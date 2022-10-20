Conifer : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

cnfr-8k_20221014.htm

Conifer Holdings Inc.

Michigan 001-37536 27-1298795 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

3001 W. Big Beaver Rd., Suite 200

Troy, MI48084

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (248) 559-0840

Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On October 14, 2022, Conifer Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an asset purchase agreement with Whitetail Insurance Services, LLC (the "Buyer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acrisure, LLC ("Acrisure"), for a purchase price of $38.2 million. The effective date of the asset purchase agreement is October 1, 2022. There is no material relationship between the Company or any director or officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the Company, and the Buyer, other than with respect to the Company's disposition of assets to the Buyer. The assets involved in this transaction relate to Venture Agency Holdings, Inc. insurance brokerage and associated services provided largely to the security sector.

This sale, along with related transactions, is expected to generate approximately $8.0 million of non-operating gains for the Company, net of taxes, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

