change

(%)

Net sales

188,795

193,247

2.4

Operating profit

10,676

8,072

24.4

Ordinary profit

11,075

8,202

25.9

Profit

7,536

5,618

25.4

―3―

CONEXIO Corporation (9422)

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

The financial results of each business segment were as follows.

Consumer Business

The Consumer Business segment is engaged in contract agency services for mobile phones and other communication services for consumer customers, provision of after-sales services and sales of mobile phone handsets, operation of "nexi Smartphone Support," a unique service offered by the Company to meet the needs of customers using smartphones and thereby strengthen relationships with them, and operation of an insurance agency business ("Hoken-no-Madoguchi").

In the Consumer Business, the environment surrounding the industry was more severe than expected, and carrier agency business revenues in declined significantly. Revenues from our unique services remained strong due to growth in services such as smartphone coating and "nexi" service packages. In addition, we also won contracts under the "Project on Digital Utilization Support Promotion for Users" by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, and started efforts to eliminate the digital divide (information gap) among our customers. As for selling, general and administrative expenses, in addition to an increase in personnel expenses resulting from an increase in operations in reaction to the previous year's voluntary sales restraints in the wake of COVID-19 and a decrease in support grants from telecommunications carriers, an increase in sales promotion expenses due to strengthened sales to outside customers was a factor that put downward pressure on earnings.

As a result, the financial results of the Consumer Business were 176,887 million yen in net sales (up 4.1% year-on-year ) and 9,568 million yen in operating profit (down 23.2%). While net sales decreased by 79 million yen due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc., the application had no impact on operating profit.

Financial results

(Million yen)

Account title

FY2020

FY2021

Year-on-year change

(%)

Net sales

169,858

176,887

4.1

Operating profit

12,462

9,568

23.2

―4―

CONEXIO Corporation (9422)

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

Corporate Business

In the Corporate Business, the Company mainly acts as an intermediary for concluding contracts of mobile phones and other communication services, provides after-sales services and sells mobile phone handsets, etc., targeting at corporate customers. The Company also develops and operates MobileWorkPlace (mobile work- related solutions for corporate customers) and offers IoT solutions and prepaid cards to convenience stores.

In the Corporate Business, despite a decline in the carrier agency business revenue due to the impact of inventory shortages of mainstay models and other factors, the number of subscriptions to managed mobile services increased due to the promotion of telework in the previous year, resulting in growth in independent revenue and an increase in operating income. As for mobile solutions, we entered into a business partnership with system integrator Needs Well Inc. and began providing data coordination solutions to core systems as part of the "Mobile WorkPlace" initiative. In the area of IoT solutions, "CONEXIOBlackBear" was adopted by a partner company to provide a simple monitoring system for rotating machinery, enabling early detection of abnormalities and remote monitoring. We will continue to use IoT technology to support on-site solutions.

As a result, the financial results of the Corporate Business were 16,359 million yen in net sales (down 13.6% year-on-year ) and 3,100 million yen in operating profit (up 12.4%). While net sales decreased by 1,086 million yen due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc., the application had no impact on operating profit.

Financial results

(Million yen)

Account title

FY2020

FY2021

Year-on-year change

(%)

Net sales

18,937

16,359

13.6

Operating profit

2,758

3,100

12.4

―5―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Conexio Corp. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CONEXIO CORPORATION
02:52aCONEXIO : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/27Conexio Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27Conexio Corporation Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended March ..
CI
04/27Conexio Corporation Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Mar..
CI
03/30CONEXIO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/27CONEXIO : [Summary］Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended Dec..
PU
01/27Conexio Corporation Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year End..
CI
01/27Conexio Corporation Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
CI
01/27Conexio Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2021Conexio Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 195 B 1 495 M 1 495 M
Net income 2022 6 375 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net cash 2022 18 305 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 5,19%
Capitalization 60 396 M 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 907
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart CONEXIO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Conexio Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONEXIO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 350,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Suguta President & Representative Director
Masato Kariatsumari Head-Planning, Finance & Accounting
Shinji Nakata Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Masaru Hayakawa Head-Personnel, Compliance & General Affairs
Kazuo Hosoi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONEXIO CORPORATION-8.54%462
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-19.54%4 885
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.31%2 530
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO., LTD.-44.90%1 564
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-27.68%1 531
T-GAIA CORPORATION-0.42%703