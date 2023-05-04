Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Confinvest F.L. S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CFV   IT0005379604

CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.

(CFV)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-04 am EDT
1.940 EUR   -2.02%
01:36pConfinvest, board appoints Roberto Mamenti as chief executive officer
AN
03/29Confinvest returns to profit in 2022; revenues up thanks to gold volatility
AN
03/29Confinvest F.L. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Confinvest, board appoints Roberto Mamenti as chief executive officer

05/04/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Confinvest Spa met Wednesday and appointed Simone Manenti as chief executive officer, giving him powers for the commercial, administrative and financial management of the company.

In addition, the board also gave Manenti the role of investor relations manager.

Confinvest on Thursday closed 2.0 percent in the red at EUR1.94 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 45,3 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
Net income 2022 0,45 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net Debt 2022 0,14 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 5,48%
Capitalization 13,9 M 15,4 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Confinvest F.L. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,98
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Roberto Binetti Chairman
Simone Manenti Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & Manager-IR
Roberto Spada Chairman
Paola la Manna Independent Director
Alessandra Ida Gavirati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.8.49%15
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-1.22%36 916
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.12.58%18 081
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.45%15 493
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED20.47%12 185
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.9.71%12 020
