Confinvest, board appoints Roberto Mamenti as chief executive officer

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Confinvest Spa met Wednesday and appointed Simone Manenti as chief executive officer, giving him powers for the commercial, administrative and financial management of the company.

In addition, the board also gave Manenti the role of investor relations manager.

Confinvest on Thursday closed 2.0 percent in the red at EUR1.94 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

