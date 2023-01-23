Advanced search
    CFV   IT0005379604

CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.

(CFV)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:21 2023-01-23 am EST
2.020 EUR   -2.42%
01:56pConfinvest says goodbye to CEO and founding partner Roberto Binetti
AN
2022Confinvest F.L. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Confinvest F.L. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Confinvest says goodbye to CEO and founding partner Roberto Binetti

01/23/2023 | 01:56pm EST
(Alliance News) - Confinvest Spa announced Monday the passing of CEO and founding partner, Roberto Binetti.

"Binetti, a great man and a great entrepreneur, unsparingly made available all his professionalism, ability and expertise, thus making Confinvest a leading company in the investment gold market. His passion, enthusiasm and charisma will always be remembered with affection and gratitude," commented the company, which expressed condolences and closeness to his family.

By Joseph Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 45,0 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net income 2022 0,90 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net cash 2022 1,65 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Confinvest F.L. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,07 €
Average target price 2,15 €
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
Managers and Directors
Roberto Binetti Chairman
Simone Manenti Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & Manager-IR
Roberto Spada Chairman
Paola la Manna Independent Director
Alessandra Ida Gavirati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONFINVEST F.L. S.P.A.13.42%16
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.19.74%45 258
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.14.91%18 365
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.6.62%17 609
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%12 786
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.14.70%11 508