  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Confluent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFLT   US20717M1036

CONFLUENT, INC.

(CFLT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:14 2022-12-13 am EST
25.09 USD   +6.93%
09:09aShaun Clowes Appointed Chief Product Officer of Confluent
BU
12/07Transcript : Confluent, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-07-2022 11:00 AM
CI
12/07Insider Sell: Confluent
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shaun Clowes Appointed Chief Product Officer of Confluent

12/13/2022 | 09:09am EST
Former Chief Product Officer of Mulesoft brings extensive experience and leadership to Confluent

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced the appointment of Shaun Clowes as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As Chief Product Officer, Shaun will lead the strategy and execution of all product-related activities within Confluent, including product innovation and the product roadmap. Shaun joins Confluent from Mulesoft, where he served as CPO, and before that, Atlassian where he served as the Head of Growth.

Shaun’s appointment comes at a key moment, as businesses move toward more real-time operations. All businesses are facing competitive pressures to meet customer expectations for activities to happen in real time, making data streaming crucial for today’s data infrastructures. With Confluent acting as the central nervous system of their business, companies can harness data streaming in a time when real-time data, and cost efficiency are paramount.

“As we continue to evolve our platform and bring real-time data streaming to even more customers, it’s important we have strong product vision and leadership,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Shaun’s experience and knowledge will be critical as we scale and deliver products that our customers love. He’s a technologist, passionate about our space and is the right person to lead the team through the data streaming era.”

“Now more than ever, companies everywhere are being challenged to deliver powerful, realtime customer experiences,” said Clowes. “For a long time, it has been clear that just periodically moving data across the hundreds of systems in the average enterprise was never going to scale or deliver that experience. Confluent has tackled that problem in a whole new way with data streaming and helping customers set data in motion. This is a compelling new category that is changing the way applications are built and I’m excited to develop this further alongside the world-class Confluent team.”

While at Mulesoft, Shaun led the company’s product organization and has spent the past 20+ years leading product teams at organizations like Atlassian, Metromile, and Integrated Research. Shaun holds a bachelor’s of science degree in computer science and an Executive MBA degree from the University of Technology, Sydney.

Additional resources

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CONFLUENT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 580 M - -
Net income 2022 -453 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 719 M 6 719 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,83x
EV / Sales 2023 7,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 981
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart CONFLUENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Confluent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CONFLUENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 23,46 $
Average target price 36,18 $
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Jay Kreps Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steffan C. Tomlinson Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh Srinivasan Chief Product & Engineering Officer
Melanie D. Vinson Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONFLUENT, INC.-69.23%6 719
ADOBE INC.-41.69%157 215
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.57%46 650
WORKDAY INC.-36.77%44 394
AUTODESK, INC.-28.92%43 128
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-5.45%34 676