Confluent : 2022 Annual Report and Proxy Statement

04/18/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Confluent, Inc.

899 W. Evelyn Avenue

Mountain View, California 94041

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

To Be Held on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time

Dear Stockholder:

We are pleased to invite you to virtually attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments, continuations, or postponements, the Annual Meeting) of Confluent, Inc., a Delaware corporation (Confluent). The Annual Meeting will be held virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ CFLT2023 on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. The virtual format of the Annual Meeting allows us to maximize stockholder access, while also saving time and money for both Confluent and our stockholders. Even with a virtual format, you will still be able to vote and submit questions during the meeting, and we encourage you to attend online and participate.

The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes, which are more fully described in the accompanying materials:

  1. To elect three Class II directors of Confluent, Matthew Miller, Eric Vishria and Michelangelo Volpi, as approved by the Board of Directors and the Nominating and Governance Committee, to hold office until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation, or removal;
  2. To ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023;
  3. To conduct a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers;
  4. To conduct a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future non-binding advisory votes to approve the compensation of our named executive officers; and
  5. To conduct any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting.

We have elected to provide internet access to our proxy materials, which include the proxy statement for our Annual Meeting (Proxy Statement) accompanying this notice, in lieu of mailing printed copies. Providing our Annual Meeting materials via the internet reduces the costs associated with our Annual Meeting and lowers our environmental impact, all without negatively affecting our stockholders' ability to timely access Annual Meeting materials. A complete list of record stockholders will be available for examination by any stockholder for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting beginning ten days prior to the meeting. If you would like to view the list, please email us at CLO@confluent.io.

On or about April 18, 2023, we expect to mail to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (Notice) containing instructions on how to access the Proxy Statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Annual Report). The Notice provides instructions on how to vote online or by telephone and how to receive a paper copy of proxy materials by mail. The Proxy Statement and our 2022 Annual Report can be accessed directly at the internet address www.proxyvote.com using the control number located on the Notice, on your proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

Our Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 5, 2023 as the record date for the Annual Meeting. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Jay Kreps

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, please ensure that your shares are voted during the Annual Meeting by signing and returning a proxy card or by using our internet or telephonic voting system. Even if you have voted by proxy, you may still vote online if you attend the Annual Meeting. Please note, however, that if your shares are held on your behalf by a brokerage firm, bank, or other nominee and you wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a proxy issued in your name from that nominee.

Confluent, Inc.

PROXY STATEMENT FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

INFORMATION REGARDING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25

PROPOSAL TWO: RATIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING

FIRM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26

PROPOSAL THREE: NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE THE COMPENSATION OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28

PROPOSAL FOUR: NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON THE FREQUENCY OF FUTURE NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTES TO APPROVE THE COMPENSATION OF OUR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 29

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 30 EXECUTIVE OFFICERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 31 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . 54 TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 HOUSEHOLDING OF PROXY MATERIALS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 OTHER MATTERS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61

Disclaimer

Confluent Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
