  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Confidence Petroleum India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526829   INE552D01024

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED

(526829)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-26
53.25 INR   -0.09%
05/27CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
05/25Confidence Petroleum India Arm Gets License to Manufacture CNG Cylinders
MT
05/04Confidence Petroleum India Limited Announces Resignation of Ratnesh Kumar as Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Confidence Petroleum India : Outcome of Board Meeting

05/27/2022 | 09:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.

REG OFF: 701, Shivai Plaza Premises Chs Ltd, Plot No. 79, Marol Industrial Estate,

Nr. Mahalaxmi Hotel, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059

Corp. Off: 404, Satyam Apartment, 8 Wardha Road, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440012

Ph. 0712-6606492.

Email: cs@confidencegroup.co

website: www.confidencegroup.co

CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766

Date :27/05/2022

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

The Bombay Stock Exchange,

Listing Department,

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, BandraKurla Complex,

25th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Bandra (E) Mumbai-400051

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27th MAY, 2022.

Ref:Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, Regulation 33 and other regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & DisclosureRequirements) 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friaday,27th May, 2022 at 5 P.M. have, inter alia:

  1. Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter andyear ended on March 31, 2022.
  2. Recommended a Final Dividend of 10% i.e 0.10 per equity share on the face value ofRs. 1/ each for the financial year 2021-22 subject to approval of shareholders at theensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we confirm that the Statutory Auditors have given Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on theFinancial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2022.

We request you to take the above on record.

Yours Truly,

For Confidence Petroleum India Limited

NITIN KHARA

DIN:01670977

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Confidence Petroleum India Limited

Quarterly Results Mar-2022

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766

Registered office : 701, Shivai Plaza Premises Chs. Ltd, Plot No. 79, Marol Industrial Estate, Near Mahalaxmi Hotel,

Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059

Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2022

Rs in Lacs

Quarter ended

Year ended

PARTICULARS

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Un-

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

I

Revenue from operations

32461

37615

30943

127797

77998

II

Other income

499

84

23

677

162

III

Total Revenue (I + II)

32959

37699

30965

128473

78160

IV

Expenses:

a) consumption of Raw Material

3876

8263

3335

24522

7683

b) Purchase of stock- in- trade

18988

22599

20850

74292

50462

C) (Increase)/Decrease in stock in

trade and work in progress

2858

(815)

(1177)

(166)

(741)

d) Employee benefits expense

1157

1081

814

4126

2981

e) Finance costs

203

187

163

643

690

f) Depreciation & Amortization

expense

1770

1519

1401

6184

5004

g) Other expenses

2687

1963

2193

8112

5979

Total expenses

315540

34796

27578

117713

72058

V

Profit before exceptional and

1420

2903

3387

10761

6102

tax (III - IV)

Exceptional items - (Expenses) /

VI

Income

-

-

-

-

-

VII

Profit before tax (V- VI)

1420

2903

3387

10761

6102

VIII

Tax expense:

(1) Current tax

583

809

1036

3127

1680

(2) Deferred tax Charges / (Credit)

(228)

(83)

(189)

(437)

(154)

Total Tax Expenses

355

726

847

2690

1525

IX

Profit (Loss) for the period from

1065

2177

2540

8070

4576

continuing operations (VII-VIII)

Profit/(loss) from discontinuing

X

operations

-

-

-

-

-

Tax expense of discontinuing

XI

operations

-

-

-

-

-

XII

Profit/(loss) from Discontinuing

operations (after tax) (X-XI)

-

-

-

-

-

Share of profit (loss) of associates

XIII

and joint ventures accounted for

-

-

-

-

-

using equity method

Profit (Loss) for the period (IX +

1065

2177

2540

8070

4576

XIV

XII+XIII)

Other comprehensive income net

of taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for

the period

-

-

-

-

-

Paid-up equity share capital (face

2840

2840

2840

2840

2840

XV

value ~ 10 per share)

XVI

Other equity

54120

47366

Earnings per equity share: Face

XVII

Value Rs.10 each

(annualised except for quarters)

(1) BASIC (RS.)

0.37

0.77

0.89

2.84

1.61

(2) DILUTED (RS.)

0.37

0.77

0.89

2.84

1.61

Place: Nagpur

Date: 27-05-2022

Confidence Petroleum India Limited

Quarterly Results Mar-2022

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766

Registered office : 701, Shivai Plaza Premises Chs. Ltd, Plot No. 79, Marol Industrial Estate, Near

Mahalaxmi Hotel, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400059

Statement of Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2022

Rs. in Lacs

Quarter ended

Year ended

PARTICULARS

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Un-

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

I

Revenue from operations

38354

39403

33809

142769

86310

II

Other income

411

127

36

640

283

III

Total Revenue (I + II)

38765

39530

33845

143410

86593

IV

Expenses:

a) consumption of Raw Material

9281

11086

6364

38284

14782

b) Purchase of stock- in- trade

19003

21814

20377

74247

50045

C) (Increase)/Decrease in stock in

trade and work in progress

2138

(1956)

(1270)

(2626)

(761)

d) Employee benefits expense

1315

1285

947

4723

3441

e) Finance costs

319

260

241

929

861

f) Depreciation & Amortization

expense

1869

1695

1464

6675

5219

g) Other expenses

2891

2274

2330

9540

6701

Total expenses

36817

36458

30453

131772

80289

V

Profit before exceptional and

1947

3073

3392

11638

6303

tax (III - IV)

