Conformis : Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, projected financial position, future revenues, projected costs, projected profits, projected margins, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "grow," "improve," and "trend," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events, and apply only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced in certain of our filings with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, including our Annual Report or Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, as well as our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC reports. You should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.
Conformis
Overview
Founded
2004
Headquartered
Billerica, MA
Ticker
CFMS
Global Employees
~295
Platform
Proprietary approach to design &
manufacture personalized orthopedics
Clinical &
50+ peer reviewed publications &
Economic Evidence
clinical studies highlighting the
benefits
Delivery Model
Surgery-in-a-Box™
Milestone
Sold >145,000 personalized knees
Positioned to win in the ASCs
The Orthopedic Industry is at an Inflection Point
Conformis' capital-light model and cash pay options are unique and well-aligned with industry trends
Elective procedures are shifting to ASCs
Surgeons are being squeezed
Patient consumerism on the rise
Nearly half of all knee &
Physician fees continue shrinking
Patients are demanding more say in
hip procedures will be
Medicare Fee Schedule for Knee Arthroplasty1
treatment options and are willing to pay
performed in the ASC in
3,000
Primary TKA
out-of-pocket for deluxe products &
2,785
services
the next several years
2,386
Revision TKA
($)
2,000
1,828
Existing Medical Analogs
2019
1,408
1,000
Premium
Private Room
Platelet-Rich
Intraocular
Upgrade
Plasma
0
Lens (IOLs)
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
ASCs have unique requirements
Lack of Storage
Focus on Profits
High Throughput
Healthcare providers are under pressure
Staffing shortages; nursing
Rising labor costs
Decreasing reimbursement rates
Continued demand for increased patient safety and quality
Mounting financial pressures
Conformis Advantage
Conformis' unique capital light delivery
model & cash pay service program address changing market dynamics
Unique service model; new revenue stream
Surgery-in-a-boxdelivery model
Tray sterilization savings; single reusable tray
Note:
1)
Inflation-adjusted physician fees for primary TKA (CPT 27447) and component revision TKA (CPT 27487) from 2000 through 2019. TKA, total knee arthroplasty; CPT, Current Procedural Terminology
Business Model Evolution Addresses U.S. Market Dynamics
Splitting our custom implant into two pieces - Standard Imprint Knee and Unique Deluxe Service
Past Business Model
Evolved Business Model - 2 Phase Transition
Fully Personalized Knee
The Conformis foundation was built onpatented patient specific implants and instrumentation along with a proprietary design and development process
Recognized leader in patient-specific implants and instrumentation
Excellent dossier of clinical and health economics studies
Innovative Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery model
Phase 1
New Knee System: Greater Pricing Flexibility
Recently introduced the Imprint knee system to offer surgeons greater intra- operative flexibility (multiple polys) and shorter lead times
Provides greater pricing flexibility to address the broader total knee arthroplasty market with proprietarysurgery-in-a-boxmodel
Addresses the distinct needs of ASCs
Phase 2
Deluxe Service Upgrade: September 2022
New personalization service offers greater choice and changes the pricing and payment paradigm
Patients pay an out-of-pocket fee to receive additional services to obtain our fully personalized implant offering
ASCs & hospitals may collect an out-of-pocket payment for these deluxe services
No change to clinical workflow; no capital investment required