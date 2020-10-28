Log in
CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.

CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.

(CFV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 10/28 06:29:37 am
3.775 EUR   -2.33%
07:25aCONFINVEST F L S P A : Irtop aim investor day
PU
Confinvest F L S p A : IRTOP AIM INVESTOR DAY

10/28/2020 | 07:25am EDT

IR TOP AIM INVESTOR DAY - October 1st, 2020

THE COMPANY

  • CONFINVEST F.L is an innovative SME and one of the main Italian physical gold dealers. Since 1983, the company has been a major national player in the gold bullion and coin broking market.
  • The opportunity offered by the Europe's new regulation PSD2 and the Open Banking has allowed CONFINVEST F.L to identify an innovative strategy to support growth in the savings sector.
  • CONTO LINGOTTO® is a fintech solution designed to offer the opportunity to diversify liquidity by investing in physical gold through a digital and innovative user experience.
  • The creation of an Innovation Business Unit is complementary to the traditional core business model, which has approximately 40

years of success.

2

MILESTONES

2017

2000

2019

Confinvest is listed on the

Italian stock exchange as

the first European physical

gold trader.

1983

  • Confinvest F.L. was born thanks to the willingness of the founding members to create an institutional reference in the Italian gold physical market, in support of Italian investors and savers

1990

Confinvest F.L. becomes the main reference partner for several banking and finance players and for Italians looking for a solution to safely invest in physical gold

  • Confinvest F.L. becomes a significant point of reference for institutional investors, family offices and banks. After the law 7/2000, the Bank of Italy establishes a special register of professional gold traders.
  • Bank of Italy authorization (registration 5000450)
  • Confinvest's shareholding structure expands and consolidates with major Italian investors and entrepreneurs. Start of a new development process with the implementation of innovative products and services in the savings sector leveraging the leadership due to the brand awareness
  • Sales 10,5 M€

Adoption of international

accounting standards (IAS

/ IFRS)

Sales reach 27 M€

3

GOVERNANCE

Ownership - Management separation: CFV is a public

company with management committed on equity

Shareholder

Shares

%

Middle & Back Office with consistent expertise and

Luciano Avanzini

866.300

12,38%

Franco Bugané

866.300

12,38%

know-how

Sovereign Srl (Giacomo Andreoli)

620.850

8,87%

Strong Compliance procedures, focus on AML and

Roberto Binetti

447.893

6,40%

Gabriella Villa

447.857

6,40%

GDPR

Others 8 Shareholders < 4% lock-up

875.400

12,51%

Others 8 Shareholders < 4% no lock-up

875.400

12,51%

Internal reporting

Market

2.000.000

28,57%

TOTAL

7.000.000

  • Auditors
  • Board of statutory auditors
  • 231 procedures and ODV (Organismo di Vigilanza)
  • External Audit for AML procedure
  • ICT infrastructure - FINTECH Unit with TIER 1

suppliers

4

Disclaimer

Confinvest FL S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 11:24:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 50,5 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 1,10 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 27,1 M 32,0 M 31,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 53,6%
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,12 €
Last Close Price 3,87 €
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Giacomo Andreoli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Binetti Chairman
Luciano Avanzini Director
Franco Bugané Director
Gabriella Villa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.17.12%32
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.85.14%31 252
XP INC.11.92%23 788
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-2.38%21 830
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.2.97%16 029
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.01%13 747
