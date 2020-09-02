Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conformis, Inc.    CFMS

CONFORMIS, INC.

(CFMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conformis, Inc. to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the Company’s executive management team will participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place September 9-10, 2020, in one-on-one meetings.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy.  Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.  In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

Contact

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CONFORMIS, INC.
05:31pConformis, Inc. to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Con..
GL
08/20Conformis Announces Achievement of Second Milestone Under Development and Lic..
GL
08/13Conformis Announces Farzin Khaghani as VP, US Marketing; Inducement Grants Re..
GL
08/10CONFORMIS : 90% Patient Satisfaction Reported in Peer-Reviewed Clinical Study of..
AQ
08/05CONFORMIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05CONFORMIS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
08/05CONFORMIS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/05Conformis Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Announces Planned..
GL
07/23Conformis, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Confer..
GL
07/06CONFORMIS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operation..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 7,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,0 M 54,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart CONFORMIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conformis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONFORMIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,33 $
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Spread / Highest target 331%
Spread / Average Target 235%
Spread / Lowest Target 187%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Augusti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth P. Fallon Chairman
Gary Maingot Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert Howe CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Marc Quartulli Vice President-Clinical Affairs & Market Access
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONFORMIS, INC.-53.58%54
STRYKER CORPORATION-5.67%74 381
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-17.49%17 743
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-0.82%3 917
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.74.67%3 549
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.66.99%3 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group