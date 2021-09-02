Log in
    CFLT   US20717M1036

CONFLUENT, INC.

(CFLT)
  Report
Confluent : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/02/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced that its management will virtually present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of each presentation will be available on Confluent’s investor relations website at investors.confluent.io.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 351 M - -
Net income 2021 -374 M - -
Net cash 2021 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 820 M 13 820 M -
EV / Sales 2021 36,9x
EV / Sales 2022 27,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 473
Free-Float 10,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 53,07 $
Average target price 48,58 $
Spread / Average Target -8,45%
Managers and Directors
Edward Jay Kreps Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steffan C. Tomlinson Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh Srinivasan Chief Product & Engineering Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Independent Director
Eric Howes Vishria Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONFLUENT, INC.0.00%13 820
ADOBE INC.33.15%317 230
WORKDAY INC.14.09%67 796
AUTODESK, INC.1.56%66 717
TWILIO INC.6.15%63 652
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.10%50 945