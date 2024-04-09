The data streaming pioneer awarded Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Data - Smart Analytics

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, announced it has been recognized as the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Data - Smart Analytics. With Google's open cloud infrastructure alongside Confluent's data streaming platform, companies have access to connected cloud and on-premises systems. Confluent, in partnership with Google Cloud, simplifies the process for organizations to connect and process real-time data streams across their business to deliver next-generation apps and stellar customer experiences.

"The Confluent and Google Cloud partnership helps our joint customers harness the power of real-time data streaming," said Erica Schultz, President of Field Operations, Confluent. "Together, we’ve worked with countless enterprises across industries to help capture data anywhere in the world it is created and bring it to Google Cloud to leverage their next-generation data stack. We look forward to continued success in our partnership. We’re excited to be recognized by Google Cloud for the fifth time, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to earning our customers’ love and steadfast innovation.”

Available through Google Cloud Marketplace, Confluent streams data from multiple sources into Google Cloud from anywhere. This enables organizations to integrate real-time data into leading Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Google Cloud Storage, AlloyDB, CloudSQL, Dataflow, Dataproc, VertexAI, and more.

“Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Confluent as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

By leveraging Confluent's industry-leading data streaming platform alongside Google Cloud's advanced AI solutions, companies can quickly build and deploy cutting-edge, real-time AI applications. Confluent has increased its collaboration with Google Cloud to bolster generative AI innovation, enabling organizations to expedite AI application development, deployment, and scalability.

"BigCommerce is a customer of Confluent and Google Cloud and we encountered the challenge of managing a significant volume of high-traffic, high-value events," said Aristatle Subramaniam, Lead Data Engineer at BigCommerce. "We recognized the need for Kafka's real-time data consumption capabilities and sought a fully managed data streaming platform. The combination of Confluent's expertise and Google Cloud's scalability provided the perfect balance for our needs. They empowered us to effectively handle our data challenges while maintaining the agility required to thrive in today's fast-paced market."

Partnership highlights

Confluent’s launch of the fully managed BigQuery Sink V2 connector for Confluent Cloud helps companies streamline data ingestion and achieve new cost-efficiencies when putting data in motion into Google BigQuery.

for Confluent Cloud helps companies streamline data ingestion and achieve new cost-efficiencies when putting data in motion into Google BigQuery. Confluent Cloud was a BigQuery Partner Center launch partner, helping customers effortlessly create streaming data pipelines in BigQuery for real-time insights and proactive decision-making. Google BigQuery was also prominently featured in Connect with Confluent , an innovative program highlighting unified integrations with Confluent.

launch partner, helping customers effortlessly create streaming data pipelines in BigQuery for real-time insights and proactive decision-making. Google BigQuery was also prominently featured in , an innovative program highlighting unified integrations with Confluent. Confluent achieved “Google Cloud Ready” designations for its fully-managed connector integrations to AlloyDB and CloudSQL .

and . Google Cloud was a launch partner for the Confluent Migration Accelerator which helps companies migrate from any version of Apache Kafka® or traditional messaging systems to Confluent.

which helps companies migrate from any version of Apache Kafka® or traditional messaging systems to Confluent. Google collaborated with Confluent for the Data Streaming for AI initiative, harnessing the power of Google's extensive AI partnerships to expedite organizations' creation of real-time AI applications.

initiative, harnessing the power of Google's extensive to expedite organizations' creation of real-time AI applications. Confluent added support for coding with Duet AI for Developers providing knowledge base articles containing best practices on Confluent products and a rich set of coding examples.

Additional Resources

View Confluent on Google Cloud case studies, webinars, and more

case studies, webinars, and more To get started with Confluent on Google Cloud, head to Google Cloud Marketplace – first time customers get $1000 in Confluent credits to use within the first 30 days

– first time customers get $1000 in Confluent credits to use within the first 30 days Visit Confluent at Google Cloud Next (Booth #452) to see demos and learn about joint use cases

Read the blog for more details on today’s news

for more details on today’s news Learn more about Confluent’s partner programs

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408134759/en/