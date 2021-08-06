Log in
    CFLT   US20717M1036

CONFLUENT, INC.

(CFLT)
Confluent : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

08/06/2021 | 08:31am EDT
Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced that its management will virtually present at the following upcoming investor conference:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time: 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 334 M - -
Net income 2021 -372 M - -
Net cash 2021 738 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 158 M 10 158 M -
EV / Sales 2021 28,2x
EV / Sales 2022 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 4,77%
Technical analysis trends CONFLUENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 40,25 $
Average target price 45,54 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Jay Kreps Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steffan C. Tomlinson Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh Srinivasan Chief Product & Engineering Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Independent Director
Eric Howes Vishria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONFLUENT, INC.0.00%10 158
ADOBE INC.26.39%301 123
AUTODESK, INC.7.78%72 345
TWILIO INC.11.40%66 800
WORKDAY INC.-1.51%58 321
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.62%51 639