Confidence Petroleum India : Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27th MAY, 2022.
Ref:Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, Regulation 33 and other regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & DisclosureRequirements) 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friaday,27th May, 2022 at 5 P.M. have, inter alia:
Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter andyear ended on March 31, 2022.
Recommended a Final Dividend of 10% i.e 0.10 per equity share on the face value ofRs. 1/ each for the financial year 2021-22 subject to approval of shareholders at theensuing Annual General Meeting.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we confirm that the Statutory Auditors have given Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on theFinancial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2022.
We request you to take the above on record.
Yours Truly,
For Confidence Petroleum India Limited
NITIN KHARA
DIN:01670977
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Confidence Petroleum India Limited
Quarterly Results Mar-2022
CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766
Registered office : 701, Shivai Plaza Premises Chs. Ltd, Plot No. 79, Marol Industrial Estate, Near Mahalaxmi Hotel,
Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059
Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2022
Rs in Lacs
Quarter ended
Year ended
PARTICULARS
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Un-
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
I
Revenue from operations
32461
37615
30943
127797
77998
II
Other income
499
84
23
677
162
III
Total Revenue (I + II)
32959
37699
30965
128473
78160
IV
Expenses:
a) consumption of Raw Material
3876
8263
3335
24522
7683
b) Purchase of stock- in- trade
18988
22599
20850
74292
50462
C) (Increase)/Decrease in stock in
trade and work in progress
2858
(815)
(1177)
(166)
(741)
d) Employee benefits expense
1157
1081
814
4126
2981
e) Finance costs
203
187
163
643
690
f) Depreciation & Amortization
expense
1770
1519
1401
6184
5004
g) Other expenses
2687
1963
2193
8112
5979
Total expenses
315540
34796
27578
117713
72058
V
Profit before exceptional and
1420
2903
3387
10761
6102
tax (III - IV)
Exceptional items - (Expenses) /
VI
Income
-
-
-
-
-
VII
Profit before tax (V- VI)
1420
2903
3387
10761
6102
VIII
Tax expense:
(1) Current tax
583
809
1036
3127
1680
(2) Deferred tax Charges / (Credit)
(228)
(83)
(189)
(437)
(154)
Total Tax Expenses
355
726
847
2690
1525
IX
Profit (Loss) for the period from
1065
2177
2540
8070
4576
continuing operations (VII-VIII)
Profit/(loss) from discontinuing
X
operations
-
-
-
-
-
Tax expense of discontinuing
XI
operations
-
-
-
-
-
XII
Profit/(loss) from Discontinuing
operations (after tax) (X-XI)
-
-
-
-
-
Share of profit (loss) of associates
XIII
and joint ventures accounted for
-
-
-
-
-
using equity method
Profit (Loss) for the period (IX +
1065
2177
2540
8070
4576
XIV
XII+XIII)
Other comprehensive income net
of taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for
the period
-
-
-
-
-
Paid-up equity share capital (face
2840
2840
2840
2840
2840
XV
value ~ 10 per share)
XVI
Other equity
54120
47366
Earnings per equity share: Face
XVII
Value Rs.10 each
(annualised except for quarters)
(1) BASIC (RS.)
0.37
0.77
0.89
2.84
1.61
(2) DILUTED (RS.)
0.37
0.77
0.89
2.84
1.61
Place: Nagpur
Date: 27-05-2022
Confidence Petroleum India Limited
Quarterly Results Mar-2022
CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766
Registered office : 701, Shivai Plaza Premises Chs. Ltd, Plot No. 79, Marol Industrial Estate, Near
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 01:02:16 UTC.