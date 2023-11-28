Official CONFLUENT, INC. press release

Earned highest possible score from an independent research firm across 13 criteria, including data delivery, observability, data access, and partner ecosystem

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it was named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Pipelines, Q4 2023.

This recognition comes as enterprises' ability to innovate heavily depends on how quickly they can discover, understand and apply data to power real-time use cases. A modern approach to data pipelines is needed for organizations to unlock the full potential of their data.

Traditional data pipelines are designed to store data in a single, centralized data warehouse before it can be put to use. This approach often creates a network of silos and batch systems that are extremely difficult to scale, access, and observe end-to-end. Managing this complex web of point-to-point integrations across a growing number of systems, applications, and databases drastically slows down organizations’ initiatives to transform and modernize their business.

“We aren’t just bolting on streaming capabilities or simply moving data into a centralized store, we’re taking a fundamentally differentiated approach to democratize data so it’s available wherever you need it, in real time,” said Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer at Confluent. “This recognition as a Leader in Forrester’s Cloud Data Pipelines Wave validates for us our approach of building a comprehensive platform to set data in motion for customers with reuse, security, governance, and reliability top of mind.”

Confluent helps organizations build streaming data pipelines that connect and unlock data to deliver continuously streamed, processed, and governed data products across a business. With Confluent’s complete data streaming platform, teams can easily stream real-time data across multiple applications and systems throughout an organization to confidently do more with their data and bring data products to market faster.

Forrester’s report states, “Confluent is an excellent fit for customers who need to support a high-performance, scalable, multi-cloud data pipeline with extreme resilience.” In the report, Confluent earned the highest possible score—five out of five points—in 13 criteria that Forrester evaluated, including

Current offering : data delivery, observability, UI and automation, data ingestion, data access, data lineage, deployment options, reliability and resilience, and performance and scale

: data delivery, observability, UI and automation, data ingestion, data access, data lineage, deployment options, reliability and resilience, and performance and scale Strategy: innovation, roadmap, partner ecosystem, and adoption

“Confluent is ahead of other vendors evaluated in innovation,” states the report. “It has invested quickly in new and emerging capabilities, including multi-cloud integration, cross-cloud governance, increased uptime SLA for Kafka, scale-up and down of dedicated clusters, stream processing recipes, and stream sharing.”

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

