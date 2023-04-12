Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Conifex Timber Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFF   CA2073241044

CONIFEX TIMBER INC.

(CFF)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:56:20 2023-04-11 pm EDT
1.550 CAD   +3.33%
09:01aConifex Timber Files Claims Against British Columbia, BC Hydro
DJ
08:10aConifex Timber Brief: Seeks Order Requiring BC Hydro to supply service to Conifex's proposed HPC Projects
MT
08:09aConifex Timber Brief: Seeks Order Quashing Recent Moratorium On Cryptocurrency Mining Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conifex Timber Files Claims Against British Columbia, BC Hydro

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Conifex Timber Inc. said Wednesday it has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of British Columbia that seeks to quash a recent provincial government moratorium on cryptocurrency mining projects and would require the provincial power company to supply services to Conifex's proposed high-performance computing projects.

Conifex, whose main business is harvesting lumber but also produces bioenergy at a power generation facility in British Columbia, said the petition seeks a judicial review of the Lieutenant Governor in Council of British Columbia's recent order that directed the province's utilities commission to relieve the British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority of an obligation to supply cryptocurrency mining projects for 18 months.

Conifex alleged that the order exceeded the statutory powers granted to the Lieutenant Governor in Council under the Utilities Commission Act, is discriminatory and breaches statutory and common law restraints on delegated powers.

The company said due to the order, two of its proposed projects have effectively been paused.

Conifex said it concurrently filed a notice of civil claim against BC Hydro in the Supreme Court of British Columbia seeking an order requiring BC Hydro to supply service to the projects, and also seeking general damages against BC Hydro.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 0900ET

Analyst Recommendations on CONIFEX TIMBER INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 168 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 37,2 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 61,6 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart CONIFEX TIMBER INC.
Duration : Period :
Conifex Timber Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONIFEX TIMBER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,55 CAD
Average target price 1,77 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth A. Shields Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Winny Tang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David E. Roberts Independent Director
Janine North Independent Director
Charles P. Miller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONIFEX TIMBER INC.-6.06%46
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.20%4 929
CANFOR CORPORATION-0.42%1 907
ENVIVA INC.-52.99%1 849
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.97%469
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD-5.93%413
