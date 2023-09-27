(Alliance News) - Confinvest Spa on Wednesday approved its half-year financial report which showed a net profit of EUR300,000, down from EUR600,000 in the same period last year.

As of June 30, revenues stood at EUR20.0 million, down from EUR27.4 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda in the period is EUR500,000 from one of EUR900,000 as of June 30, 2022.

First margin is EUR1.2 million compared to EUR1.9 million in the first half of 2022.

Net financial debt is cash negative EUR600,000.

Confinvest closed, Wednesday, flat at EUR1.74 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

