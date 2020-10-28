Confinvest F L S p A : IRTOP AIM INVESTOR DAY 0 10/28/2020 | 07:25am EDT Send by mail :

IR TOP AIM INVESTOR DAY - October 1st, 2020 THE COMPANY CONFINVEST F.L is an innovative SME and one of the main Italian physical gold dealers. Since 1983, the company has been a major national player in the gold bullion and coin broking market.

is an innovative SME and one of the main Italian physical gold dealers. Since 1983, the company has been a major national player in the gold bullion and coin broking market. The opportunity offered by the Europe's new regulation PSD2 and the Open Banking has allowed CONFINVEST F.L to identify an innovative strategy to support growth in the savings sector.

CONTO LINGOTTO® is a fintech solution designed to offer the opportunity to diversify liquidity by investing in physical gold through a digital and innovative user experience.

The creation of an Innovation Business Unit is complementary to the traditional core business model, which has approximately 40 years of success. 2 MILESTONES 2017 2000 2019 • Confinvest is listed on the Italian stock exchange as the first European physical gold trader. 1983 Confinvest F.L. was born thanks to the willingness of the founding members to create an institutional reference in the Italian gold physical market, in support of Italian investors and savers 1990 Confinvest F.L. becomes the main reference partner for several banking and finance players and for Italians looking for a solution to safely invest in physical gold Confinvest F.L. becomes a significant point of reference for institutional investors, family offices and banks. After the law 7/2000, the Bank of Italy establishes a special register of professional gold traders.

After the law 7/2000, the Bank of Italy establishes a special register of professional gold traders. Bank of Italy authorization (registration 5000450) Confinvest's shareholding structure expands and consolidates with major Italian investors and entrepreneurs. Start of a new development process with the implementation of innovative products and services in the savings sector leveraging the leadership due to the brand awareness

Sales 10,5 M€ • Adoption of international accounting standards (IAS / IFRS) • Sales reach 27 M€ 3 GOVERNANCE • Ownership - Management separation: CFV is a public company with management committed on equity • Shareholder Shares % Middle & Back Office with consistent expertise and Luciano Avanzini 866.300 12,38% Franco Bugané 866.300 12,38% know-how Sovereign Srl (Giacomo Andreoli) 620.850 8,87% • Strong Compliance procedures, focus on AML and Roberto Binetti 447.893 6,40% Gabriella Villa 447.857 6,40% GDPR Others 8 Shareholders < 4% lock-up 875.400 12,51% Others 8 Shareholders < 4% no lock-up 875.400 12,51% • Internal reporting Market 2.000.000 28,57% TOTAL 7.000.000 Auditors

Board of statutory auditors

231 procedures and ODV (Organismo di Vigilanza)

External Audit for AML procedure

