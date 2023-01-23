Confinvest says goodbye to CEO and founding partner Roberto Binetti

(Alliance News) - Confinvest Spa announced Monday the passing of CEO and founding partner, Roberto Binetti.

"Binetti, a great man and a great entrepreneur, unsparingly made available all his professionalism, ability and expertise, thus making Confinvest a leading company in the investment gold market. His passion, enthusiasm and charisma will always be remembered with affection and gratitude," commented the company, which expressed condolences and closeness to his family.

