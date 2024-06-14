TRANSCRIPT FOR ANNUAL MEETING

OF STOCKHOLDERS OF

CONFLUENT, INC.

June 12, 2024

Operator: Welcome to the annual meeting for Confluent, Inc. Our host for today's call is Jay Kreps, CEO and Chairman. At this time, all participants will be in a listen only mode. I will now turn the call over to your host, Jay Kreps. You may begin.

Jay Kreps: Hi, everyone. I'm Jay Kreps, co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Confluent. I am very happy to welcome you to the Confluent 2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting.

Similar to last year, we are hosting our annual meeting virtually. We believe this provides the opportunity for continued engagement with our stockholders regardless of location. I want to thank you all for taking the time to join us.

Please note that the Rules of Conduct for the meeting are available for your review by clicking on the link in the "Meeting Materials" section of the annual meeting portal. We ask that you follow these rules to help the meeting run smoothly. You may submit questions during the meeting via the "Ask a Question" box, and we will address appropriate questions during a Q&A session near the end of the meeting. This meeting is being recorded and the transcript will be available on our Investor Relations website shortly after the meeting.