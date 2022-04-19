Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CONMED Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNMD   US2074101013

CONMED CORPORATION

(CNMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
149.77 USD   +4.93%
04:11pCONMED Corporation Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call to May 4, 2022
BU
04/01CONMED Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 27, 2022
BU
03/23CONMED Corporation Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONMED Corporation Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call to May 4, 2022

04/19/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that it will reschedule the reporting of its first quarter 2022 financial results due to a corporate conflict. The release of these financial results, which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, April 27, 2022, will now take place on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the market close. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

The Company is also providing updated dial-in information for the conference call. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-826-3033 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5185 (international) and enter the conference ID 10166354.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of CONMED's website at www.conmed.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the replay pin number 10166354.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government and other responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CONMED CORPORATION
04:11pCONMED Corporation Reschedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call to ..
BU
04/01CONMED Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 27, 2022
BU
03/23CONMED Corporation Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/17INSIDER SELL : ConMed
MT
03/14CONMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/09INSIDER SELL : Conmed
MT
03/07INSIDER SELL : Conmed
MT
03/07CONMED CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/07CONMED Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/28CONMED CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONMED CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 090 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,6x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 4 214 M 4 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart CONMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CONMED Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 142,73 $
Average target price 151,60 $
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curt R. Hartman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd W. Garner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shanna L. Cotti-Osmanski Chief Information Officer & Executive VP-IT
Mark E. Tryniski Independent Director
Brian Concannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONMED CORPORATION0.68%4 198
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.37%205 075
MEDTRONIC PLC4.48%144 994
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.43%74 069
DEXCOM, INC.-10.49%47 162
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.66%37 725