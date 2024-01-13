Confidence Finance and Trading Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Confidence Finance and Trading Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 6.97 million compared to INR 36.07 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6.97 million compared to INR 36.09 million a year ago. Net income was INR 3.63 million compared to INR 2.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.266 compared to INR 0.25 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.266 compared to INR 0.25 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 42.72 million compared to INR 127.65 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 42.9 million compared to INR 127.67 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.56 million compared to INR 7.79 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.554 compared to INR 0.759 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.554 compared to INR 0.759 a year ago.