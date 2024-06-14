TRANSCRIPT FOR ANNUAL MEETING
OF STOCKHOLDERS OF
CONFLUENT, INC.
June 12, 2024
Operator: Welcome to the annual meeting for Confluent, Inc. Our host for today's call is Jay Kreps, CEO and Chairman. At this time, all participants will be in a listen only mode. I will now turn the call over to your host, Jay Kreps. You may begin.
Jay Kreps: Hi, everyone. I'm Jay Kreps, co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Confluent. I am very happy to welcome you to the Confluent 2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting.
Similar to last year, we are hosting our annual meeting virtually. We believe this provides the opportunity for continued engagement with our stockholders regardless of location. I want to thank you all for taking the time to join us.
Please note that the Rules of Conduct for the meeting are available for your review by clicking on the link in the "Meeting Materials" section of the annual meeting portal. We ask that you follow these rules to help the meeting run smoothly. You may submit questions during the meeting via the "Ask a Question" box, and we will address appropriate questions during a Q&A session near the end of the meeting. This meeting is being recorded and the transcript will be available on our Investor Relations website shortly after the meeting.
Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the other members of the Board and the members of the business team who are with us today.
The other members of the Board, who have been invited to join today, are: Lara Caimi, Jonathan Chadwick, Alyssa Henry, Matthew Miller, Neha Narkhede, Greg Schott, Eric Vishria and Michelangelo Volpi.
Other officers of Confluent here today include Rohan Sivaram, Chief Financial Officer, and Melanie Vinson, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Melanie has been appointed by the Board of Directors to act as the Inspector of Election at this meeting, and has taken a customary oath of office to execute her duties. We will file this oath with the records of the meeting. Her function is to decide upon the qualifications of voters, accept their votes, and, when balloting on all matters is completed, to tally the final votes.
Also present is Dirk Tissera of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Confluent's auditor, who is available to respond to appropriate questions, and Milson Yu of Cooley LLP, Confluent's outside corporate counsel.
The meeting will now officially come to order. We will proceed with the formal business of the meeting as described in your notice of annual meeting and proxy statement, followed by a Q&A session.
Will the Corporate Secretary please report at this time with respect to the mailing of the notice of the meeting?
Melanie Vinson: I have at this meeting an affidavit certifying that commencing on April 24, 2024, a notice of annual meeting of stockholders of Confluent was
deposited in the U.S. mail to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024.
Jay Kreps: Will the Inspector of Election please report at this time with respect to the existence of a quorum?
Melanie Vinson: I can confirm, in my capacity as the Inspector of Election, that proxies have been received for shares representing 940,776,965 votes out of the 975,967,670 votes represented by the shares of Class A and Class B Common Stock outstanding on the record date, which represents approximately 96.39% of the aggregate voting power of the outstanding shares of common stock on an aggregate Class A and Class B basis entitled to vote at this meeting. This constitutes a quorum for the meeting today and we may now carry out the official business of the meeting.
Jay Kreps: We will now proceed with the formal business of this meeting.
Melanie Vinson: The time is now 9:03 AM Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, and the polls are now open for voting on all matters to be presented. The polls will be closed to voting after we go through the matters to be voted on. We will not accept ballots, proxies, revocations, or changes after the closing of the polls.
There are three proposals to be considered by the stockholders at this meeting, each as described in detail in the proxy statement relating to this meeting.
The first item of business is the election of three Class III directors to hold
office until the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation, or removal. The nominees for Class III director are: Lara Caimi, Jonathan Chadwick, and Neha Narkhede.
The second item of business is the ratification of the appointment by the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Confluent for the year ending December 31st, 2024.
The third item of business is the non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers as described in the proxy statement.
The Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote FOR each of the director nominees in the first proposal and FOR each of the second and third proposals.
Voting is by proxy and online ballot. If you have already voted, including prior to this meeting by signed proxy, online, or by telephone, there is no need to vote now unless you would like to change your vote.
If you have not voted and you would like to vote now or you would like to change your vote, click the "Vote Here" button at the bottom of the annual meeting portal.
We'll pause for a moment to give anyone who hasn't yet voted a chance to vote. Each share of Class A Common Stock is entitled to one vote and each share of Class B Common Stock is entitled to ten votes.
The time is now 9:05 AM Pacific Time and the polls are now closed for voting.
The preliminary report of the Inspector of Election covering the proposals presented at this meeting is as follows:
1. The proposal to elect each of Lara Caimi, Jonathan Chadwick, and Neha Narkhede as a Class III director is approved.
2. The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year
ending December 31st, 2024 is approved.
3. The compensation of our named executive officers as described in
the proxy statement is approved, on a non-binding advisory basis.
We expect to report our final voting results on a current report on Form 8-K
to be filed with the SEC within four business days after the end of this
meeting.
This concludes the formal portion of today's meeting, which is now
adjourned for procedural purposes. We will now turn to Q&A and, as
noted in the Rules of Conduct, will take questions appropriate for
discussion at this annual meeting. Over to you, Shane.
Shane Xie:
Thanks Melanie.
And we did not receive any questions. I will turn the call back over to Jay
for closing remarks.
Jay Kreps:
Thank you everyone for joining our 2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting and
for your ongoing support of Confluent. We'll now be ending the meeting.
Operator: This now concludes the meeting. Thank you for joining and have a pleasant day.
