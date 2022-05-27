Confidence Petroleum India : Outcome of Board Meeting

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.

REG OFF: 701, Shivai Plaza Premises Chs Ltd, Plot No. 79, Marol Industrial Estate,

Nr. Mahalaxmi Hotel, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059

Corp. Off: 404, Satyam Apartment, 8 Wardha Road, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440012

Ph. 0712-6606492. Email: cs@confidencegroup.co website: www.confidencegroup.co CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766 Date :27/05/2022 To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited The Bombay Stock Exchange, Listing Department, Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, BandraKurla Complex, 25th Floor, P.J. Towers, Bandra (E) Mumbai-400051 Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27th MAY, 2022.

Ref:Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, Regulation 33 and other regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & DisclosureRequirements) 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friaday,27th May, 2022 at 5 P.M. have, inter alia:

Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter andyear ended on March 31, 2022. Recommended a Final Dividend of 10% i.e 0.10 per equity share on the face value ofRs. 1/ each for the financial year 2021-22 subject to approval of shareholders at theensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we confirm that the Statutory Auditors have given Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on theFinancial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2022.

We request you to take the above on record.

Yours Truly,

For Confidence Petroleum India Limited

NITIN KHARA

DIN:01670977

MANAGING DIRECTOR