Exceptional items - (Expenses) /

-

-

-

-

-

VI

Income

VII

Profit before tax (V- VI)

1947

3073

3392

11638

6303

VIII

Tax expense:

(1) Current tax

703

820

1052

3300

1711

(2) Deferred tax Charges / (Credit)

(214)

(83)

(187)

(419)

(152)

Total Tax Expenses

489

737

865

2881

1559

IX

Profit (Loss) for the period from

1459

2336

2527

8756

4744

continuing operations (VII-VIII)

Profit/(loss) from discontinuing

-

-

-

-

-

X

operations

Tax expense of discontinuing

-

-

-

-

-

XI

operations

XII

Profit/(loss) from Discontinuing

-

-

-

-

-

operations (after tax) (XII-XIII)

Share of profit (loss) of associates

XIII

and joint ventures accounted for

(4)

22

78

218

203

using equity method

Profit (Loss) for the period (IX +

1455

2358

2605

8974

4947

XIV

XII+XIII)

Other comprehensive income net

-

-

-

-

-

of taxes

Total Comprehensive Income for

the period

-Profit or loss, attributable to

1357

2303

2604

8784

4907

owners of parent

-Total profit or loss, attributable to

98

55

1

190

40

non-controlling interests

Paid-up equity share capital (face

2840

2840

2840

2840

2840

XV

value ~ 10 per share)

XVI

Other equity

65572

49451

Earnings per equity share: Face

XVII

Value Rs.10 each

(annualised except for quarters)

(1) BASIC (RS.)

0.48

0.81

0.92

3.16

1.74

(2) DILUTED (RS.)

0.48

0.81

0.92

3.16

1.73

Place: Nagpur

Date: 27-05-2022

Confidence Petroleum India Limited

Quarterly Results Mar-2022

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766

SEGMENTWISE REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

CONSOLIDATED

Rs. In Lacs

Quarter ended

Year ended

PARTICULARS

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Audited

Un-Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

REVENUE

- Cylinder Division

11262

6263

6579

38232

17796

- LPG Division

27092

33140

27230

104538

68514

38354

39403

33809

142769

86310

SEGMENT WISE

RESULT

- Cylinder Division

860

443

399

2769

932

- LPG Division

2865

4457

4661

15832

11169

3724

4900

5061

18601

12101

a. Less : Depreciation

(1869)

(1695)

(1464)

(6675)

(5219)

b. Less : Finance Cost

(319)

(260)

(241)

(929)

(861)

c. Add : Other Income

411

127

36

640

283

Profit Before Tax

1947

3073

3392

11638

6303

Tax expense:

(1) Current tax

703

820

1052

3300

1711

(2) Deferred tax Charges /

(Credit)

(214)

(83)

(187)

(419)

(152)

Total Tax Expenses

489

737

865

2881

1559

Profit After Tax

1459

2336

2527

8756

4744

d. Add : Share of Profit

and Loss from Associate

and Joint Venture

(4)

22

78

218

203

Profit After Tax incl profit

from Joint Venture

1455

2358

2605

8974

4947

Segment Asset

- Cylinder Division

33867

37637

29190

33867

29190

- LPG Division

71177

60164

49700

71177

49700

105045

97801

78890

105045

78890

Less - Segment

Liability

- Cylinder Division

15036

19710

13126

15036

13126

- LPG Division

12736

15372

10338

12736

10338

27772

35082

23464

27772

23464

Confidence Petroleum India Limited

Quarterly Results Mar-2022

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L40200MH1994PLC079766

SEGMENTWISE REPORT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

STANDALONE

Rs. In Lacs

Quarter ended

Year ended

PARTICULARS

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Audited

Un-Audited

Audited

Audited

Audited

REVENUE

- Cylinder Division

3651

3302

3658

21392

9812

- LPG Division

28809

34313

27285

106405

68186

32461

37615

30943

127797

77998

SEGMENT WISE

RESULT

- Cylinder Division

235

221

270

1502

637

- LPG Division

2659

4304

4658

15408

10997

2894

4525

4928

16910

11634

a. Less : Depreciation

(1770)

(1519)

(1401)

(6184)

(5004)

b. Less : Finance Cost

(203)

(187)

(163)

(643)

(690)

c. Add : Other Income

499

84

23

677

162

Profit Before Tax

1420

2903

3387

10761

6102

Tax expense:

(1) Current tax

583

809

1036

3127

1680

(2) Deferred tax Charges /

(Credit)

(228)

(83)

(189)

(437)

(154)

Total Tax Expenses

355

726

847

2690

1525

Profit After Tax

1065

2177

2540

8070

4576

Segment Asset

- Cylinder Division

27669

27205

23697

27669

23697

- LPG Division

54423

52127

46610

54423

46610

82093

79332

70307

82093

70307

Less - Segment

Liability

- Cylinder Division

14804

13485

12235

14804

12235

- LPG Division

8246

7585

6815

8246

6815

23050

21069

19050

23050

19050

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 01:02:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 631 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2021 491 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
Net Debt 2021 699 M 9,01 M 9,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 15 124 M 195 M 195 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Confidence Petroleum India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nitin Punamchand Khara Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Elesh Poonamchand Khara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Prity P. Bhabhra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sumant Jayantilal Sutaria Independent Non-Executive Director
Mansi Deogirkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LIMITED-31.29%195
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-0.87%29 478
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION11.43%16 229
APA GROUP13.62%9 543
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD27.59%9 081
GAIL INDIA LIMITED17.03%8 646