Confluent Recognized as the Winner of 2022 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, today announced it received the 2022 Microsoft Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Through a strong partnership, Confluent and Microsoft enable organizations to connect data across their business and Microsoft Azure services in a fast, secure, and scalable way. This helps speeds up the development of real-time applications for companies to innovate and set themselves apart from competition.

“Data streaming and cloud are two of the biggest forces driving innovation for companies today,” said Vinod Devan, Global Head of Partner Ecosystem and Business Development, Confluent. “Together, Microsoft and Confluent make cloud-native data streaming effortless, so organizations can quickly build more personalized customer experiences and efficient enterprise operations. We’re honored by this recognition and will continue working closely with Microsoft to unlock real-time data feeds across every business.”

To provide the fastest path for Azure customers to get started with data streaming, Confluent is available through the Azure Marketplace with single sign-on. Also, customers can easily manage their accounts with unified billing and start for free with a 30-day trial of Confluent on Azure. With Confluent’s deep integrations across Azure’s services, such as Cosmos DB and Synapse Analytics, companies can easily connect to existing data services to build real-time, data-driven applications.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog:

https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the- year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

