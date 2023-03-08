Advanced search
    CFMS   US20717E2000

CONFORMIS, INC.

(CFMS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:48:25 2023-03-08 am EST
1.815 USD   +1.97%
10:17aConformis : Investor Presentation
03/01Conformis : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
03/01Transcript : Conformis, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
Conformis : Investor Presentation

03/08/2023 | 10:17am EST
Company Presentation

March 2023

Positioned to win in the ASCs

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, projected financial position, future revenues, projected costs, projected profits, projected margins, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "grow," "improve," and "trend," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events, and apply only as of the date of this presentation. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced in certain of our filings with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, including our Annual Report or Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, as well as our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC reports. You should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

| 2

Conformis

Overview

Founded

2004

Headquartered

Billerica, MA

Ticker

CFMS

Global Employees

~295

Platform

Proprietary approach to design &

manufacture personalized orthopedics

Clinical &

50+ peer reviewed publications &

Economic Evidence

clinical studies highlighting the

benefits

Delivery Model

Surgery-in-a-Box™

Milestone

Sold >145,000 personalized knees

Positioned to win in the ASCs

| 3

The Orthopedic Industry is at an Inflection Point

Conformis' capital-light model and cash pay options are unique and well-aligned with industry trends

Elective procedures are shifting to ASCs

Surgeons are being squeezed

Patient consumerism on the rise

Nearly half of all knee &

Physician fees continue shrinking

Patients are demanding more say in

hip procedures will be

Medicare Fee Schedule for Knee Arthroplasty1

treatment options and are willing to pay

performed in the ASC in

3,000

Primary TKA

out-of-pocket for deluxe products &

2,785

services

the next several years

2,386

Revision TKA

($)

2,000

1,828

Existing Medical Analogs

2019

1,408

1,000

Premium

Private Room

Platelet-Rich

Intraocular

Upgrade

Plasma

0

Lens (IOLs)

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

ASCs have unique requirements

Lack of Storage

Focus on Profits

High Throughput

Healthcare providers are under pressure

  • Staffing shortages; nursing
  • Rising labor costs
  • Decreasing reimbursement rates
  • Continued demand for increased patient safety and quality
  • Mounting financial pressures

Conformis Advantage

Conformis' unique capital light delivery

model & cash pay service program address changing market dynamics

  • Unique service model; new revenue stream
  • Surgery-in-a-boxdelivery model
  • Tray sterilization savings; single reusable tray

Note:

|

4

1)

Inflation-adjusted physician fees for primary TKA (CPT 27447) and component revision TKA (CPT 27487) from 2000 through 2019. TKA, total knee arthroplasty; CPT, Current Procedural Terminology

Business Model Evolution Addresses U.S. Market Dynamics

Splitting our custom implant into two pieces - Standard Imprint Knee and Unique Deluxe Service

Past Business Model

Evolved Business Model - 2 Phase Transition

Fully Personalized Knee

  • The Conformis foundation was built on patented patient specific implants and instrumentation along with a proprietary design and development process
  • Recognized leader in patient-specific implants and instrumentation
  • Excellent dossier of clinical and health economics studies
  • Innovative Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery model

Phase 1

New Knee System: Greater Pricing Flexibility

  • Recently introduced the Imprint knee system to offer surgeons greater intra- operative flexibility (multiple polys) and shorter lead times
  • Provides greater pricing flexibility to address the broader total knee arthroplasty market with proprietary surgery-in-a-boxmodel
  • Addresses the distinct needs of ASCs

Phase 2

Deluxe Service Upgrade: September 2022

  • New personalization service offers greater choice and changes the pricing and payment paradigm
    • Patients pay an out-of-pocket fee to receive additional services to obtain our fully personalized implant offering
    • ASCs & hospitals may collect an out-of-pocket payment for these deluxe services
  • No change to clinical workflow; no capital investment required
  • Market with the previously completed studies
  • Enhances opportunity with ASCs

| 5

Disclaimer

ConforMIS Inc. published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,34x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 13,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
Mark A. Augusti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert S. Howe CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Kenneth P. Fallon Chairman
John Slamin Chief Technology Officer
Marc Quartulli Senior Director-Clinical Affair
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONFORMIS, INC.-46.39%13
STRYKER CORPORATION8.26%100 273
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-2.67%17 160
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC10.00%12 637
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.2.33%7 487
ENOVIS CORPORATION6.69%3 102