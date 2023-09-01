Conformis, Inc.(NasdaqCM:CFMS) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Conformis, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of patient-specific products and instrumentation that are individually sized and shaped to fit each patient's various knee and hip anatomy. The Company offers knee replacement products and knee replacement products. The Company's product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant Platinum Services Program, as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with an off-the-shelf system. Its sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. The Company owns or in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.