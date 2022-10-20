Advanced search
    CNFR   US20731J1025

CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNFR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:25 2022-10-20 am EDT
1.642 USD   +4.59%
05:00pConifer : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
04:59pConifer Holdings, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Conifer : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

10/20/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
cnfr-8k_20221014.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event Reported): October 14, 2022

Conifer Holdings Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Michigan

001-37536

27-1298795

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

3001 W. Big Beaver Rd., Suite 200

Troy, MI48084

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (248) 559-0840

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, no par value

CNFR

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On October 14, 2022, Conifer Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an asset purchase agreement with Whitetail Insurance Services, LLC (the "Buyer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acrisure, LLC ("Acrisure"), for a purchase price of $38.2 million. The effective date of the asset purchase agreement is October 1, 2022. There is no material relationship between the Company or any director or officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the Company, and the Buyer, other than with respect to the Company's disposition of assets to the Buyer. The assets involved in this transaction relate to Venture Agency Holdings, Inc. insurance brokerage and associated services provided largely to the security sector.

This sale, along with related transactions, is expected to generate approximately $8.0 million of non-operating gains for the Company, net of taxes, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Conifer Holdings Inc.

Date: October 20, 2022

By:

/s/ BRIAN J. RONEY

Brian J. Roney

President

Disclaimer

Conifer Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 20:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
