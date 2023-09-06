Equities CFLT US20717M1036
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|33.34 USD
|-1.19%
|+2.05%
|+49.91%
|Sep. 01
|Canaccord Genuity Starts Confluent at Buy With $40 Price Target
|MT
|Aug. 17
|Insider Sell: Confluent
|MT
Transcript : Confluent, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-06-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechKasthuri Rangan (Analysts)When you're doing this at scale, you've got to digitize or can carry 30 ...
Confluent, Inc. is engaged in designing data infrastructure to connect the applications, systems, and data layers around a real-time central nervous system. The Company is focused on developing a category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion for developers and enterprises. It enables enterprises to deliver customer experiences for their business functions, departments, teams, applications, and data stores to have connectivity. It is designed to have real-time data from multiple sources streamed across an enterprise for real-time analysis. Its offering enables organizations to deploy production-ready applications that run across cloud infrastructures and data centers, with features for security and compliance. Its platform provides the capabilities to fill the structural, operational, and engineering gaps in businesses. It enables software developers to build their applications to connect data in motion and enables enterprises to make data in motion to everything they do.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-09-12 - Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
33.34USD
Average target price
39.35USD
Spread / Average Target
+18.03%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+49.91%
|10 204 M $
|+23.19%
|9 606 M $
|+34.97%
|11 898 M $
|+73.94%
|12 002 M $
|+19.07%
|8 080 M $
|-7.82%
|6 326 M $
|+50.84%
|5 983 M $
|+14.29%
|14 874 M $
|+6.76%
|5 096 M $
|+36.46%
|4 692 M $