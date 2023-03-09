Advanced search
    CNFR   US20731J1025

CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC.

(CNFR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:02:24 2023-03-08 pm EST
1.725 USD   +1.25%
03/08Conifer Holdings Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AQ
02/27Conifer Holdings Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for March 9, 2023
AQ
02/14North American Morning Briefing: Focus Fixed on -2-
DJ
Conifer : CNFR 4Q22 Webcast Presentation

03/09/2023 | 08:35am EST
Q4 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

March 9, 2023

Nasdaq: CNFR

Fulfilling the Unique

Specialty Insurance Markets

a Long-Term Partner

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward- looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, product expansion, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "potential," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, inherent risks and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including the occurrence of severe weather conditions and other catastrophes, the cyclical nature of the insurance industry, future actions by regulators, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at reasonable rates and the effects of competition. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our earnings press release for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which should be read in conjunction with this presentation. The company and subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment, and therefore the risks identified are not meant to be exhaustive. Risk factors change and new risks emerge frequently. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

2

CONIFER'S INFRASTRUCTURE

Conifer Holdings, Inc. provides niche market insurance programs through Conifer Insurance Company and White Pine Insurance Company on both an admitted and E&S basis.

Conifer Insurance Company

PROGRAM PORTFOLIO

  • Founded in 2009

Licensed & Admitted in 4 States (MI, IL, IN, SD)

Hospitality

E&S in 49 States (Exc. NY)

Liquor Liability

White Pine Insurance Company

Security Guards, Alarm Contractors &

Private Investigators

  • Founded in 2010

Licensed & Admitted in 44 States & DC

Workers' Compensation

Cannabis

Specialty Homeowners

3

Q4 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

TOP LINE GROWTH IN

KEY VERTICALS

GWP Q4 2022: $34.5M

+4.6% over Q4 2021

GWP for full year 2022: $138.0

+4.5% over full year 2021

Focus is on expanding

profitable core premium within

select key verticals

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

EXECUTED

Loss Portfolio Transfer agreement

provides $20M cover against development on liability claims

Balance sheet protection from

future impact of legacy reserve drag from 2019 and prior accident years

Additional reserve strengthening in Q4 2022 positions Conifer for future profitability

BOOK VALUE OF $1.55 PER SHARE

Shareholders' equity of $18.9M

Does not include $21.7M of DTA

($1.77 per share)

Total adjusted book value of $3.32 as of quarter ended December 31, 2022

STRATEGIC INITIATIVES CONTINUE TO DRIVE GROWTH

4

INVESTMENT THESIS

1

Focused Expertise in Niche

Specialty Insurance Markets

2

Operating Strategy

3

Attractive Entry Point Valuation

Based on Operating Trajectory

5

Disclaimer

Conifer Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 13:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
