Confinvest F L S p A : IRTOP AIM INVESTOR DAY

CONFINVEST F.L is an innovative SME and one of the main Italian physical gold dealers. Since 1983, the company has been a major national player in the gold bullion and coin broking market.
The opportunity offered by the Europe's new regulation PSD2 and the Open Banking has allowed CONFINVEST F.L to identify an innovative strategy to support growth in the savings sector.
CONTO LINGOTTO® is a fintech solution designed to offer the opportunity to diversify liquidity by investing in physical gold through a digital and innovative user experience.
The creation of an Innovation Business Unit is complementary to the traditional core business model, which has approximately 40
years of success.
2
MILESTONES
2017
2000
2019
• Confinvest is listed on the
Italian stock exchange as
the first European physical
gold trader.
1983
Confinvest F.L. was born thanks to the willingness of the founding members to create an institutional reference in the Italian gold physical market, in support of Italian investors and savers
1990
Confinvest F.L. becomes the main reference partner for several banking and finance players and for Italians looking for a solution to safely invest in physical gold
Confinvest F.L. becomes a significant point of reference for institutional investors, family offices and banks. After the law 7/2000, the Bank of Italy establishes a special register of professional gold traders.
Bank of Italy authorization (registration 5000450)
Confinvest's shareholding structure expands and consolidates with major Italian investors and entrepreneurs.Start of a new development process with the implementation of innovative products and services in the savings sector leveraging the leadership due to the brand awareness
Sales 10,5 M€
• Adoption of international
accounting standards (IAS
/ IFRS)
• Sales reach 27 M€
3
GOVERNANCE
•
Ownership - Management separation: CFV is a public
company with management committed on equity
•
Shareholder
Shares
%
Middle & Back Office with consistent expertise and
Luciano Avanzini
866.300
12,38%
Franco Bugané
866.300
12,38%
know-how
Sovereign Srl (Giacomo Andreoli)
620.850
8,87%
•
Strong Compliance procedures, focus on AML and
Roberto Binetti
447.893
6,40%
Gabriella Villa
447.857
6,40%
GDPR
Others 8 Shareholders < 4% lock-up
875.400
12,51%
Others 8 Shareholders < 4% no lock-up
875.400
12,51%
•
Internal reporting
Market
2.000.000
28,57%
TOTAL
7.000.000
Auditors
Board of statutory auditors
231 procedures and ODV (Organismo di Vigilanza)
External Audit for AML procedure
ICT infrastructure - FINTECH Unit with TIER 1
suppliers
4
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Confinvest FL S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 11:24:05 UTC