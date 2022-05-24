Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Confluent, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CFLT   US20717M1036

CONFLUENT, INC.

(CFLT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
17.76 USD   -8.26%
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Confluent, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2022, May-23-2022 10:00 AM
CI
05/19Organizations with Real-Time Data Streams See Higher Revenues and Happier Customers, Confluent Report Finds
BU
05/18INSIDER BUY : Confluent
MT
Summary 
Summary

Confluent : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Liu Ying Christina
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Confluent, Inc. [CFLT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Accounting Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O CONFLUENT, INC. , 899 W. EVELYN AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MOUNTAIN VIEW CA 94041
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Liu Ying Christina
C/O CONFLUENT, INC.
899 W. EVELYN AVENUE
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA94041

Chief Accounting Officer
Signatures
/s/ Melanie Vinson, Attorney-in-fact 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the number of shares sold by the reporting person to cover the tax obligation realized upon the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported in Table I.
(2) The shares were sold at prices ranging from $17.76 to $18.23. The reporting person will provide to the SEC, the issuer or security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Confluent Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
